Telluride has seen an abundance of rain this summer, which means an abundance of mushrooms. Locals and visitors venture out into the wilderness to forage for mushrooms when it is not pouring down rain. With the Telluride Mushroom Festival in full swing this week, mushrooms will most definitely be the talk of the town. Popular mushrooms, like boletes, chanterelles, hawk's wing and puffballs, start to grow in July along with the summer rains and can be found in forests between 9,000-11,000 feet.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO