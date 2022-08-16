Read full article on original website
Mendocino County seeking public input until Sep. 15 to inform new wildfire recovery plan
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/18/22 – Mendocino County’s Wildfire Recovery and Resiliency Survey – about two years in the making – is now live, and the department of Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency, & Mitigation (PRRM) wants to hear from you about the impact of five years’ worth of destructive wildfires in our area.
North Coast facing red flag warning, heat advisory and statewide flex alert for Wednesday, August 17
MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/22 — A red flag warning and heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka for portions of the interior North Coast on Wednesday, August 17, as high temperatures and erratic winds are expected, which in combination the current dry conditions could lead to increased wildfire risks. The red flag warning is currently in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 11 p.m. NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert forecasting a high potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday evening in eastern Humboldt, Del Norte, and northeastern Mendocino County, which could increase risky fire conditions.
Mendocino Railway sues City of Fort Bragg, Coastal Commission over permitting, preclearance requirements￼
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/17/22 — Mendocino Railway, the operator of the popular tourist attraction the Skunk Train, sued the California Coastal Commission and the city of Fort Bragg on Aug. 9 over the state and local governing bodies’ attempts to impose permitting and licensing requirements the rail company’s lawyers believe it should be exempt from due to “preemption rights” for federally-regulated railroads.
Mendocino County to charge fees for public records
UKIAH, 8/17/22 — Mendocino County will now charge preemptive fees for records requests but will set aside a grant fund for requests made by media organizations, a structure the county has not yet finalized and something first amendment scholars say is of questionable legality. The county’s legal counsel, Christian...
