Heavenly Father, may my child not fear, for you are with them. As I place my children in your mighty, loving hands, give me peace, knowing that you are right by their side. Please replace their fears with the strength and courage to face whatever the day brings. Give my children a real sense that Jesus is with them. Amen 🙏 ❤ so heartbreaking. much love to this little girl. God watch over her for she is still so Young to know what happened to her mother. May you bless her
Heart breaking. A child need their mother especially a little girl. I feel so sorry for that poor baby girl. I hope she didn't go in that room. I hope she didn't see her mommy like that or hear anything. I pray her mother was a loving mother before she passed. I'm glad she has a uncle and she is with family that will care for her and give her all the love she needs and more hopefully. Please don't let this horrible event define that precious 4yr old baby girls life path.
beyond heartbreaking. what a meek and mild little girl just to stay put right there must have gotten her own snacks and drinks.
Comments / 59