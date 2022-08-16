ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

concerned American
2d ago

So why now they should have done this year's ago and teach them trades not over inflated college courses!

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Empowering Parents grant applications to be available to Idaho families in mid-September

IDAHO, USA — On Wednesday, the Idaho State Board of Education announced applications for the Empowering Parents grant will be available to Idaho families in mid-September. Eligible parents or guardians will be able to use the funds to purchase education-related resources and services such as computer hardware and software, instructional materials, and tutoring services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Boise State President Touts Record Fundraising and Jump in First Year, in-State Students

Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday. The Boise State University president used her fourth state of the university address to thank faculty and staff for their efforts during a turbulent time for higher education. And acknowledging one source of the turbulence — a polarized political climate — Tromp said faculty cannot afford to shy away from “intractable problems” and hard questions.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage

Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs

Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve...
Idaho Capital Sun

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho State will go carbon neutral, Satterlee announces in fall address

Starting today, Idaho State University will be working toward a new goal: carbon neutrality. This school year, the university will collect data on its carbon footprint, install solar power on its residence hall rooftops, add electric vehicle charging stations on campus, and transition the university fleet to electric vehicles. There will also be a focus on recycling and composting.
pnwag.net

University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option

In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
MOSCOW, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed

“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs

LEWISTON - Job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential will be able learn about jobs and training resources available at an Aug. 18 skilled trades career event focusing on welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. The event takes place from 4-6 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor Lewiston office, 1158 Idaho St.
LEWISTON, ID
KIVI-TV

Western Idaho Fair celebrates 125 years

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Friday, August 19, the Western Idaho Fair will open the gates on its 125th year. For ten days, guests can enjoy concerts, carnival rides, entertainers and classic fair foods. Agriculture will also be honored, with 4-H and FFA events. Something to look forward to...
Big Country News

Record State Budget Surplus Fuels Talk of Special Session of the Idaho Legislature

A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, Little said the surplus could reach $2 billion. He also appeared to lay the groundwork for taking action on the surplus.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit

OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law. The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
IDAHO STATE
Lewiston, ID
