MENDOCINO Co., 8/16/22 — A red flag warning and heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka for portions of the interior North Coast on Wednesday, August 17, as high temperatures and erratic winds are expected, which in combination the current dry conditions could lead to increased wildfire risks. The red flag warning is currently in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until 11 p.m. NWS has also issued a hazardous weather alert forecasting a high potential for thunderstorms on Wednesday evening in eastern Humboldt, Del Norte, and northeastern Mendocino County, which could increase risky fire conditions.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO