Executive order issued as Richard Glossip remains on death row for 1997 murder for hire of his boss
OKLAHOMA CITY — Richard Glossip remains on death row for the 1997 murder for hire of his boss. KOCO 5 looked into the events that led up to the executive order issued on Tuesday. "I feel sorry for what they are going through. I really do feel like I...
Oklahoma death row inmate petitions for competency hearing
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate wants a competency hearing ahead of his scheduled execution date. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed on Oct. 20 for killing his daughter in 2002. Cole and his attorneys believe he suffers from "profound mental illness and brain damage." A...
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
Arkansas prison escapee with Oklahoma ties remains at large despite nationwide manhunt
CRESCENT, Okla. — A convicted rapist remains at large after escaping out of Arkansas, and he has ties to at least two Oklahoma cities. A nationwide search is underway for Samuel Hartman and his alleged accomplices. Court documents detail how Hartman was convicted of raping a 9-year-old girl and...
Oklahoma legislators fight to help ranchers, farmers impacted by inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators are fighting to help ranchers and farmers who are impacted by inflation. The price of nearly everything is up over the last year and it’s having a major impact on some of Oklahoma’s biggest industries. KOCO 5 spoke with state Rep. Justin...
New bill makes it easier for blind community to vote in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill is making it easier for the blind community to vote in Oklahoma. Early voting starts on Thursday and for some, the task isn’t always simple. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law. KOCO 5 spoke with the authors of the bill,...
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Amber Integrated poll releases new data about who leads races in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new Amber Integrated poll released new data about who is leading the races in Oklahoma. In Commitment 2022 data, and less than a week to go until the primary runoff, KOCO 5 got a better look at who leads the races. The data comes to us from Amber Integrated.
Oklahomans can head to polls for early voting in runoff primary election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans can officially start casting their ballots for the runoff primary election. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, people can go to their polling place to cast their ballots in some important races. One of the...
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
Oklahoma reports more than 9,700 new COVID-19 cases, 147 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,150,203. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,163. The Oklahoma State Department...
Oklahoma superintendent candidates share views on COVID-19 safety in schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools April Grace shared their views on balancing education with COVID-19 safety protocols. Children are back in the classrooms, which means abiding by COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe. KOCO 5 spoke with the candidates running...
Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships
DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
Oklahoma event focuses on making health care fair, equal for everyone
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma event is focused on making healthcare fair and equal for everyone. Oklahomans are gathering to work on getting healthier. The ultimate goal on Tuesday is to not only bring light to the racial disparity in the industry but to connect Oklahomans with the resources they need.
Oklahoma college offering scholarship to give more opportunities to future teachers
ALVA, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma State University officials hope a new Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program will make a huge impact. "When you have a teacher that's ready to teach from Day 1, that's what makes the difference," said Jen Oswald, chair of the division of education at Northwest Oklahoma State University. "I have 40 of them that we're putting out this year. And those 40 of them will go out, and they will each have a classroom full of 30 kids every year. And they'll impact those kids every year."
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
