Mccook, NE

knopnews2.com

Parents charged for biting 7-month-old

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A 26-year-old man is in jail, and his 33-year-old wife is being charged with a misdemeanor and false reporting. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting they interviewed Kyle and Trisha Tatlow on August 16, three days after a person reported she was caring for their child while they were working, and noticed “suspicious” bruising on the 7-month-old.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Man killed in UTV accident northeast of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-On August 16, 2022, at 9:08 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) Accident, near Hodges Road on East Weems Road (northeast of North Platte, NE.). It was reported an adult male was driving the UTV lost control and rolled it just after rounding up loose cattle. The driver was in critical condition at the time of the call.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 26-year-old Hershey man was hospitalized after a Lincoln County crash earlier this week. On Monday just before 8:00 p.m., Lincoln County authorities received a report of a one-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of West North River Road near North Platte. Arriving units found the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad

COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
COZAD, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

