Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
Related
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
scitechdaily.com
Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations
Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NASA's new rocket on launchpad for trip to Moon
NASA's giant new SLS rocket arrived at its launchpad Wednesday in Cape Canaveral ahead of a planned flight to the Moon in less than two weeks. The SLS rocket, in development for more than a decade, is 98 meters (322 feet) tall.
Freethink
NASA was “completely wrong” about the asteroid Bennu
NASA got a big surprise when it landed a spacecraft on the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and blasted a huge crater in the rocky body — but the learning experience could help save the Earth if an asteroid ever threatens to wipe us out. The mission: In 2016, NASA...
Nasa discovers a new moon
Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Forty-five years ago, NASA launched the first part of its most ambitious deep space mission in its history -- a spacecraft called Voyager 2, which is still communicating with scientists on Earth at a distance of more than 12 billion miles away. Voyager 1 and Voyager...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysterious mineral on Mars was spat out by an explosive eruption 3 billion years ago
Scientists have finally identified the origin of a puzzling volcanic mineral on Mars that was found at the bottom of an ancient lake by the Curiosity rover.
SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule departs space station for trip back to Earth
A SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule undocked from the International Space Station Friday (Aug. 19) to begin a trip back to Earth.
ohmymag.co.uk
Asteroid larger than the Tower of Pisa is coming close to Earth
Another asteroid is making its way towards Earth, this time it is larger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa! Here’s everything we know about it. The Independent reported that space rock named 2022 PC is expected to pass by the Earth at a distance of 6,300,000km. So you can...
This small asteroid has a tiny moon of its own
A graphic showing the observed separation of asteroid Polymele from its discovered satellite. NASA's Goddard Space Flight CenterPolymele—one of the smallest asteroids targeted by NASA's Lucy mission—has an even smaller satellite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voyager 2: An iconic spacecraft that's still exploring 45 years on
Voyager 2 was the first of twin probes sent to explore our solar system. After reaching interstellar space in 2014 the probe continues to explore the cosmos.
New samples from Japanese mission could prove Earth’s water came from asteroids
The latest paper to come out of the Japanese Space Agency’s (Jaxa) sample return mission to the asteroid Ryugu offers more evidence to support a longstanding theory about where Earth got its water — namely, from asteroids like Ryugu.“Volatile and organic-rich C-type asteroids may have been one of the main sources of Earth’s water,” the research team led by Yuichi Tsuda, project manager for Jaxa’s sample return mission, wrote in a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy.But, they continue, that theory is based primarily on carbonaceous chondritic meteorites that have fallen to Earth: “The meteorite record is biased: only the...
NASA’s oldest probe, Voyager 2, is turning 45 at the solar system’s edge
Voyager 1 exploring interstellar space. Deposit PhotosFirst launched in 1977, NASA's twin Voyager probe are the agency's longest-operating mission.
NASA selects four astrophysics missions for further study
Proposals would study exploding stars, clusters of galaxies, and other cosmic phenomena. Four astrophysics mission proposals to study stars, galaxies and some of the most violent explosions in the universe have been selected for further study by NASA. The selected missions are competing for funding as part of NASA’s Explorers...
Phys.org
50 years ago, NASA's Copernicus set the bar for space astronomy
At 6:28 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 1972, NASA's Copernicus satellite, the heaviest and most complex space telescope of its time, lit up the sky as it ascended into orbit from Launch Complex 36B at what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Initially known as Orbiting Astronomical Observatory...
Ars Technica
Rocket Lab will self-fund a mission to search for life in the clouds of Venus
Never let it be said that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck lacks a flamboyant streak. Although his Electron launch vehicle is one of the smallest orbital rockets in the world, Beck gleans every bit of performance from the booster he can. On just the rocket's second launch, in January 2018, he added a disco-ball like geodesic sphere called "Humanity Star" to give humans a small and bright shining object to, however briefly, gaze upon in the night sky.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Selects Mission Proposals to Study Stellar Explosions, Galaxies & Stars
Four mission proposals submitted to NASA’s Explorers Program have been selected for further study. The proposals include missions that would study exploding stars, distant clusters of galaxies, as well as nearby galaxies and stars. Two Explorer Missions of Opportunity and two Astrophysics Medium Explorer missions have been selected to...
Comments / 0