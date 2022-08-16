Photos of Angelina Jolie’s injuries which were allegedly sustained in a fight with ex Brad Pitt during a September 2016 brawl on a private jet have been revealed. The Oscar winner submitted photos of bruises on her hand and elbow to an FBI inquiry into the incident which led to the end of their marriage. As Page Six reported, according to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that Pitt, who had been drinking, shrieked at her in a restroom on board the flight back from Nice, France, to the US. She alleged Pitt “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,”...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO