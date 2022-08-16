ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Comments / 1

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
obxtoday.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk

William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
KITTY HAWK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project

Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
MANTEO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Travel Info#Coffee Shop#Soups#Sushi#Coffeehouse#Bed And Breakfast#Alley
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Gets Closer To Opening Its Doors

HAMPTON-Members of the media were invited to a hard-hat tour of the state-of-the-art Hampton Virginia Aquaplex on Friday, August 19. What will be Virginia’s largest aquatic facility is wrapping up its final stages of construction and is loosely slated to open this fall. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, in addition...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
13News Now

Westbound lanes of I-264 at Downtown Tunnel reopen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: After several hours of being closed, the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the Downtown Tunnel reopened Friday morning. The closure stemmed from damaged caused by a truck, according to Elizabeth River Tunnels, the company that operates the tunnel. The Downtown Tunnel westbound was closed...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Land Transfers

Gentry Jeremy from Marck Gary J/019320000—Lot 116 Sec F Col Harbour/$389,000/Improved Residential. Cahill Edward A III from Jackson Steven D Co Ttee/019514000—Lot 9 Sec J Col Harbour/$140,000/Vacant Residential. Hardman Travis Lee from Lawrenson John Andrew/019001000—Lot 78 Sec B Col Harbour/$420,000/Improved Residential. Frisco. Garguilo Robert A Ttee from...
DARE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy