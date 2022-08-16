Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
George Conway says the Mar-a-Lago investigation is the 'shortest distance between Trump and an orange jumpsuit'
Conway said there did not appear to be a "rational, logical defense" for Trump in the DOJ's investigations of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Trump FBI raid: Hillary Clinton appears to fundraise off Mar-a-Lago search
Hillary Clinton’s campaign appears to be fundraising off the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump residence at Mar-a-Lago. "Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values," Clinton tweeted on Tuesday. "Just saying!"
Why Trump spent so much of his presidency at Mar-a-Lago
Trump spent hundreds of days of his presidency at his personal properties, Mar-a-Lago above all others. CNN’s Tom Foreman reports on why Trump spent so much of his presidency at his Florida home.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
FBI searched Melania’s wardrobe, spent hours in Trump’s private office during Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning. The Post has learned that the search warrant used by...
Weeks before Mar-a-Lago search, Trump lawyer signed document saying all classified material had been removed
Little has been divulged by the Justice Department about the decision to retrieve White House records with an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago on Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed Friday that he had "personally approved" the extraordinary step to seek the warrant, and the Justice Department made the warrant public on Friday, revealing that the government is investigating Trump for potential violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act.
FBI Search of Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Could Be 'Perfect' for 2024 run
Political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus told Newsweek that Monday's raid was "the perfect event" to energize Trump supporters for another campaign.
I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says
Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
Did Biden Know About FBI Search at Trump's Mar-a-Lago? What We Know
The search prompted widespread criticism from those on the right, who accused the Biden administration of an abuse of authority.
FBI Search Of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home Reportedly Connected To Nuclear Documents
The recent raid of former president Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago was reportedly connected to a search for nuclear documents. The post FBI Search Of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home Reportedly Connected To Nuclear Documents appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump supporters descend on Mar-a-Lago following FBI raid
Supporters of former President Donald Trump marched to his Florida home of Mar-a-Lago on Monday to show support for the country's former leader following an unexpected FBI raid.
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
What is Mar-a-Lago? A look inside Trump's Florida estate
On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, former President Donald J. Trump's home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI. As reaction continues to come in about this event — What is Mar-a-Lago? Where is it, exactly? How big is it, and how long has he owned it?. Here is...
