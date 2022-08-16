Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding
Things are heating up between the Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department ahead of Thursday’s wiffleball game. USM's Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Most members will perform for the first time without the strict distancing and masking guidelines of...
WDAM-TV
$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal
Players of the Pine Belt: Oak Grove senior defensive end Jeramie Posey. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Players of the Pine Belt: Laurel senior defensive end Terrion McCullum. Rivalry builds before Hattiesburg first responder wiffleball game. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Things are heating...
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits and approved a new ordinance to allow food trucks to roll into town. “Variety is here, good food is here,” said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. “Come to Ellisville and get something good to...
WDAM-TV
Laurel City Council starts construction on more softball fields
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where the discussion turned to the topic of building more softball fields. Laurel has a large baseball community and serves as a host city for the Dixie Youth World Series. In order to...
WDAM-TV
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now street legal in Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It includes several regulations governing the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public roads. Drivers may only drive...
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. optometrist says vision health connected to learning
Parents know that going back to school usually means getting new school supplies like notebooks and pencils, but what about a checkup?. Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT. |. What’s better than having a popsicle on...
WDAM-TV
Columbia High & Marion County partner for young voter program
Brand new crop of talent joins Jones College football this fall. VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31. Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. As a part of...
WDAM-TV
South Jones 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Sumrall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at Forest Hill – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at FCAHS – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Northeast Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Wayne County* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 –...
WDAM-TV
VISITHattiesburg accepting tourism grant applications through Aug. 31
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Time is running out to apply for the Tourism Grant Program through VISITHattiesburg. The program has been around for the last five years and provides organizations funding to market upcoming events properly. “We are able to both financially partner with them for this grant funding, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. Ocean Springs – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Oak Grove – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Natchez* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs....
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WDAM-TV
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
WDAM-TV
USM students continue tradition of painting the Eagle Walk
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As a part of Golden Eagle Welcome Week, the incoming Southern Miss students gathered to paint the Eagle Walk yet again. At the start of every year, the students paint the road and their hands, leaving handprints all over M.M. Roberts Stadium. This tradition has been going strong for more than 20 years.
WDAM-TV
Players of the Pine Belt: Purvis WR Mason Beverly
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) -After going 2-7 last season, Purvis looks to improve in 2022. To do that, Head Coach Brad Hankins will lean on wide receiver and corner Mason Beverly to lead the charge for the tornadoes. “He’s a special football player first,” Hankins said. “He’s explosive at times and...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg. During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary. The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Magnet ranks 1st in mathematics for 2021-22 MAAP tests
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts continues to be a top-scoring Mississippi school. The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the results of the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP), and Laurel Magnet ranked in the top percentages over multiple subjects. In statewide rankings, the...
Comments / 1