ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma death row inmate petitions for competency hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate wants a competency hearing ahead of his scheduled execution date. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed on Oct. 20 for killing his daughter in 2002. Cole and his attorneys believe he suffers from "profound mental illness and brain damage." A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Richard Glossip
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma superintendent candidates share views on COVID-19 safety in schools

OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools April Grace shared their views on balancing education with COVID-19 safety protocols. Children are back in the classrooms, which means abiding by COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe. KOCO 5 spoke with the candidates running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row#State Of Oklahoma#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican
KOCO

Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships

DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma event focuses on making health care fair, equal for everyone

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma event is focused on making healthcare fair and equal for everyone. Oklahomans are gathering to work on getting healthier. The ultimate goal on Tuesday is to not only bring light to the racial disparity in the industry but to connect Oklahomans with the resources they need.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma college offering scholarship to give more opportunities to future teachers

ALVA, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma State University officials hope a new Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program will make a huge impact. "When you have a teacher that's ready to teach from Day 1, that's what makes the difference," said Jen Oswald, chair of the division of education at Northwest Oklahoma State University. "I have 40 of them that we're putting out this year. And those 40 of them will go out, and they will each have a classroom full of 30 kids every year. And they'll impact those kids every year."
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy