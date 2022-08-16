A TERRIBLE RUMOR had been circulating over the weekend that Theron Miller had been found dead in his hometown of Albion. The rumor is true, Theron, 48, is dead, cause of death to be confirmed by autopsy. Widely considered the best football player to come out of Mendocino County since Dan Doubiago, Theron more than held his own at San Jose State as a starting linebacker, and nearly caught on with the 49ers following his college career. Theron was the third Division One athlete to graduate from tiny Mendocino High School after Doubiago and Randy Mastin. Raised in Albion by his parents, Neil and Sam Miller, Theron’s death has shocked and saddened everyone who knew him.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO