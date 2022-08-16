Read full article on original website
Related
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
Tatiana Maslany: ‘Strong female lead? It’s a box no one fits in’
The Emmy-winning Orphan Black star on taking on tokenism – and bad guys – as She-Hulk in Marvel’s latest TV adventure
toofab.com
Ellen Pompeo Will Star & Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series While Scaling Back Grey’s Anatomy Role
The actress will also reduce her on-screen commitment to ABC's hit medical drama. Ellen Pompeo is setting her sights on newer things. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actress will both star in and executive produce her first on-air series for Hulu through her ABC Signature-based production company, Calamity Jane.
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in First TV Show After 'Sons of Anarchy'
Charlie Hunnam is back on the back of a motorcycle in a first look at his first TV show since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Apple TV+ finally announced a premiere date for Shantaram, which has been in the works for years and faced multiple hurdles during production, from switching showrunners to COVID delays. Shantaram will debut on Friday, Oct. 14, with episodes debuting weekly through Dec. 16. Apple TV+ also shared the first photo of Hunnam in the series, showing a familiar sight: Hunnam on the back of a motorcycle.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
EW.com
Anne Heche's most memorable TV and movie roles
A week after Anne Heche's tragic car crash, the actress was pronounced legally dead at age 53. Heche's life and career were filled with ups and downs, but ultimately, she proved herself over and over again to be a star of resilience and determination. Between her high-profile relationship with Ellen...
Superbad: Jonah Hill ‘immediately hated’ Christopher Mintz-Plasse during audition, Seth Rogen says
According to Seth Rogan and Judd Apatow, Jonah Hill “immediately hated” Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the callback audition for Superbad.Hill starred as high schooler Seth, alongside Mintz-Plasse’s nerdy Fogell, in Greg Mottola’s 2007 teen comedy, co-written by Rogan and executive produced by Apatow.In a new interview with Vanity Fair, celebrating the movie’s 15th anniversary, the cast and crew recalled the initial bad blood between the co-stars.“Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, ‘That was f***ing with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,’” Rogan explained.Apatow added: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’...
Collider
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast
Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.
Tatiana Maslany Holds Court in Rosetta Getty Bandeau and Skirt for ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ L.A. Premiere
Tatiana Maslany had a standout fashion moment at the Los Angeles premiere of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” On Monday, the actress walked the red carpet of the El Capitan Theatre in a Rosetta Getty two-piece leather set that showed off her midriff. The look, which was from the label’s pre-fall 2022 collection, was complete with matching gloves. She styled her blond hair in a ponytail and kept her bangs down.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks at the 'House...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Ron Perlman Lands New Role in Peacock Series
Ron Perlman’s next big TV role has been confirmed. The former star of Sons of Anarchy joins the upcoming series Poker Face. The new series will stream exclusively on Peacock. According to Variety, Perlman joins the cast alongside Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson. These actors have...
hypebeast.com
Tatiana Maslany "Can't Wrap [Her] Head Around the Idea" of Becoming 'She-Hulk'
While Tatiana Maslany‘s She-Hulk isn’t the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to receive her own Disney+ series, she definitely sets herself aside from all that have come before her. Aside from being a seven-foot giant with the superstrength to throw trucks around, Jennifer Walters is also an attorney at law by day, serving justice on either side of the fence.
tvinsider.com
A Recap of Ellen Pompeo’s Roles Outside of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
Fans of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy learned this month that the medical drama will be absent its lead star for most of the upcoming 19th season: Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) will only appear in eight of the season’s episodes, though she’ll still remain the show’s narrator and one of its executive producers.
Bob Odenkirk Says 'Better Call Saul' Cast Will Watch Series Finale Together and 'Cry'
Bob Odenkirk shared some personal insight about the forthcoming end to his immensely popular AMC series, Better Call Saul, at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday. The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, highlighted achievements on television from the past year. Better Call Saul, now the...
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
Collider
Ariana DeBose to Lead Psychological Thriller 'House of Spoils'
West Side Story standout Ariana DeBose has landed another new project! Prime Video and Blumhouse Television announced that the actress will lead the upcoming psychological thriller House of Spoils. The film marks the latest collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse, a partnership that began in 2019. House of Spoils follows a...
Comments / 0