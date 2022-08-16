ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, CO

The Daily Planet

Judith Kohin transitions to full-time artist

Judith Kohin came to Telluride in 1985. Hailing from the hills of New England, she longed for bigger mountains. Throughout the past 37 years, Kohin has been an integral part of the community. She supported local artists as the executive director for the Ah Haa School of the Arts for 25 years, before saying goodbye to the school in 2021. An artist herself, Kohin is taking time to pursue her own passions.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Weekly Planet Picks

1) Pick up free school supplies and get up to date with vaccines today at the Telluride School District’s Back to School Health Fair. It’s in the Miramonte Building from 4-7 p.m. 2) Mushroom Fest: The Telluride Mushroom Festival opens today, with a full slate of events from...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical

It’s the kind of cavalcade of literary stars that would put a Hollywood awards show to shame. Friday night’s spoken word event is grandly called The Famous MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical Poetry Show and it boasts a lineup of local and regional poets who will celebrate all things fungi. Part of Telluride Mushroom Festival programming, the show takes place at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Mushroom season

Telluride has seen an abundance of rain this summer, which means an abundance of mushrooms. Locals and visitors venture out into the wilderness to forage for mushrooms when it is not pouring down rain. With the Telluride Mushroom Festival in full swing this week, mushrooms will most definitely be the talk of the town. Popular mushrooms, like boletes, chanterelles, hawk's wing and puffballs, start to grow in July along with the summer rains and can be found in forests between 9,000-11,000 feet.
TELLURIDE, CO
Telluride, CO
Entertainment
The Daily Planet

Revel in gravel

Telluride Bicycle Racing, the nonprofit that hosts the Telluride 100, has added another event to its lineup, this time a race run exclusively on the area’s gravel roads. Registration for the 2022 Telluride Gravel Race Oct. 8 is limited to just 75 riders, but has already been filled, event organizers said earlier this week.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

‘Go for the Green’

If you can concentrate on your game, you’ll likely fare well upon yelling “Fore!”. But good luck with that: given the craggy, 14,000-foot Sneffels Range looming before you, focusing on a golf ball can be challenging at this place. The 18-hole course at the Divide Ranch & Club,...
RIDGWAY, CO
The Daily Planet

Affordable housing now

Over a year ago Telluride lost a beloved long-term rental house: The Yellow House or The Galena House, as it's known by many. This house, nestled amongst local homes and St. Patrick Church, provided housing for community members for over 15 years. Years of tenants and countless gatherings of friends took place in this modest house. With its Viking six-burner stove, there was no family dinner this house could not handle.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

What is our end goal?

We have a sacred cow in Telluride, and it's obvious that we need to rethink this. That cow is affordable housing, and all the politicians are falling all over themselves to see who can purport the most love. First of all, there is no such thing as affordable housing. The...
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join

Telluride Preschool is hiring a PT/FT assistant teacher. Come join our amazing team of teachers! We are offering a starting bonus, $20 per hour, ECE stipend, housing stipend, ski pass, PTO. Please send resume to Telluridepreschool@yahoo.com or call Stephanie at (970)728-5652.
TELLURIDE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man dies after fall on remote 14,089-foot peak in Colorado

According to the La Plata County government, a man died on Monday after falling about 30 feet while descending Windom Peak, a remote 14,089-foot peak found in the Weminuche Wilderness, north of Durango. The fallen climber was identified as Douglas Christensen, 53 and of Castle Pines. It is unclear exactly...
The Daily Planet

Norwood discusses wage study

Town staff reported on several items in their allotted agenda time last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Public Works Director Randy Harris told the board that the chip seal process has been complete on local roads and that the curb and gutter were most complete at the new Pinion Park subdivision. Additionally, the first foundation footers were being poured last week in the workforce housing neighborhood.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

CCAASE applications now being accepted

Each year, the Town of Telluride does its part to not only support the arts, but also to help sustain the numerous nonprofits that work to assist the community, be it through education, child care, mental health or other social support services. That money — as yet budgeted for 2023 — is dispersed through the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts, and Special Events (CCAASE) via a grant application and review process. The deadline to apply for a CCAASE grant is Monday, Sept. 26, at midnight.
TELLURIDE, CO
The Daily Planet

Town may implement new online billing

At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting, Town Clerk Amanda Pierce gave a presentation on a new invoicing and billing method. Both Pierce and Shawny Darby-Turner, the utility clerk, attended meetings on how the program works. Pierce told the board that she and Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer feel the option is a good one for several reasons.
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

School works on purchase of 19 acres

At the Norwood Town Board of Trustees’ meeting, held Aug. 10, officials discussed the 19-acre parcel that is up for sale, along with the town’s bigger picture for growth and development. Now, officials are ready to start the lengthy process of the master plan review and update. At...
NORWOOD, CO
The Daily Planet

Telluride Torpedoes finish season on high note

The Telluride Torpedoes swim team wrapped up its most successful season to date with a strong showing at the state meet in Cortez Aug. 5-7, including taking third overall out of the 20 seasonal teams that competed. Out of the 32 Telluride swimmers who qualified, 26 competed in Cortez, which...
TELLURIDE, CO
nbc11news.com

497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Staffing a major issue across local child care centers

Just as Norwood students returned to school, Prime Time Early Learning Center officials in Norwood informed parents that they must close their infant and after-school programs until further notice due to staff shortages. Prime Time’s struggle serves as a cautionary tale as all 10 child care centers across the county face severe staffing shortages. Nationwide, at least 10 percent of child care programs have closed permanently because of COVID.
NORWOOD, CO

