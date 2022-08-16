Read full article on original website
17-year-old charged with murder in connection to stabbing death on Belle Isle
A 17-year-old from Hamtramck is facing murder changes for allegedly stabbing a man to death near Belle Isle Nature Center last Friday. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the teen was adult designated, but charged as a juvenile
Family Calls for Answers After Detroit Woman Found Beaten to Death in Car
A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a car in Detroit this month, with police having not yet zeroed in on a possible suspect for the heinous crime. Per a report from regional outlet WDIV Local 4, a vigil was held this week for Zambrecia Worksel, who was known by those close to her by the nickname Breezy. Family has speculated that whoever is responsible for the killing “had to be somebody she knew,” although local law enforcement hasn’t publicly revealed such information regarding the ongoing investigation into her death.
Park argument led 18-year-old to shooting 12-year-old girl, say police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot at a park on the city's east side late Tuesday night. The incident happened near a play scape at an east side Detroit park - and now – Detroit police are after the shooter they say is an 18-year-old who knew the victim.
Cops: Suspect wanted for open firing, injuring 19-year-old in Detroit
Information about a suspect who allegedly hit a young man with gunfire in Detroit is being sought by police investigating the crime. Officials with the Detroit Police Department said the incident occurred Tuesday evening, around 9:30 p.m.
Mother of 9 accused of multiple stabbings gets next court date
A Pontiac woman accused of stabbing four people at a house party — including a teenager — is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary exam. At the exam, Judge Cynthia Walker will hear evidence and decide if probable cause exists to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, 39, to Oakland County Circuit Court.
12-year-old girl shot during argument with acquaintance in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 12-year-old girl was shot during an argument with an acquaintance while walking with a group of friends in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 16) in the area of Riad Street and Morang Avenue on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.
Troy Police Investigating Shooting That Left Teen in Critical Condition
Troy police are continuing to investigate a shooting in their city that left a 16-year-old boy seriously injured. Officials say the teen was shot late Monday night at the Corliss Park Apartments. The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition. An arrest has not been made and anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 518-270-4421.
Woman charged in Flint double homicide rejects plea, likely to stand trial
FLINT, MI – A woman charged with tampering with evidence and other felonies in connection with the July 2018 deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the Flint River on the city’s east side has rejected a plea offer from Genesee County prosecutors and is likely to stand trial.
Police identify woman, girl in case of mysterious deaths at Michigan home
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI – The identities of a woman and girl have been released after they were found dead at their Macomb Township home earlier this month. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office released the names of 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind, WXYZ Detroit reports. They were found dead during a welfare check on Aug. 3. Foul play is not suspected in the mysterious deaths, the report said.
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted for fatal shooting of 34-year-old woman
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman on the west side. The shooting happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at around 4:00 a.m., in the 11500 block of LaSalle. According to police, the unknown suspect and the 34-year-old female were...
Gunman, 2 more suspects get away after shooting, carjacking, crash in Southfield
According to investigators, a 22-year-old Southfield man was approached by a suspect armed with a long gun outside the Regal Towers apartments on Franklin Rd. near 11 Mile Rd., just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
92-year-old Detroit man gets hit with $4,000 water bill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 92-year-old Detroit man got a $4,000 water bill after he was accused by the city of using nearly 200,000 gallons of water. "My name is Sanquise Jackson - and this is Mr. Robert Hightower - he's 92," she said. And he's also her father -...
Motorcyclists loses control on I-96 curve, dies after hitting median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Redford motorcyclist died in a crash on I-96 in Detroit Thursday morning, state police said. The freeway's local lanes were closed Evergreen Avenue around 10 p.m. after the Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatched Michigan State Police for a report of a serious traffic crash. Dispatchers...
3 men steal Southfield resident’s car, crash it before getting out of parking lot; victim shot
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 22-year-old Southfield man was shot overnight by three young men who stole his car and crashed it before they could even get out of the parking lot, officials said. The incident happened at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17) in the area of 11 Mile and...
Detroit cops evict drug dealers from vacant house; dealers move nearby, neighbors say
Detroit — Residents have long complained that when police shut down one drug operation, another opens in its place — a phenomenon that was on display Thursday during a protest outside a reported crack house, the site of a recent mass shooting. Another recurring lament by Detroiters —...
FBI: Macomb County nurse practitioner exchanged 1,000+ text messages with agent posing as 15-year-old boy
A nurse practitioner who lives in Macomb County is in custody, accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy for sex after exchanging more than one thousand text messages with an FBI agent/Michigan State Police trooper posing as the teen.
29-year-old Florida detective dies after being shot in the line of duty
A 29-year-old Florida police detective has died after being shot in the line of duty, authorities said late Wednesday. Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry of the Miami-Dade Police Department was critically wounded during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood on Monday night. The suspect — identified as 32-year-old Jerry Horton of Madison Heights, Michigan — had opened fire on officers after allegedly robbing a convenience store in Dania Beach and fleeing the scene. Horton and a second suspect were subsequently shot and killed by the officers, according to police.
Woman, Child Found Dead Inside Macomb County Home Identified
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A mother and her child who were found dead inside a Macomb County home earlier this month have been identified., authorities say. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Krishnaveni Kasiperumal, 40, and her 8-year-old daughter Samyukta Arvind were found dead on Aug. 4 in a home on Downing Street in Macomb after deputies conducted a welfare check. Authorities say they are waiting for the cause of death from the medical examiner. Police say at this time there are no signs of apparent foul play. No other information has been given at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
