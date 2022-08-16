INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.

