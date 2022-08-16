ALVA, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma State University officials hope a new Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program will make a huge impact. "When you have a teacher that's ready to teach from Day 1, that's what makes the difference," said Jen Oswald, chair of the division of education at Northwest Oklahoma State University. "I have 40 of them that we're putting out this year. And those 40 of them will go out, and they will each have a classroom full of 30 kids every year. And they'll impact those kids every year."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO