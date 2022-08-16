Read full article on original website
Related
Photos of Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruises from Brad Pitt during horror flight revealed
Photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries which were allegedly sustained in a fight with ex Brad Pitt during a September 2016 brawl on a private jet have been revealed. The Oscar winner submitted photos of bruises on her hand and elbow to an FBI inquiry into the incident which led to the end of their marriage. As Page Six reported, according to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who had been drinking, shrieked at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, to the US. She alleged Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,”...
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
RELATED PEOPLE
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Britney Spears' ex-husband booked in Napa jail
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander, 40, was booked into Napa County's Department of Corrections on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a $2,000 bracelet from an American Canyon home in 2015, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said. Alexander faces two felony charges and is set to be arraigned at the Napa County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Angelina Jolie ‘told the FBI’ that Brad Pitt ‘grabbed her by the head’ during 2016 private jet fight
Details of Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie’s alleged fight onboard a private jet in 2016 have come to light after FBI documents were obtained by some publications.According to the documents, Jolie told FBI officials that Pitt yelled at her, “grabbed her by her head,” shook her, “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and repeatedly punched the ceiling of the plane.The records obtained by Rolling Stone and Puck say the outburst occurred 90 minutes into the flight between France and Los Angeles on 14 September, 2016.In her statement, Jolie alleged that Pitt’s actions frightened their six children, who ranged from...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Will ‘Never See Eye to Eye’ As FBI File Leaks of Alleged Plane Fight
Angelina Jolie is “happier than ever” that the FBI report of her allegations against ex-husband Brad Pitt was leaked, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He says it was a marital spat, she says it was criminal,”...
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
SFGate
$18M deal in lawsuit over boy's death at California school
LA PUENTE, Calif. (AP) — The parents of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died after falling while strapped to a chair in class five years ago have reached an $18 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against a Southern California school district, attorneys said Wednesday. Lawyers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Third suspect charged in killing of California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges...
What Grisham thinks is on Mar-a-Lago CCTV footage
Former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham and CNN’s Gloria Borger explain why they believe the former President has not yet released surveillance footage from the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, despite proposals from some of his allies to do so.
Yelling, Shoving & More: All Of The Shocking Revelations From Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's Heated Plane Fight
Last week, the FBI report detailing the infamous 2016 spat between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was disclosed, and the paperwork gives more insight into what Jolie claimed went down while aboard a private jet with their six kids.Scroll down for some of the most surprising tidbits from the report.Pitt's Harsh Words About Their SonThe docs noted that prior to the plane taking off, Jolie could sense there was an "issue" between someone and a minor. It's believed she was talking about their son Maddox, now 21, but the names of all minors have been redacted. In addition, Jolie...
SFGate
Man Convicted Of Torturing, Beating Teen Will Have To Wait For Parole Fate
A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was...
Comments / 0