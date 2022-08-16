ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury

The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
Hypebae

PUMA and Baby Phat Launch Debut Collection

Your Y2K dreams have come true as PUMA and iconic brand Baby Phat have teamed up for a debut collaborative collection. Grounded in Baby Phat’s signature color, pink, along with gold accents, the collection reimagines the PUMA Mayze sneaker and marries the two brand’s aesthetics in the form of bralettes, cropped jackets and fitted T-shirts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Returns in Three New Colorways

‘s Paint Can Bag is reserved only for the bold-hearted statement-makers — and it’s definitely worth a double take. Previously available in “Purple,” “Red” and “Orange,” the wildly imaginative accessory has been updated with a fresh slate of colorways inspired by the late Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette.
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Vogue Magazine

Are Men’s Bags Overtaking Sneakers in the Resale Market?

On YouTube, there’s a whole subculture of sneakerheads showing off their impressive shoe collections. In one 2020 video, which has over a million views, a 17-year-old walks us through his $1 million collection, including a pair of Air Jordans signed by basketball player Chris Paul. There’s also a popular Complex series that goes shopping with celebrity sneaker fanatics like Pete Davidson and Bella Hadid (the latter of whom once famously said, “If he comes through in these…homeboy’s gonna, like, get it”). In the luxury menswear resale space, it’s clear that the appetite for collecting one-of-a-kind sneakers still persists. But it turns out searches for rare men’s handbags are increasingly coming up on its heels.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed

Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture

Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 97 “나이키 2002” Points To Korean Influence

Nike appears to be pointing to the countries of the Far East and the early 2000s with an upcoming capsule of Nike Sportswear footwear releases. Off the heels of the croc-skin covered Air Trainer 1 “TYO 03”, Nike now points to South Korea with a special pair of Air Max 97s.
APPAREL
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Sleek 40,000-Square-Foot Office

Kim Kardashian, reality star, mogul, and lover of the color greige, has consistently turned to neutral colors and minimalism in her design choices. The offices of her skin-care line, Skkn by Kim, and shapewear line, Skims, are no exception. In a new video tour posted to her YouTube channel, Kardashian offers an inside look at the chic workspace, which was designed by AD100 alumni ​​Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez in collaboration with Michèle Lamy of Rick Owens. “She did all the furniture and helped me come up with everything that I would possibly need and love for this big space,” the Kardashians star said of Lamy.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Levels Up Everyday Bodega Flowers

From dog-shaped leather crossbody bags to character-inspired keychains, the accessories category of luxury goods is becoming increasingly abstract, yet fun. The latest offering from. that furthers this conversation of elevated novelty is its flower bouquet. Putting a luxury spin on your local bodega flowers, the piece from the French luxury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Concepts#Church State#The Brooklyn Museum
Vogue Magazine

Collection

A full denim hoop skirt — almost 18th century bustle–level in volume — is displayed on a mannequin upon entering Christian Cowan’s Soho flagship store in New York. Paired with a cropped white tank top slashed just below the bust, it’s like a Y2K version of a ball gown—something Britney Spears would wear to the Oscars in 2001. For the designer, this fearless (and head-turning) spirit is exactly what he wanted to embody in his very first resort collection; he found inspiration in women who like to dress up and take risks — characters like Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. “We [design] for those who want to be complimented, who aren’t afraid of being the main character, and have fun with fashion,” said Cowan. “I feel that’s Carrie.”
hypebeast.com

Tiffany & Co. Launches New Tiffany Lock Bracelet Collection

Tiffany & Co. has officially launched its new “Tiffany Loc” collection, drawing from the archives to re-envision the symbolic idea of the padlock. Arriving as a token of togetherness and inclusivity, the sleek bangles feature an innovative swivel mechanism that took over a year to develop and is found in different combinations of white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and pavé diamonds.
sneakernews.com

Nike Exposes The Internals Of The Air Force 1 Low

Nike is no stranger to reconstructing the Air Force 1, as the brand often introduces new, transformative models every year. Rarely, however, has the brand subjected the silhouette to various cutouts, something it’s testing out with this newly-revealed colorway. Looking at this pair’s design, it’s difficult to avoid thinking...
TODAY.com

Nordstrom's back-to-school section has thousands of items — 20 to shop under $50

This article was paid for by the brand. When you buy through our links, we earn a commission. It might still be hot outside, but the school year is officially underway — or about to be — for kids around the country. With this time of year comes a return to familiar routines accompanied by new faces and new closet staples, from rain boots and everyday sneakers to jeans and sweatshirts. Back-to-school shopping might come with a heftier price tag this year with inflation running high, but you can still score some trending kids' styles without wreaking havoc on your wallet. We scoured Nordstrom’s back-to-school section and found 20 affordable items worth shopping — and they're all under $50.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Telfar Launches New Performance Activewear Collection

Telfar has officially launched its performance activewear collection. The drop comes not long after his previous Telfar Clemens previous collections with UGG and Moose Knuckles. The new athletic-focused capsule appears to be an expansion of the designer’s first foray into performance wear when he designed the Liberia team’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games uniforms.
Vogue Magazine

Raf Simons on the Quiet Elegance of His Shaker-Inspired Accessories Collection With Kvadrat

Around 2010, five years into Raf Simons’s star-making tenure at the house of Jil Sander, he was talking to a member of his team who oversaw the sourcing of fabrics and began thinking about how they could expand beyond their usual suppliers. What sparked Simons’s curiosity first and foremost was the possibility of using upholstery fabrics for clothes—and his colleague knew exactly who to call. “He brought all of this Kvadrat fabric in,” Simons remembers. “I think the first thing I said was, ‘Wow.’”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Fear of God ESSENTIALS Unveils Its Biggest Collection to Date

Fear of God is back with a new ESSENTIALS drop for the Fall 2022 season, unveiling its most comprehensive collection to date. Filled with options for both adults and kids, the collection is comprised of contemporary wardrobe essentials, ranging from sweatshirts to knits for cozy weather. Keeping timelessness in mind, creative director Jerry Lorenzo designed a range of minimalist pieces such as hoodies, nylon shirts, jackets and track pants in neutral tones of beige, ivory, brown and more.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy