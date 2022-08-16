ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest

MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
MITCHELL, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Several People Hurt in Tuesday, Wednesday Shootings

INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

IMPD search for woman last seen nearly 3 weeks ago; may be in danger

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who has been missing from Indy’s west side for nearly three weeks. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Rhia Perkinson was last seen on July 30 in the 5800 block of Rockville Road. Police said Perkinson is 5’4″ tall and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Teenager Shot on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Neighbors reported hearing around 10 shots. IMPD believes the shooting happened sometime after midnight in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place. That is near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

