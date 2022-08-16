ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontotoc County, OK

Comments / 59

T One
1d ago

Heavenly Father, may my child not fear, for you are with them. As I place my children in your mighty, loving hands, give me peace, knowing that you are right by their side. Please replace their fears with the strength and courage to face whatever the day brings. Give my children a real sense that Jesus is with them. Amen 🙏 ❤ so heartbreaking. much love to this little girl. God watch over her for she is still so Young to know what happened to her mother. May you bless her

Reply(1)
49
Julian Perea
20h ago

Heart breaking. A child need their mother especially a little girl. I feel so sorry for that poor baby girl. I hope she didn't go in that room. I hope she didn't see her mommy like that or hear anything. I pray her mother was a loving mother before she passed. I'm glad she has a uncle and she is with family that will care for her and give her all the love she needs and more hopefully. Please don't let this horrible event define that precious 4yr old baby girls life path.

Reply
30
Max
1d ago

beyond heartbreaking. what a meek and mild little girl just to stay put right there must have gotten her own snacks and drinks.

Reply(1)
29
Related
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Fleeing felon caught in Marshall County briar patch

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A man wanted for kidnapping and assault in Grayson County was arrested in Marshall County Wednesday after trying to evade arrest. Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Clay Lee Jones, rammed two patrol units in a car that had been stolen from Kingston, then fled on foot following a brief pursuit on Tuesday night.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ada, OK
County
Pontotoc County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Pontotoc County, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Ada, OK
Crime & Safety
KTEN.com

Durant police search for drive-by gunman

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Durant police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting. Friday morning's incident followed an argument at a home on Mississippi Street. Detective Brandon Mitchell said the suspect drove away... then returned a short time later. "We had an individual who was Dumpster-diving in...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Historic school bell returns to Milburn

MILBURN, Okla., (KTEN)-- Wednesday morning, the historic Milburn school bell passed down through 3 generations returned to its original home at Milburn schools. "The bell would ring every morning, and you would have no trouble hearing it," Milburn class of 1956 graduate Maxine Converse Neely said. Milburn's first schoolhouse burned...
MILBURN, OK
KTEN.com

Youth Connect Club growing in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Youth Connect Club, a unique non-profit outreach program for the youth in Ada, has humble beginnings since it was launched in 2019. Founder Sher-Mon Clement, credits his ties to Ada as a young teenager and the Chickasaw Nation for coming up with the idea for the Youth Connect Club.
ADA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Paul
KTEN.com

Safety check for Stonewall schools

STONEWALL, Okla. (KTEN) — Pontotoc County deputies spent time Thursday morning getting to know the layout of Stonewall Public Schools elementary, and middle-high school campuses. "Making things safer for our kids is what it is all about," Stonewall Public Schools Superintendent Greg Lovelis said. During the walkthrough, deputies became...
STONEWALL, OK
KTEN.com

Durant opens first new elementary school since 1968

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) – Three years of planning is finally coming to fruition for the Durant Independent School District. George Washington Elementary School is now complete and ready for the next wave of elementary schoolers. “It’s a 97,000 square foot facility," said Superintendent Duane Merideth. "It is the first...
DURANT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Indian Child Welfare
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Five notable Ardmore boxers showcased and honored

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Decades of history has been made at the Eastside Renaissance recreation center in downtown Ardmore. Now, five notable boxers who all trained in this same ring are being honored where it all began. Gene Armstrong, Joe Lewis, Gary Raymond, Kermit Cain and Eric Fields are...
ARDMORE, OK
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma couple arrested after toddler's remains found burned in vacant lot

SEMINOLE, Okla. (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody after investigators discovered the burned remains of a toddler. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, on July 26, Seminole Police received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a possible child death. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence at 148 Old Highway 99 South and found the remains.
SEMINOLE, OK
KTEN.com

Davis ready to make a deeper playoff run

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) - When people hear 'Davis' they know they have a playoff contender on their hands. The Wolves 2021 season fell short in the first round of the playoffs, and the pathway to get there is never easy either. "We have a lot of quality teams in our...
DAVIS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEN.com

Ada football poised for bounce back season

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars are looking to improve on a disappointing 2021 season where the finished 3-7. "It's different from last year," said Ada senior fullback Caden Gallagher. "Last year there were days that were dead and nobody wanted to be here and this year it's not like that. Everyone wants to be here everyday, everyone is bringing new energy and just grinding everyday."
truecrimedaily

Okla. couple accused of killing sister who is 'haunting' them, leaving her body in plastic for years

NORMAN, Okla. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man and his wife were charged four years after allegedly killing his sister and wrapping her body in plastic in their home. In a statement, the Norman Police Department announced members of the Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations teams arrested Desiree Sanchez on suspicion of murder following a 14-month-long investigation. Desiree’s husband, Octavio Sanchez, was reportedly also charged, but he was already in custody for charges in another county.
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Atoka football primed to make playoff push this season

ATOKA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Atoka's Jacob Cupp enters his fifth season leading the Wampus Cats. He's helped turn that program around and a big reason for that is knowing their identity. "We're going to be pretty multiple," said Cupp. "We're going to find a way to run the ball. No...
ATOKA, OK
KTEN.com

Coalgate aims to finish games with wins in 2022

COALGATE, Oklahoma (KTEN) - Coalgate almost ended the 2021 season over .500 last year but unfortunately almost does not count in football. That is something the Wildcats want to improve on this go around. "I think our leadership is pretty good, I think our seniors are pretty good" said Coalgate...
COALGATE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy