outerbanksvoice.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
obxtoday.com
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
outerbanksvoice.com
William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk
William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Wine, Women & Fishing event to be held in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're a woman who enjoys wine, fishing, or both, the Chesapeake Bay Wine Classic Foundation and Eastern Virginia Medical School have teamed up again with an event for you. "Wine, Women & Fishing" will be held for the 20th year on Sunday, Aug. 21...
islandfreepress.org
Visitor spending increases in all 100 counties in 2021; Dare third highest total in N.C.
Proving just how busy 2021 was on the Outer Banks, the recovery in visitor spending was also felt statewide in 2021 according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Dare County generated the third most spending of any county in North Carolina in 2021 of $1.826 billion,...
Ocean Breeze Water Park in Virginia Beach Review--Was It Worth It?
( valiza14/Adobe Stock Images) Kids all around Hampton Roads are headed back to start the school year. As the weather cools off, many families are trying to squeeze in that last bit of fun before schedules fill up and the sun hides away for the fall.
obxtoday.com
US Air Force Cycling Team to complete charity ride from Kill Devil Hills to Arlington, VA
To celebrate the US Air Force’s 75th Anniversary and to raise money for the Wounded Airman Program, the US Air Force Cycling Team plan to ride their bicycles from the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC to the USAF Memorial in Arlington, VA. Their 4-day ride will...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project
Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Gets Closer To Opening Its Doors
HAMPTON-Members of the media were invited to a hard-hat tour of the state-of-the-art Hampton Virginia Aquaplex on Friday, August 19. What will be Virginia’s largest aquatic facility is wrapping up its final stages of construction and is loosely slated to open this fall. Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, in addition...
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
Giant pile of rubble to transform into Virginia Beach luxury apartments
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A giant pile of concrete rubble near Virginia Beach’s Town Center is set for a facelift. Virginia Beach city council members voted unanimously to transform the site off of Witchduck Road into a new luxury apartment complex. People who live and work in the...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach businesses declare sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — If you happen to drive through the Haygood area of Virginia Beach you might notice a bit of a war going on between some of the businesses. It’s a sign war!. Don’t worry. It’s all in good fun. It started with...
Westbound lanes of I-264 at Downtown Tunnel reopen
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: After several hours of being closed, the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the Downtown Tunnel reopened Friday morning. The closure stemmed from damaged caused by a truck, according to Elizabeth River Tunnels, the company that operates the tunnel. The Downtown Tunnel westbound was closed...
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Swimming advisory lifted for section of Sandbridge Beach
Swimming and wading are prohibited between Bass Street and Chubb Lane until further notice. Signs will be posted on the beach in the affected areas to alert the public
Rabid fox found in Virginia Beach
The fox was found in the 200 block of Pritchard Roads in Lynnhaven Forest. The fox is now deceased.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Gentry Jeremy from Marck Gary J/019320000—Lot 116 Sec F Col Harbour/$389,000/Improved Residential. Cahill Edward A III from Jackson Steven D Co Ttee/019514000—Lot 9 Sec J Col Harbour/$140,000/Vacant Residential. Hardman Travis Lee from Lawrenson John Andrew/019001000—Lot 78 Sec B Col Harbour/$420,000/Improved Residential. Frisco. Garguilo Robert A Ttee from...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth unveils businesses that will operate at casino site
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Seven new businesses are set to fill Rivers Casino Portsmouth, a gaming and entertainment complex that's opening in 2023 and expected to bring big economic benefits to the city. Roy Corby, the general manager of the casino, announced those businesses Tuesday morning. The casino will feature...
Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to Town Point Park
The festival, presented by Optima Health, is the longest-running outdoor jazz festival in the area.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
