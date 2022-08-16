Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington thrift stores draw shoppers on National Thrift Shop Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Thrift Shop Day is August 17. Thrift shops in Wilmington have seen an increase in shoppers opting to buy from them, rather than big box retailers, to save money. The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has five thrift stores across New Hanover, Pender,...
WilmingtonBiz
Wrightsville Beach Mainstay To Unveil New Look And Menu
22 North, whose name reflects its location at 22 N. Lumina Ave., has reopened after a revamp that took several months. “We have completely renovated the entire inside of the restaurant,” executive chef Gary Walker said last week. “It was a massive overhaul. Everything was gutted and rebuilt.”
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Elijah’s
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Since moving to Wilmington three years ago, it’s odd to me that I haven’t had many visitors. Granted the pandemic, inflation, and wallet-busting gas prices have all played a part in the reluctance to travel. That’s why when my sister and her friends came in town for her birthday (Happy Birthday Cassidy), I knew I had to pull out all the stops. Luckily, she’s a big fan of Wilmington-based television shows One Tree Hill and Dawson’s Creek, so my work was already cut out for me.
WECT
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names new president, chief operating officer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health announced Aug. 16 that Heather King has been named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Per their announcement, King will be in charge of overall operations at the hospital and will collaborate with local organizations to improve Novant’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spectrum grant bringing high-speed internet to New Hanover County homes, small businesses
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Spectrum has been awarded a $228,784 grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to 105 homes and small businesses in New Hanover County. The recent grant, combined with $187,187 from Spectrum, brings the total project investment to more than $415,000. The Growing Rural...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Girl Scouts announce newest cookie flavor for 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Girl Scouts announced their long-awaited new cookie flavor today. The ‘Raspberry Rally’ is going to be an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
columbuscountynews.com
“Selfies in the Sunflowers” opening at Galloway Farm
As summer draws to a close, flowers are erupting at Galloway Farm in Hallsboro. Sunflowers are blooming on several acres, and Farmer Alma is inviting everyone to come out, pick the budding beauties, and take some pictures. September marks the beginning of “Selfies in the Sunflowers.”. Each year, Galloway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Water Rescue provides tips to treat Jellyfish stings following several reports
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Late summer is a popular time for people to take a dip in the ocean, but it’s been a bit more hazardous than usual lately. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, they have received several reports of jellyfish stings, along with a few photos.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Fire Rescue earns international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) has been recognized for their work to keep residents safe around the area. The group has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the rigorous criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on vandalism at Wade Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - City of Wilmington staff from multiple departments will host a drop-in open house for people to give input on the recent vandalism at Wade Park. The open house will be held on Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wade Park on 3500 Bethel Road.
wcti12.com
Two young women pulled from water thanks to life rings and quick-thinking bystander
SOUTHPORT, Brunswick County — Two lives were saved on an eastern North Carolina beach last weekend, thanks to the efforts of a man on the beach and the life rings that were available nearby. Officials with the Southport Fire Department said two young women out for a swim began...
WITN
State-record red hind caught near Frying Pan Tower
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man has caught a new state record fish. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says Jared Lambert caught the 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind near Frying Pan Tower on Aug. 6th. The previous state record red hind weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces, and...
WECT
“The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” to film in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Walt Disney Company-owned studio Searchlight Pictures is planning to film its upcoming project “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” in Wilmington. The project was added to the Wilmington Film Commission website under the “Pre-Production” heading. Deadline reports that Uzo Abuda, Aunjanue Ellis and...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
foxwilmington.com
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach enters new mutual aid agreement to help with large-scale incidents, natural disasters
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously voted on Monday to enter into a new mutual aid agreement with the Horry Georgetown Fire Chief’s Association. “Our association went through our current agreement that we had and modernized it,” said North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief...
WECT
Regulators threatened to terminate NHRMC’s Medicare contract over deficiencies
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) notified Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in July that it was in jeopardy of losing its Medicare contract if it did not address a number of serious “deficiencies” observed by state compliance officers during a visit on June 29, 2022.
