9am Mornings: New Peach State Scholars at MCG
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday the newest group of Peach State Scholars were pinned at a ceremony in the Harrison Lobby on MCG's campus. These are the students who commit to primary care and finish medical school in three years. They then go on to a GA residency program and then commit to serving in an underserved area of the state.
Thousands flock to Augusta for TechNet convention
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The 10th annual Tech Net is underway at the Marriott in downtown Augusta. Thousands will attend the convention, learning about all the newest innovations in cyber and technology. “Designing and Deploying a Unified Network” is the theme of this year’s TechNet Augusta Convention. The event began in 2013 and brings together the […]
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast items in Aiken, Augusta
ATLANTA — Two nearby cities will serve as a testbed for a new product concocted by Georgia-based Chick-fil-A. The company announced on Monday that, for a limited time, it will be offering new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites at various Chick-fil-A restaurants around the country. In addition to being tested in Columbus, Ohio, Norfolk Virginia, Portsmouth, Virginia, Miami, and New Orleans, the new products will also find their way into locations in Aiken, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia.
US Army to synchronize defenses as cyber fight goes global
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Army Cyber Command plans to convert one of its regional centers in the U.S. into a hub that can better coordinate digital operations across the world. Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commander of ARCYBER, on Aug. 17 said the move is necessary to improve collaboration between the five existing centers, the focal points for cyber resources and responsibility in various theaters.
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
Is the Mayor Trying To Dodge A Trip To The Pokey?
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for providing this article free of charge!. Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. invoked his constitutional right against self incrimination seven times in an interrogatory filed in Richmond County Superior Court in the matter of his divorce from his wife, Evett Davis. Specifically, Davis invoked O.C.G.A. § 24-5-505, a Georgia law that protects individuals from incriminating themselves in court proceedings.
9am Mornings: Gloss Sisterhood
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A non-profit in Augusta is working to build a global sisterhood of young ladies and a network of resources to enhance their lives. Founder of Gloss Cherise Davis joined FOX54 Mornings at 9am to talk about the sisterhood.
9am Mornings: Tunnels to Towers Foundation
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Next month is the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. One way you can help remember the heroes and their families is by donating to Tunnels to Towers. Karl Horst, Chief of Staff for Murphy Auto Group, joined our morning show to talk about the...
Missing Atlanta woman with Augusta ties found dead
Investigators say the search is over for a missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman who had ties to Augusta.
5th Street Bridge nearing completion, in time for triathlon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - IN A FEW SHORT WEEKS, an $11 million project will near completion. THE LONG AWAITED 5TH STREET BRIDGE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. NOW, IT’S A SPRINT TO FINISH IN TIME FOR THE IRONMAN TRIATHLON IN SEPTEMBER. “WE’RE WATCHING DAY BY DAY,"...
Tiny homes moves forward amid commission concerns
Augusta commissioners give final approval to a new ordinance to serve as guidelines for the development of tiny homes
Augusta Commission to discuss 2023 millage rate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - AUGUSTA RESIDENTs may SEE A TAX INCREASE. AUGUSTA COMMISSION IS AT A STANDSTILL IN REGARDS TO SETTING THE MILLAGE RATE. THEY WILL MEET FOR FURTHER DISCUSSION ON THE 2023 BUDGET ON THURSDAY. DESPITE INCREASINGLY HIGH GAS AND FOOD PRICES THAT HAVE MANY RESIDENTS FEELING THE PINCH,...
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 17
We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
Community calls for city leaders to help repair historic monument in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– “see it’s in terrible fragments it almost really looks like the fall of Rome over here with these columns and everything” said resident and activist Kevin de l’Aigle. The monument of philanthropist Emily Tubman was destroyed last month after a car lost control and crashed into It. “It’s been almost three weeks […]
Grovetown to host job fair at Liberty Park
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Grovetown will be hosting a job fair Thursday. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 18, representatives from Grovetown, local colleges, and other local governments will be on have at the Liberty Park Community Center. They will be showcasing job opportunity, placement programs, and educational programs.
Doctors Hospital, Aiken Regional Medical Center get new CEOs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two hospitals in the CSRA – Doctors Hospital and Aiken Regional Medical Center – have new CEOs. Doctors Hospital of Augusta announced the selection of Joanna Conley as chief executive officer, effective Monday. Conley joins Doctors Hospital from HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Southern Hills Medical...
One of Augusta's newest attractions is all the rage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Are you looking for a healthy way to get out some anger? Augusta's newest attraction has just what you need. Dahman's Revenge Rage Room opened a few months ago at 2326 Walden Dr Suite B in Augusta. Kelsi Dammann is one of the co-owners. “You come...
Savannah man reported missing is from Augusta, police believe he may headed to Atlanta
According to the missing person's report Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th around 12:30 P.M.
Safety, mental health are priorities for Aiken County schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our largest school district on the South Carolina side is back in the classroom this morning. Earlier this summer Aiken County Schools announced Vicky Gaskins would serve as the first-ever Director of Security and Emergency Management. Monday, the school district tells us student safety and mental...
