concerned American
2d ago
So why now they should have done this year's ago and teach them trades not over inflated college courses!
3
Empowering Parents grant applications to be available to Idaho families in mid-September
IDAHO, USA — On Wednesday, the Idaho State Board of Education announced applications for the Empowering Parents grant will be available to Idaho families in mid-September. Eligible parents or guardians will be able to use the funds to purchase education-related resources and services such as computer hardware and software, instructional materials, and tutoring services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace.
Boise State President Touts Record Fundraising and Jump in First Year, in-State Students
Marlene Tromp touted a pair of big-money records Wednesday. The Boise State University president used her fourth state of the university address to thank faculty and staff for their efforts during a turbulent time for higher education. And acknowledging one source of the turbulence — a polarized political climate — Tromp said faculty cannot afford to shy away from “intractable problems” and hard questions.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
kmvt
University of Idaho: Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research...
Regence BlueShield of Idaho Names Adrean Cavener as Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations
BOISE - Adrean Cavener has been announced as the director of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Regence BlueShield of Idaho, the company announced in a press release. In this role, Cavener will oversee all Idaho intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the executive branch, Legislature and Department of Insurance.
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
idahoednews.org
Idaho State will go carbon neutral, Satterlee announces in fall address
Starting today, Idaho State University will be working toward a new goal: carbon neutrality. This school year, the university will collect data on its carbon footprint, install solar power on its residence hall rooftops, add electric vehicle charging stations on campus, and transition the university fleet to electric vehicles. There will also be a focus on recycling and composting.
pnwag.net
University of Idaho Rolls Out New Virtual Fencing Option
In the world of virtual fencing, ranchers now have one more option. Researchers at the University of Idaho recently announced a less expensive alternative to GPS technology. Commercial virtual fence systems deliver an electric shock to a cow’s neck when the animal approaches a virtual barrier, eliminating the need for wire fencing by relying on GPS technology. However, these systems currently require subscriptions and on-the-ground signal towers. Virtual fence systems also require routine updates, battery replacement, recharging plus, additional equipment costs which can run several hundred dollars per cow.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
Lewiston career event provides resources for job seekers to upgrade their skills for in-demand jobs
LEWISTON - Job seekers who want to change careers and increase their earning potential will be able learn about jobs and training resources available at an Aug. 18 skilled trades career event focusing on welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC industries. The event takes place from 4-6 p.m., at the Idaho Department of Labor Lewiston office, 1158 Idaho St.
KIVI-TV
Western Idaho Fair celebrates 125 years
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — On Friday, August 19, the Western Idaho Fair will open the gates on its 125th year. For ten days, guests can enjoy concerts, carnival rides, entertainers and classic fair foods. Agriculture will also be honored, with 4-H and FFA events. Something to look forward to...
Record State Budget Surplus Fuels Talk of Special Session of the Idaho Legislature
A record-setting state budget surplus of nearly $2 billion is fueling talks about a potential special session of the Idaho Legislature. The state officially ended the 2022 fiscal year on June 30 with a projected $1.4 billion state budget surplus, marking the second consecutive year Idaho has amassed a record ending cash balance. On Friday, Little said the surplus could reach $2 billion. He also appeared to lay the groundwork for taking action on the surplus.
Idaho Currently Ranked in Top 10 of Nationwide 'Best Looking Cruiser' Contest, Voting Open Through August 25
BOISE - The Idaho State Police is asking you to vote 'Idaho' in this year's nationwide Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The Contest is a nationwide competition sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) where citizens vote on the 'Best Looking Police Cruiser.' Voting is open through Thursday, August 25, 2022.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington attorney general enters fray in Idaho abortion lawsuit
OLYMPIA — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson entered the fray Tuesday over a looming abortion ban in Idaho, joining a coalition of 21 of his peers nationwide to file a friend of the court brief charging the ban violates federal law. The brief supports a U.S. Department of Justice...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Meridian residents overwhelmingly testify in support of their library
More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District Wednesday – the vast majority of which pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters. A group referring to themselves as “Concerned Citizens of Meridian” accused the library’s staff...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the...
Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Director for Idaho Rudy Soto announced Tuesday USDA is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Idaho. The post Biden Administration invests $ 3.5 million to improve health care for communities across Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
