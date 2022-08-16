Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
USC, UCLA departure reportedly costs each Pac-12 school $12 million
The departure of USC from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten will cost each member of the league $9.8 million a year, according to an interim report given to the California Board of Regents on Wednesday during a session to examine impact of UCLA leaving with the Bruins. According to...
deseret.com
Where do Utah and BYU land in ESPN’s preseason college football power rankings?
It’s a busy time for rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season — on Monday, the preseason Associated Press poll was released, one week after the preseason USA Today coaches poll came out. On Tuesday, another major ranking was unveiled: ESPN’s preseason power rankings. For Utah...
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
deseret.com
2 former BYU teammates have joined a Power 5 coaching staff — with Bronco Mendenhall connections
On Thursday afternoon, former BYU Cougars wide receiver Micah Simon posted on Twitter that he is now part of the Syracuse Orange football coaching staff, serving as an offensive analyst. As it turns out, former Cougar quarterback Koy Detmer Jr. is also on the Orange’s staff this season, serving as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Who’s recruiting QB Isaac Wilson? Zach Wilson’s brother shined in his first high school start
Isaac Wilson isn’t your typical football recruit. He’s the brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, and before he even made his first high school start, Isaac Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. On Friday, though, that first start was quite...
247Sports
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
deseret.com
‘Meaningless’ preseason ranking actually meaningful for BYU. Here’s why
It’s been 13 years since BYU appeared in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll, marking a milestone for the program Monday when votes by members of the media were revealed. It’s a big deal if you are an independent BYU. Why?. For a lot of reasons. A 13-year...
deseret.com
BYU football: Will tight ends Isaac Rex and Dallin Holker play in the season-opener at South Florida?
Tight end Isaac Rex was disappointed after BYU’s preseason training camp practice on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his still-sore right ankle or the fact that the Cougars are ranked just No. 25 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. On the former, Rex says it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deseret.com
Deshaun Watson’s suspension has been increased
Amid outcry that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was only suspended six games earlier this month for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday that the suspension will be increased to 11 games. The NFL later formally announced the suspension. Schefter had reported...
deseret.com
BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company
His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
deseret.com
Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint
California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
deseret.com
‘A natural leader’: Devin Kaufusi making the most of final season of college football
Utah defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi is savoring his final college football fall camp. “August just flies by. It’s like August isn’t a real month anymore. It’s just football, day-in and day-out, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m,” he said. “Everyone’s been able to let the personalities shine through but take the criticism that’s needed and better themselves and their rooms as leadership and position groups. Fall camp’s been good.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, BYU football team record videos for Utah Little League player in hospital
Easton Oliverson, a player on Utah’s Little League World Series team, is in better condition after suffering a fractured skull after falling out of his bunk bed. In an update posted to Instagram, Oliverson is “no longer sedated, and starting to wake up more! He asked for water this morning. The doctors said that this is good because it usually takes a week or two for patients to usually have the desire to eat or drink after having gotten their breathing tube out!”
Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
NFL・
Boise State Should Invite These NFL Teams For A Preseason Game
To the surprise of no one, the NHL preseason game in downtown Boise quickly sold out. Idaho is one of the few states that doesn't have a professional sports team, so fans swarm to get tickets when a pro team comes to town. The nearest pro team to Boise is...
deseret.com
A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions
Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
deseret.com
What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?
Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
deseret.com
First comes love, then comes marriage, then come ... trade rumors?
Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green added another ring to his collection this weekend with his wedding to actress Hazel Renee. The star-studded event got NBA fans talking about more than just Green’s left ring finger, though, since it led LeBron James to share photos of himself with Green and Steph Curry on Instagram.
deseret.com
How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game
The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
Comments / 0