NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 26-year-old man is in jail, and his 33-year-old wife is being charged with a misdemeanor and false reporting. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting they interviewed Kyle and Trisha Tatlow on August 16, three days after a person reported she was caring for their child while they were working, and noticed “suspicious” bruising on the 7-month-old.
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
CAMBRIDGE, Neb. — The Furnas County Sheriff's Office said that they're asking for your help to find out who illegally opened the gates of the Cambridge Diversion Dam, allowing thousands of dollars worth of irrigation water into the Republican River. That water belongs in the canal meant to water...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Hershey man was hospitalized after a Lincoln County crash earlier this week. On Monday just before 8:00 p.m., Lincoln County authorities received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road near North Platte. Arriving units found the...
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte by North Platte Area Chamber and DEVCO CEO/President Gary Person to talk about the work the community is doing on recreation upgrades and growth within the city and county.
