KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US
It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?
Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S. That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark....
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
This Small Town Named North Dakota’s Most Underrated
A travel website called Love Exploring just came out with an article on the most underrated city in each state in America. Love Exploring has numerous articles on travel not only in the United States but all over the world. They certainly seem to have some credibility looking at some...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police chief joins federal commission to help MMIP crisis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is not just a tribal issue, but extends to county, municipal, state, and federal jurisdictions. That’s why the Department of Justice created the Not Invisible Act Commission to better address the crisis across all levels.
sdstandardnow.com
ACLU of South Dakota opposes proposed Board of Education standards rule that would censor K-12 classroom discussions
(Editor’s note: The ACLU’s letter to the South Dakota Board of Education Standards is attached below.) Over the last year, there has been an increase of state-based efforts to restrict the teaching of so-called “divisive concepts.” This nationwide push is part of a coordinated effort to limit teacher and student rights, free speech and take away the ability to discuss racial justice issues in classrooms.
sdpb.org
Who was Joe Forman? A fresh look at one of South Dakota's most infamous prison escapes
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. On this date in 1922, a convict named Joe Forman led an escape from the penitentiary in Sioux Falls. It became known as one of the most infamous prison escapes in state history. The fugitives got as far as Murdo until the chase ended with shots fired. Now, thanks to a recently uncovered journal, film producers take a fresh look at the case and Joe Forman.
brookingsradio.com
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall
Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
sdstandardnow.com
NDN Collective: S.D. Gov. Noem’s social studies standards an unacceptable version of white-washed history
(Editor’s note: NDN Collective says Gov. Kristi Noem’s social studies standards, which were updated after public outcry over blatant erasure of Indigenous people in last year’s original proposal, are unacceptable. This is the organization’s statement on the matter, released yesterday, Aug. 17) “The newly proposed SD...
KELOLAND TV
City of Sturgis final crowd tally ready in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vehicle count is in but the city of Sturgis won’t be releasing its estimated attendance until October. The South Dakota Department of Transportation counts vehicles entering Sturgis at nine locations during the 10 days of the rally. The...
Some Campers Are Overstaying Their Welcome At MN Campground
If you've ever been to Beltrami Island State Forest located in Lake of the Woods, Beltrami County, it's a beautiful place and great for camping. In fact it's so beautiful, you may find yourself saying "I could stay here forever". Of course, you wouldn't but it's a nice thought. Well,...
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
KELOLAND TV
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
yourbigsky.com
Several Montana rivers closed due to high temps
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced several fishing closures for several rivers, effective Wednesday, due to low flows and high water temps causing stress on fish. The news release says the Jefferson River is completely closed. Sections of the Big Hole River, connecting Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, are also closed. Sections of Fish Creek within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of Fish Creek on the Clark Fork River are also temporarily closed to protect bull trout from added stressors.
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Governor’s Push To Block Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Slammed In Campaign Ad
A top South Dakota lawmaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is taking incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to task over her opposition to marijuana legalization and the role her administration played in overturning a voter-approved cannabis initiative last year. With another statewide legalization proposal set to appear on the ballot this...
