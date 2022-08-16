ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Complex

Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
DETROIT, MI
City
Highland Park, MI
Highland Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man on Belle Isle

DETROIT – A Hamtramck teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 56-year-old man that occurred last week on Belle Isle. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday announced charges against a 17-year-old male who is accused of stabbing Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also from Hamtramck, several times on Aug. 12. Officials say the 17-year-old and the 56-year-old were in a wooded area together near the Belle Isle Nature Center when the teenager allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, killing him.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date

A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
PONTIAC, MI
iheart.com

Troy Police Investigating Shooting That Left Teen in Critical Condition

Troy police are continuing to investigate a shooting in their city that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured. Officials say the teen was shot late Monday night at the Corliss Park Apartments. The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. An arrest has not been made and anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 518-270-4421.
TROY, MI
The Flint Journal

Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
DETROIT, MI
kvnutalk

29-year-old Florida detective dies after being shot in the line of duty

A 29-year-old Florida police detective has died after being shot in the line of duty, authorities said late Wednesday. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry of the Miami-Dade Police Department was critically wounded during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood on Monday night. The suspect — identified as 32-year-old Jerry Horton of Madison Heights, Michigan — had opened fire on officers after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Dania Beach and fleeing the scene. Horton and a second suspect were subsequently shot and killed by the officers, according to police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Detroit

Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) —  A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

