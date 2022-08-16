ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson’s suspension has been increased

Amid outcry that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was only suspended six games earlier this month for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday that the suspension will be increased to 11 games. The NFL later formally announced the suspension. Schefter had reported...
CLEVELAND, OH
deseret.com

BYU football players see great potential with school’s NIL partnership with NFT-producing company

His football teammates, more than 100 to date, can also expect some sort of renumeration from a Web3 development company known as Ocavu that has partnered with BYU Athletics to launch the website CougsRise.com. The platform will enable all of BYU’s student-athletes, eventually, to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL) in the form of purchases of NFTs (digital collectibles) and/or experiences with fans available on the website that launched Tuesday.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why California will always be big part of Utes’ recruiting footprint

California has long been fertile recruiting ground for Utah’s football program. There are 25 players on Utah’s roster that hail from the Golden State, including stars like quarterback Cam Rising (Ventura) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (Lakewood). “I feel like we’re good examples of guys that enjoy the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

‘A natural leader’: Devin Kaufusi making the most of final season of college football

Utah defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi is savoring his final college football fall camp. “August just flies by. It’s like August isn’t a real month anymore. It’s just football, day-in and day-out, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m,” he said. “Everyone’s been able to let the personalities shine through but take the criticism that’s needed and better themselves and their rooms as leadership and position groups. Fall camp’s been good.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, BYU football team record videos for Utah Little League player in hospital

Easton Oliverson, a player on Utah’s Little League World Series team, is in better condition after suffering a fractured skull after falling out of his bunk bed. In an update posted to Instagram, Oliverson is “no longer sedated, and starting to wake up more! He asked for water this morning. The doctors said that this is good because it usually takes a week or two for patients to usually have the desire to eat or drink after having gotten their breathing tube out!”
PROVO, UT
The Associated Press

Mora trying to make an independent UConn competitive

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jim Mora is taking over UConn’s football team during a time of conference mega-mergers, trying to figure out where his independent Huskies might fit into the new landscape. The former NFL and UCLA coach is charged with rebuilding a program that left the American Athletic Conference two years ago, allowing its basketball and other programs to rejoin the Big East. The Huskies didn’t play football in 2020 because of the pandemic, went 1-11 a year ago and have won just four games since the end of the 2017 season. “I know that outside of these gates, people don’t think much of us,” said Mora, who hasn’t coached since being fired by UCLA in 2017. “And that’s OK with me. I think a lot of us, you know, and I’m excited to see where we go.”
NFL
deseret.com

A closer look at this year’s Cougars — and some bold predictions

Breaking down BYU’s 2022 season, what are their chances, the overall win-loss record, where the losses will come, and just what kind of a football team does Kalani Sitake have?. Well, it will be an interesting season. The Cougars will play four teams ranked in the top 15, including...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What’s the status of BYU’s Chaz Ah You?

Former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You remains out, and off the roster, and there has been some indication that the flash linebacker/safety could take a redshirt year and return next season for his senior year. Speaking of the starting strong safety position, assistant head coach Ed Lamb said Ammon Hannemann...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

First comes love, then comes marriage, then come ... trade rumors?

Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green added another ring to his collection this weekend with his wedding to actress Hazel Renee. The star-studded event got NBA fans talking about more than just Green’s left ring finger, though, since it led LeBron James to share photos of himself with Green and Steph Curry on Instagram.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
deseret.com

How to watch Utah’s Little League team in its first World Series game

The first Utah team to make it to the Little League World Series is in action Friday, and there’s an easy way for fans to watch. Snow Canyon Little League’s game will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 1 p.m. MDT. The team, which is based in Santa Clara, Utah, will play the Nolensville team from Tennessee.
SANTA CLARA, UT

