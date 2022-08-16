ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

We're Enduring 'Housing Recession,' Homebuilders' Economist Says

The housing market is in trouble, as prices and mortgage rates remain elevated. So it’s no surprise that builder confidence fell for the eighth straight month in August, marking the worst period since the housing crisis began in 2007. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo index of builder...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

A bonus? In this economy?

Why retailers messed up their inventories so badly. Target, Walmart and others have struggled to keep up with changes in consumer buying and have had to predict demand further in advance. Employers get creative with inflation compensation. by Meghan McCarty Carino. Aug 18, 2022. From early bonuses to gas cards...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Why retailers messed up their inventories so badly

If you are in the business of retail, 2022 has brought a fresh headache to you: inventory. There is way too much of it — still — on shelves, in warehouses and in storage. Walmart and Target revealed in recent earnings reports that they have been putting discount signs on their piles of unsold merchandise, trying to get it moving, but those piles are mighty large.
RETAIL
Fortune

Penny-pinching and pessimism: New report reveals how consumers have changed their behavior due to inflation and the economy

McKinsey research finds consumers of all income levels are seeking bargains during inflationary times. People of all income levels—including the wealthy—are trying to stretch their dollars amid the current economic downturn. Nearly three out of four adults are “trading down,” meaning trying to reduce spending in areas such...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Levin
Person
Kai Ryssdal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Sentiment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Home Depot#Ercot#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Walmart
24/7 Wall St.

The 2024 Recession

Many economists believe that the U.S. will enter a recession next year. Several think it has already started. One debate about the downturn is how long it will last. Will it be two or three quarters? Alternatively, will it be two or three years? Larry Summers, economist, former Treasury Secretary, and a past president of […]
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy