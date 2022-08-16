Jim Polzin: Why Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' patience is running low with his young receivers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes in his running backs, and he will have to be confident in them, particularly in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who are expected to have their roles expanded in the 2022 NFL season following some key departures on offense. With wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer calling Lambeau Field home, Rodgers expressed his desire to see both Jones and Dillon seeing the field at the same time more often in the coming season, believing that the Packers’ passing attack will benefit more with those two tailbacks receiving increased workload on that front (h/t Zach Kruse of USA Today).

