ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars are looking to improve on a disappointing 2021 season where the finished 3-7. "It's different from last year," said Ada senior fullback Caden Gallagher. "Last year there were days that were dead and nobody wanted to be here and this year it's not like that. Everyone wants to be here everyday, everyone is bringing new energy and just grinding everyday."

2 DAYS AGO