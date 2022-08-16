Read full article on original website
sonomacountygazette.com
California issues statewide power grid flex alert
It might be cooler today in Sonoma County, but with hot temperatures and high energy demand across California, the state’s power grid operator is asking residents statewide to voluntarily conserve electricity this afternoon and evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and energy supplies are tighter.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County seeking public input until Sep. 15 to inform new wildfire recovery plan
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/18/22 – Mendocino County’s Wildfire Recovery and Resiliency Survey – about two years in the making – is now live, and the department of Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, & Mitigation (PRRM) wants to hear from you about the impact of five years’ worth of destructive wildfires in our area.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
mendofever.com
John Q. Public Will Now Have to Pay to Request Public Records in Mendocino County
On July 12, 2022, the Board of Supervisors enacted Ordinance 4507 establishing a fee structure to be paid by those requesting public records to “reduce the impact to local tax dollars from Public Records Act requests that confer a primarily private benefit. such as requests made to further commercial research, private litigation, or similar enterprises.”
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County to charge fees for public records
UKIAH, 8/17/22 — Mendocino County will now charge preemptive fees for records requests but will set aside a grant fund for requests made by media organizations, a structure the county has not yet finalized and something first amendment scholars say is of questionable legality. The county’s legal counsel, Christian...
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
CAL OES shifts fire resources to prepare for extreme fire weather
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services has shifted fire resources across Northern California as a red flag warning will be in effect until midnight on Wednesday. CAL OES said that Lake County, Colusa County, Sierra County and Nevada County will see additional fire engines, water tenders, dozers and dispatchers. The preparation […]
marinelink.com
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
northbaybiz.com
Public Boat Launch, New Russian River Access Opens in Guerneville
Major upgrades to downtown regional park completed. Boaters, anglers and other river recreation enthusiasts may now begin or end their adventures on the Russian River near the downtown area of Guerneville, as Sonoma County Regional Parks has officially opened the community’s first public boat launch and portage at Guerneville River Park this month. The new launch area, designed for canoes, kayaks, stand up paddle boards, and other non-motorized watercraft, is part of Regional Parks’ efforts to improve river access and public recreation opportunities on the Russian River.
The Mendocino Voice
‘Moderate smoke,’ ‘widespread haze’ in Mendocino County through at least Friday
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 8/16/22 – There’s smoke in the air in Mendocino County this week, according to a public service announcement from the Mendocino County Air Quality Management District on Monday night. Air monitors around the county show particulate matter concentrations with air quality ranging from “Good” to “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” forecasted to continue through Friday.
The Mendocino Voice
North Coast facing red flag warning, heat advisory and statewide flex alert for Wednesday, August 17
MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/22 — A red flag warning and heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka for portions of the interior North Coast on Wednesday, August 17, as high temperatures and erratic winds are expected, which in combination the current dry conditions could lead to increased wildfire risks. The red flag warning is currently in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 11 p.m. NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert forecasting a high potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday evening in eastern Humboldt, Del Norte, and northeastern Mendocino County, which could increase risky fire conditions.
Lake County News
Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
mendofever.com
Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Healdsburg
A vegetation fire has flared up near Healdsburg this afternoon. The fire is burning on the east side of Highway 101 north of Healdsburg proper. The Incident Commander is reporting the Alexander Fire, as of 2:01 p.m., is 1.5 acres in size and growing at a slow to medium rate of spread. A helicopter and dozer are being requested to assist in extinguishing the flames.
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
mendofever.com
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
theava.com
Valley People (August 17, 2022)
A TERRIBLE RUMOR had been circulating over the weekend that Theron Miller had been found dead in his hometown of Albion. The rumor is true, Theron, 48, is dead, cause of death to be confirmed by autopsy. Widely considered the best football player to come out of Mendocino County since Dan Doubiago, Theron more than held his own at San Jose State as a starting linebacker, and nearly caught on with the 49ers following his college career. Theron was the third Division One athlete to graduate from tiny Mendocino High School after Doubiago and Randy Mastin. Raised in Albion by his parents, Neil and Sam Miller, Theron’s death has shocked and saddened everyone who knew him.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:44 p.m.: One-Way Traffic, Major Injuries] 101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
actionnewsnow.com
Gridley Road is closed near Butte, Colusa County line after crash
COULSA COUNTY, Calif. - A crash near the Butte and Colusa County line will caused Gridley Road to be closed for a couple of hours, according to the CHP. The crash happened on Gridley Road near River Road where a garbage truck crashed into a power pole. The driver of...
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
