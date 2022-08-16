Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
Hypebae
PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection
Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Returns in Three New Colorways
‘s Paint Can Bag is reserved only for the bold-hearted statement-makers — and it’s definitely worth a double take. Previously available in “Purple,” “Red” and “Orange,” the wildly imaginative accessory has been updated with a fresh slate of colorways inspired by the late Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette.
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Are Men’s Bags Overtaking Sneakers in the Resale Market?
On YouTube, there’s a whole subculture of sneakerheads showing off their impressive shoe collections. In one 2020 video, which has over a million views, a 17-year-old walks us through his $1 million collection, including a pair of Air Jordans signed by basketball player Chris Paul. There’s also a popular Complex series that goes shopping with celebrity sneaker fanatics like Pete Davidson and Bella Hadid (the latter of whom once famously said, “If he comes through in these…homeboy’s gonna, like, get it”). In the luxury menswear resale space, it’s clear that the appetite for collecting one-of-a-kind sneakers still persists. But it turns out searches for rare men’s handbags are increasingly coming up on its heels.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
sneakernews.com
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed
Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 97 “나이키 2002” Points To Korean Influence
Nike appears to be pointing to the countries of the Far East and the early 2000s with an upcoming capsule of Nike Sportswear footwear releases. Off the heels of the croc-skin covered Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”, Nike now points to South Korea with a special pair of Air Max 97s.
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Sleek 40,000-Square-Foot Office
Kim Kardashian, reality star, mogul, and lover of the color greige, has consistently turned to neutral colors and minimalism in her design choices. The offices of her skin-care line, Skkn by Kim, and shapewear line, Skims, are no exception. In a new video tour posted to her YouTube channel, Kardashian offers an inside look at the chic workspace, which was designed by AD100 alumni Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez in collaboration with Michèle Lamy of Rick Owens. “She did all the furniture and helped me come up with everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” the Kardashians star said of Lamy.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Levels Up Everyday Bodega Flowers
From dog-shaped leather crossbody bags to character-inspired keychains, the accessories category of luxury goods is becoming increasingly abstract, yet fun. The latest offering from. that furthers this conversation of elevated novelty is its flower bouquet. Putting a luxury spin on your local bodega flowers, the piece from the French luxury...
Harper's Bazaar
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
Collection
A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
hypebeast.com
Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection
Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
sneakernews.com
Nike Exposes The Internals Of The Air Force 1 Low
Nike is no stranger to reconstructing the Air Force 1, as the brand often introduces new, transformative models every year. Rarely, however, has the brand subjected the silhouette to various cutouts, something it’s testing out with this newly-revealed colorway. Looking at this pair’s design, it’s difficult to avoid thinking...
TODAY.com
Nordstrom's back-to-school section has thousands of items — 20 to shop under $50
This article was paid for by the brand. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. It might still be hot outside, but the school year is officially underway — or about to be — for kids around the country. With this time of year comes a return to familiar routines accompanied by new faces and new closet staples, from rain boots and everyday sneakers to jeans and sweatshirts. Back-to-school shopping might come with a heftier price tag this year with inflation running high, but you can still score some trending kids' styles without wreaking havoc on your wallet. We scoured Nordstrom’s back-to-school section and found 20 affordable items worth shopping — and they're all under $50.
hypebeast.com
Telfar Launches New Performance Activewear Collection
Telfar has officially launched its performance activewear collection. The drop comes not long after his previous Telfar Clemens previous collections with UGG and Moose Knuckles. The new athletic-focused capsule appears to be an expansion of the designer’s first foray into performance wear when he designed the Liberia team’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games uniforms.
Raf Simons on the Quiet Elegance of His Shaker-Inspired Accessories Collection With Kvadrat
Around 2010, five years into Raf Simons’s star-making tenure at the house of Jil Sander, he was talking to a member of his team who oversaw the sourcing of fabrics and began thinking about how they could expand beyond their usual suppliers. What sparked Simons’s curiosity first and foremost was the possibility of using upholstery fabrics for clothes—and his colleague knew exactly who to call. “He brought all of this Kvadrat fabric in,” Simons remembers. “I think the first thing I said was, ‘Wow.’”
Hypebae
Fear of God ESSENTIALS Unveils Its Biggest Collection to Date
Fear of God is back with a new ESSENTIALS drop for the Fall 2022 season, unveiling its most comprehensive collection to date. Filled with options for both adults and kids, the collection is comprised of contemporary wardrobe essentials, ranging from sweatshirts to knits for cozy weather. Keeping timelessness in mind, creative director Jerry Lorenzo designed a range of minimalist pieces such as hoodies, nylon shirts, jackets and track pants in neutral tones of beige, ivory, brown and more.
A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon
More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
