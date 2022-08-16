ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNOE TV8

Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Back to School: Texas ranks #26 Best School System in America

THE WOODLANDS, TX — It’s that time of the year again when educational sectors lead efforts to ensure that students have the tools needed to thrive when they return to the classroom. In order to determine the states that hold the best public school systems in the country, and hence, are most prepared for this back-to-school season, scholarship website Scholaroo presents its 2022’s Best & Worst Schools Systems.
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
WKRG News 5

MAAP results in, Mississippi students rebounding in academics

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP). According to education leaders, the results show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts (ELA) and science and nearly tying in mathematics. Overall, the percentage of students scoring proficient […]
brproud.com

Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
desotocountynews.com

Clarksdale woman charged with defrauding RAMP rent assistance money

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a judgment has been entered against a Clarksdale resident in connection with a scheme to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds distributed by the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
informedinfrastructure.com

FHWA Announces $100 Million in Grant Awards, $125 Million in New Funding Availability for Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects

Native Village of Eyak in Alaska will receive $45.7 Million for the construction of a highway, dock support facilities and boat ramp at Shepard Point Oil Spill Response Facility. National Park Service in Mississippi will receive $54.3 Million to rehabilitate and improve the safety of an 83‐mile section of the...
