ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
easttexasradio.com

Missing Texas Teen Found

A 16-year-old Lindale-area girl reported missing on August 10 has been located in Kaufman County. Kaufman County Deputies transported Madison Adams to Child Protective Services.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#Angel Paw Advocates#P E#Stonehurst
KTRE

Kitchen's Home Demolition

Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of capital murder in 2018 Cherokee County shooting death. KLTV's Lexi Vennetti talks to East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler about the close of the capital murder trial and the jury's verdict. Boss the monkey update. Updated: 19 hours ago. The little monkey who...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Judge allows appointment of investigator in Athens fatal bus crash case

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Time will be allowed to appoint an investigator in a Henderson County case involving a fatal school bus crash. In a status hearing Wednesday, defense attorneys gained permission to appoint an investigator, along with at least 60 days to make arrangements. A discovery status hearing has...
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

First day back to school in Anderson County

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Eight Trey Gangster Crips’ member with lengthy criminal history sentenced to fed time for weapons violation: DOJ

A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for a firearms violation in the Eastern District of Texas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. For that offense, he was sentenced Wednesday to serve to 37 months in federal prison.
TYLER, TX
everythinglubbock.com

‘Do you know who I am’: Details released on DWI arrest of Cherokee County Commissioner

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – According to documents, a Cherokee County Commissioner who was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest acted aggressive with a trooper and refused a blood alcohol test. Cherokee County Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton, 51, who has since apologized for the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy