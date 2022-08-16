Jim Polzin: Why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' patience is running low with his young receivers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best photos from Packers' joint practices with Saints
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay. Here are the best photos from the two days of practice:
Aaron Rodgers sets ‘realistic’ goals for Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon that will have fantasy football managers salivating
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes in his running backs, and he will have to be confident in them, particularly in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who are expected to have their roles expanded in the 2022 NFL season following some key departures on offense. With wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer calling Lambeau Field home, Rodgers expressed his desire to see both Jones and Dillon seeing the field at the same time more often in the coming season, believing that the Packers’ passing attack will benefit more with those two tailbacks receiving increased workload on that front (h/t Zach Kruse of USA Today).
Packers: Elgton Jenkins should play at right tackle in 2022
With Elgton Jenkins activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers‘ Pro Bowl offensive lineman is nearing a return. Jenkins can play all five positions along the line. In 2020, he made the Pro Bowl as a guard. Last season, he played...
2022 NFL Odds: Green Bay Packers over/under win total prediction
The Green Bay Packers will look to finally get over the hump and make some noise in the playoffs after another disappointment. It is time to look at FanDuel’s 2022 NFL over under win total odds, including the Packers’ over/under win total. The Packers won 13 games for...
Comments / 0