‘House of the Dragon’ Hunk Fabien Frankel on Emilia Clarke’s Birthday Party and Matt Smith’s Rehearsal Injury: ‘I Take No Responsibility’

Read full article on original website
Related
Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?
Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Gets Full-Length Trailer
The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year, with HBO Max releasing an all-new trailer to tease the fantastical adventures of the series. The events of the show have already been hinted at in the original HBO series, with House of the Dragon shedding insight into events that have only been previously discussed by the figures of Westeros. However, with the series being based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, not all of its events will be a surprise to audiences familiar with the franchise. Check out the trailer for House of the Dragon above before it debuts on August 21st.
Emilia Clarke: Foxtel apologises after Australian CEO calls actor ‘dumpy-looking girl’ at House of the Dragon premiere
Foxtel’s chief executive has apologised for referring to Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke as a “dumpy-looking girl”, while launching the prequel of the series on Tuesday. Delivering a speech at the Sydney premiere, Patrick Delany told media he was initially bemused when he first started watching...
CNET
Every 'Game of Thrones' Season Ranked Best to Worst
Say what you want about how the show ended, but Game of Thrones's eight seasons provided some of the best TV of the past decade. There are many questions swirling around House of the Dragon, the Thrones prequel that debuts this Sunday. Perhaps the most crucial one is whether the show can recapture the intrigue, suspense and thrill of its predecessor.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Shows ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Should Watch Next
If you're a 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fan, you might also like these similar dark comedies and crime dramas.
‘House of the Dragon’ ‘Is a Different Animal’ Than ‘Game of Thrones’ According to Star Emma D’Arcy
But instead of a number of families battling for power, ‘House of the Dragon’ focuses on the power struggle among just one family -- the Targaryens.
Gamespot
Rian Johnson's Poker Face Peacock Series Adds Sons Of Anarchy And Riverdale Stars
Rian Johnson's upcoming mystery drama series Poker Face is proving to be another opportunity for the director to arrange for an eclectic and exciting ensemble cast. According to Variety, Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy), Nick Nolte (Warrior), Charles Melton (American Horror Stories), and Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen) are all coming aboard.
‘Law Abiding Citizen’: Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx Are Returning for a Sequel 13 Years After the Action Film Premiered
Although details about the 'Law Abiding Citizen' sequel are sparse, Gerard Butler is set to produce, lining up another helping of bloody revenge for action crowds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
Jon Hamm Joins The Morning Show Season 3
Jon Hamm is joining the third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Hamm will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit." News of Hamm's casting comes after Apple...
‘House of the Dragon’ Co-Showrunner Ryan Condal on the Pressure of Following ‘Game of Thrones’
HBO launches its first “Game of Thrones” spinoff this Sunday, and the “House of the Dragon” prequel series showrunners know there’s a lot at stake. The new fantasy drama, which takes place about 200 years before the world of “Thrones,” and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, boasts “GoT” universe author George R.R. Martin as co-creator with Ryan Condal (“Colony”). Both serve as executive producers alongside “GoT” alum Miguel Sapochnik, who directs and serves as a co-showrunner with Condal.
Popculture
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Peter Dinklage's HBO Movie Among HBO Max's Latest Cuts
Peter Dinklage's fans do not have long to watch one of his critically acclaimed performances outside Game of Thrones. My Dinner with Herve, in which he plays Fantasy Island star Herve Villechaize, is on the list of movies leaving HBO Max this week. My Dinner with Herve aired on HBO in October 2018 and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Television Movie.
SFGate
‘Twilight’ Director Rejected Taylor Swift’s Cameo Request Because It’d Be Too Distracting: ‘I Kick Myself for It, Too’
Taylor Swift’s acting career is about to get a huge boost with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” which stars the multi-Grammy winner in a key supporting role as a grieving woman. The drama, headlined by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, is set to be Swift’s most high-profile movie yet. However, it turns out she could’ve had “The Twilight Saga” on her résumé had her agent’s wishes not been rejected by “New Moon” director Chris Weitz.
NME
‘Better Call Saul’ showrunner opens up about returning ‘Breaking Bad’ characters
Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould has opened up about bringing Breaking Bad’s Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jessie Pinkman (Aaron Paul) back to the show in a new interview. After the two actors were confirmed to appear in the Breaking Bad spin-off’s final season earlier this year, Paul...
Comments / 0