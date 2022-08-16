Read full article on original website
Related
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
13-year-old girl going to medical school shares advice for other kids
Alena Wicker told "GMA" what she's learned on her journey to success thus far: "Don’t let anybody tell you no," she said.
Less prestigious universities offer students cash, laptops or other gifts as 'incentives' to sign up for courses
Less prestigious universities are offering ‘bribes’ of £2,000 or more, laptops and rail cards to lure students. Up to 60,000 school-leavers face losing their top choices when A-levels come out tomorrow as the Government clamps down on grade inflation. Record numbers of 18-year-olds are applying – even...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 Gutted College Attendance. Now, a Solid Labor Market Is Convincing More High School Grads To Skip It.
According to NBC News, there are 4 million fewer students enrolled in college than there were 10 years ago, and there has been a 7 percent drop in college attendance from 2016 to 2020. "With the exception of wartime, the United States has never been through a period of declining...
Corvias and Wayne State University Announce 2022 Scholarship Recipients
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Corvias and Wayne State University (WSU) today announced the two recipients of the 2022-2023 Wayne State Corvias Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship program is made possible by an endowment established by Corvias to support students financially as they pursue their higher education degree. Recipients of the scholarship will receive $6,250 per semester, for a total of $12,500 for the academic year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005678/en/ Nicole Wallace, an upper classman, currently majoring in political science and minoring in law and Arabic. (Photo: Business Wire)
WATCH: 81-year-old retired teacher paddles 230 miles to raise money for students
A retired teacher from Michigan set out to canoe the Manistee River in an effort to raise funds for local students’ outdoor education trips.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Going Back to School on a Budget: 5 Ways Nontraditional Students Can Cut Costs
Back-to-school momentum is in the air, with big-box stores drumming up sales on educational essentials. But it's not just tots and teens prepping for a return to the classroom. Adults who have been...
College student surprised by brother's military homecoming at graduation
When LaDyra Lyte crossed the stage at commencement, she was shocked to see her brother after seven months apart.
Comments / 0