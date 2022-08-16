ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Photos of Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruises from Brad Pitt during horror flight revealed

Photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries which were allegedly sustained in a fight with ex Brad Pitt during a September 2016 brawl on a private jet have been revealed. The Oscar winner submitted photos of bruises on her hand and elbow to an FBI inquiry into the incident which led to the end of their marriage. As Page Six reported, according to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who had been drinking, shrieked at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, to the US. She alleged Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,”...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa jail

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40, was booked into Napa County's Department of Corrections on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a $2,000 bracelet from an American Canyon home in 2015, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said. Alexander faces two felony charges and is set to be arraigned at the Napa County...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Angelina Jolie ‘told the FBI’ that Brad Pitt ‘grabbed her by the head’ during 2016 private jet fight

Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the documents, Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September, 2016.In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school

LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
LA PUENTE, CA
SFGate

Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

What Grisham thinks is on Mar-a-Lago CCTV footage

Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham and CNN’s Gloria Borger explain why they believe the former President has not yet released surveillance footage from the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, despite proposals from some of his allies to do so.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Yelling, Shoving & More: All Of The Shocking Revelations From Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Heated Plane Fight

Last week, the FBI report detailing the infamous 2016 spat between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was disclosed, and the paperwork gives more insight into what Jolie claimed went down while aboard a private jet with their six kids.Scroll down for some of the most surprising tidbits from the report.Pitt's Harsh Words About Their SonThe docs noted that prior to the plane taking off, Jolie could sense there was an "issue" between someone and a minor. It's believed she was talking about their son Maddox, now 21, but the names of all minors have been redacted. In addition, Jolie...
CELEBRITIES

