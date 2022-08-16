ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Wrightsville Beach Mainstay To Unveil New Look And Menu

22 North, whose name reflects its location at 22 N. Lumina Ave., has reopened after a revamp that took several months. “We have completely renovated the entire inside of the restaurant,” executive chef Gary Walker said last week. “It was a massive overhaul. Everything was gutted and rebuilt.”
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Business
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today. The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

“Selfies in the Sunflowers” opening at Galloway Farm

As summer draws to a close, flowers are erupting at Galloway Farm in Hallsboro. Sunflowers are blooming on several acres, and Farmer Alma is inviting everyone to come out, pick the budding beauties, and take some pictures. September marks the beginning of “Selfies in the Sunflowers.”. Each year, Galloway...
HALLSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Walt Disney Company-owned studio Searchlight Pictures is planning to film its upcoming project “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” in Wilmington. The project was added to the Wilmington Film Commission website under the “Pre-Production” heading. Deadline reports that Uzo Abuda, Aunjanue Ellis and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC

