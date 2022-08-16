ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Surprise, Surprise: Subsurface Water On Mars Defies Expectations

Physics connects seismic data to properties of rocks and sediments. A new analysis of seismic data from NASA’s Mars InSight mission has uncovered a couple of big surprises. The first surprise: the top 300 meters (1000 feet) of the subsurface beneath the landing site near the Martian equator contains little or no ice.
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars

When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacecraft#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Mars#Jpl#The Europa Imaging System
ohmymag.co.uk

Asteroid larger than the Tower of Pisa is coming close to Earth

Another asteroid is making its way towards Earth, this time it is larger than the Leaning Tower of Pisa! Here’s everything we know about it. The Independent reported that space rock named 2022 PC is expected to pass by the Earth at a distance of 6,300,000km. So you can...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New samples from Japanese mission could prove Earth’s water came from asteroids

The latest paper to come out of the Japanese Space Agency’s (Jaxa) sample return mission to the asteroid Ryugu offers more evidence to support a longstanding theory about where Earth got its water — namely, from asteroids like Ryugu.“Volatile and organic-rich C-type asteroids may have been one of the main sources of Earth’s water,” the research team led by Yuichi Tsuda, project manager for Jaxa’s sample return mission, wrote in a paper published Monday in Nature Astronomy.But, they continue, that theory is based primarily on carbonaceous chondritic meteorites that have fallen to Earth: “The meteorite record is biased: only the...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA selects four astrophysics missions for further study

Proposals would study exploding stars, clusters of galaxies, and other cosmic phenomena. Four astrophysics mission proposals to study stars, galaxies and some of the most violent explosions in the universe have been selected for further study by NASA. The selected missions are competing for funding as part of NASA’s Explorers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

50 years ago, NASA's Copernicus set the bar for space astronomy

At 6:28 a.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 1972, NASA's Copernicus satellite, the heaviest and most complex space telescope of its time, lit up the sky as it ascended into orbit from Launch Complex 36B at what is now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. Initially known as Orbiting Astronomical Observatory...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Ars Technica

Rocket Lab will self-fund a mission to search for life in the clouds of Venus

Never let it be said that Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck lacks a flamboyant streak. Although his Electron launch vehicle is one of the smallest orbital rockets in the world, Beck gleans every bit of performance from the booster he can. On just the rocket's second launch, in January 2018, he added a disco-ball like geodesic sphere called "Humanity Star" to give humans a small and bright shining object to, however briefly, gaze upon in the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

NASA Selects Mission Proposals to Study Stellar Explosions, Galaxies & Stars

Four mission proposals submitted to NASA’s Explorers Program have been selected for further study. The proposals include missions that would study exploding stars, distant clusters of galaxies, as well as nearby galaxies and stars. Two Explorer Missions of Opportunity and two Astrophysics Medium Explorer missions have been selected to...
ASTRONOMY

