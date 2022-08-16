ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Conservative leadership hopefuls visit Northern Ireland

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvY1u_0hJnJUN100

The two contenders in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister are due in Northern Ireland later.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak will take part in a hustings event in Belfast .

Polls have so far indicated that Ms Truss is leading the race ahead of Mr Sunak.

The pair are also set to undertake separate visits in Northern Ireland’s capital.

On Tuesday evening, they were both challenged by Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie to set out their positions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said the post-Brexit arrangements “need to be dealt with once and for all because it continues to damage the Belfast Agreement and places a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom”.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will address Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland who will cast their vote to select the next leader, who is set to be announced on September 5.

There are estimated to be around 600 Conservative Party members in Northern Ireland.

The party currently has no elected representatives in the region.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Liz Truss vows she'll 'never let our family be split up' as she pledges NOT to allow another Scottish independence vote if she's PM - while Nicola Sturgeon told to condemn protesters 'spitting' and shouting 'Tory scum' at Conservative hustings in Perth

Liz Truss tonight vowed to 'never, ever let our family be split up' as the Tory leadership frontrunner insisted she would not allow another Scottish independence referendum if she becomes prime minister. Speaking at the latest Conservative hustings event in Perth, the Foreign Secretary promised to battle Nicola Sturgeon's 'agenda...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘will live at Chequers mansion for rest of premiership’

Boris Johnson will reportedly spend the final weeks of his premiership at Chequers, the grace-and-favour country house in Buckinghamshire made available to the prime minister.Mr Johnson has been accused of treating the final days in office as “one big party” after taking a holiday in Greece this week – his second break in as many weeks.After returning from holiday, the PM and his wife Carrie will spend most of his final fortnight living at Chequers, according to The Telegraph, before temporarily moving into a home provided by a friend.“He has already spent most of his time there since the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Doug Beattie
The Guardian

Nostalgia for Boris Johnson as Tories lose enthusiasm for Liz Truss

As Conservative party members filed into the latest leadership hustings at a baking hot Cheltenham racecourse, very few among this important electorate seemed enthused by the two-way race. Neither of the runners – foreign secretary Liz Truss nor ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak – excited much Tory passion, nor seemed the subject...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Exiled Putin critic who sold DC home to Ivanka Trump dies mysteriously in US

An exiled investment banker who became a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin after leaving Russia has died in Washington DC, police have confirmed.Latvian-American Dan Rapoport, 52, was found in front of the upmarket 2400 M Apartment building in Georgetown shortly before 6pm on Sunday by officers responding to reports of a jumper, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told The Independent in a statement.Mr Rapoport was given first aid at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.MPD spokesperson Brianna Burch said Mr Rapoport’s death remained under active investigation.“We do not suspect foul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elected Representatives#Ulster Unionist Party#Uk#The Conservative Party
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon condemns protesters for yelling 'scum', 'traitor' and 'liar' at BBC Scotland Editor James Cook as she claims they weren't paid-up SNP members

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the independence backers who hurled abuse at BBC Scotland Editor James Cook. Angry Scottish nationalists confronted Mr Cook outside a Conservative hustings in Perth last night and called him 'scum', a 'liar' and a 'traitor'. A large crowd of protesters had gathered outside...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Liz Truss rejects 'sticking plaster' solutions to cost-of-living crisis and dismisses Labour's plan to freeze energy bills - as Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak prepare to do battle in Scotland TONIGHT at latest hustings

Liz Truss today rejected 'sticking plaster' solutions to the cost-of-living crisis as the Tory leadership favourite dismissed Labour's £29billion plan to freeze energy bills. The Foreign Secretary insisted there was a need for 'long-term' answers - such as her tax-cutting plans and boosting energy supplies - as she was quizzed over her approach to dealing with soaring gas and electricity costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Anger as man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’

The decision to appoint a man as Scotland’s first “period dignity officer” has been met with a major backlash.Critics say the job, which involves promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges across the Tay region, should have gone to a woman.Jason Grant, from Dundee, will also discuss issues around the menopause as part of his role.The announcement comes as Scotland becomes the first country in the world to introduce a law to widen access, free of charge, to sanitary products.Mr Grant’s appointment, as Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer, the first role of its kind, has sparked an...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland

There were mixed views from members of the Conservative Party in Northern Ireland after hearing from the two candidates to become the next leader.Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by members during a hustings event at the Culloden Hotel on the outskirts of Belfast.The Brexit protocol, the Stormont Assembly, the health service, abortion, foreign policy and support for the party in Northern Ireland were among the issues raised.I might actually not vote at all because I think the performance has been so poorTory party member Martin CraigsThere are around 600 members in Northern Ireland who can vote for the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Lord Trimble’s widow backs Liz Truss in Tory leadership race

The widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble has backed Liz Truss in the leadership race saying she is confident that her late husband’s legacy of peace in Northern Ireland “will be safe with her”.Lady Trimble said one of her late husband’s last acts was to declare his support for her.Writing in the Telegraph newspaper published on Thursday Lady Trimble said she believed Ms Truss has the “best record and a viable plan” to protect the Union.Lord Trimble, the former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, died last month at the age of 77 following an illness.One of the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara

The controversial Bill to tackle Northern Ireland’s troubled past is still open to negotiations, the Secretary of State has said.Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Thursday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.Rather than ducking...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Thatcherism is an obsolete ideology – but it’s the only one that Sunak and Truss have

It’s generally agreed that the last dozen years have been some of the most turbulent in our modern history. So much has changed or been called into question: our climate, the cost of living, the state’s ability to protect us, capitalism’s ability to spread prosperity, the continuation of the United Kingdom, our relationship with Russia and the EU, even our sense that we can be a functional society. To an extent that was almost inconceivable in 2010, when the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition took office, this has become a different country.
BREXIT
The Independent

Prince Harry makes surprise solo trip to Mozambique

The Duke of Sussex has paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the southern African country.Harry travelled from California without the Duchess of Sussex for the short stay earlier this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.The Duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.Prince Harry is in Vilankulos #Inhambane #Mozambique @britishroyals @harrymegan @PHarry_Meghan @MANNA_UK pic.twitter.com/11LdCQ0UbT— Eric Morier-Genoud (@emorier) August 17, 2022Harry was shown – in pictures which surfaced on Twitter – dressed casually in a...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss expects to see powersharing return once NI protocol Bill progresses

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she expects to see powersharing re-established in Northern Ireland as her protocol Bill progresses through Parliament.The Foreign Secretary also said she would not accept any compromises on a renegotiated Northern Ireland Protocol as prime minister if it meant key UK demands were not met.She made the comments during a visit to Belfast, where she and Rishi Sunak were quizzed by Tory members during a hustings event.She told party members that until the Northern Ireland Protocol is sorted, Stormont will not be back up and running.“And I’ve been in discussions with all of the parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refusal to resign was ‘bit odd’, says Rishi Sunak

Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said he found Boris Johnson’s attempt to hang on as prime minister after a revolt by government ministers “a bit odd”.The former chancellor admitted he found it strange that Johnson refused to go for “a couple of days” even as dozens of cabinet members and junior ministers began to resign.Sunak said he had “reached out” to Johnson since his resignation over Partygate and “standards” helped spark a series of departures in early July – but said the PM was still ignoring his messages.Asked on ITV’s This Morning if he had spoken to Johnson, he said: “No....
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

796K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy