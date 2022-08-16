Read full article on original website
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip WorthyTravel MavenArcadia, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Person killed in westside Indy shooting, police say
A person was killed in a shooting late Wednesday on Indianapolis' west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD seeks help finding man wanted on murder charge
IMPD is looking for Malik Bennett, who has an active warrant for murder out of Monroe County.
Court docs: Witness hid in bathroom during drug deal turned deadly; murder suspect still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Court documents reveal a Greenwood man wanted by law enforcement is the sole suspect who remains at large in a drug deal turned deadly in a Bloomington mobile home park. Malik Bennett, 26, of Greenwood is being sought by police from Indianapolis and Bloomington. Bennett has an active warrant and is charged […]
CBS 58
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She's trained to detect electronic scents. "Any device that can store memory has...
Westfield police seek help identifying Menards theft suspects
Westfield police seek to identify suspects accused of stealing from the Menards store at 2150 E. Greyhound Pass.
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
Indianapolis Police make arrest after 11-year-old girl reports being assaulted in park
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a child was assaulted in a park on the near east side. Neighbors along Forest Manor Avenue say police were all over Legacy Park of Hope Tuesday night, investigating after an 11-year-old girl told them a man sexually assaulted her there.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Police find man dumpster diving and make drug arrest
MITCHELL – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday after Mitchell Police officers were requested to a home at 701 West Main Street after a report of a suspicious person going through the dumpsters at Regenerations. When officers arrived they found 40-year-old Nicholas Stroud near the dumpster. Officers said Stroud...
IMPD seeks tips in fatal hit-and-run crash on SE side
Police are seeking tips in an investigation into a Sunday hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on the city's southeast side.
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
IMPD event hopes to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says hundreds of catalytic converters have been stolen so far this year.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Several People Hurt in Tuesday, Wednesday Shootings
INDIANAPOLIS–Several people were hurt in shootings that happened all across Indianapolis between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At about 11 pm Tuesday, IMPD said a man was shot while walking on the southwest side near Kentucky and Hanna Avenues. The man who was shot is expected to be okay. Police believe the shooter was last seen in a white or silver Sedan going westbound on Kentucky.
Man not guilty in January homicide in Indy, jury finds
A jury has found a man accused in a homicide in early January on Indianapolis' west side not guilty, court records show.
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
Docs: Fishers firefighter punched police, reached for weapon after welfare check
A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis.
Gunfire returns to troubled apartment complex on Indy’s northeast side
A man was shot Tuesday at the troubled Lake Castleton Apartments near 71 Street and North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis.
IMPD search for woman last seen nearly 3 weeks ago; may be in danger
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old woman who has been missing from Indy’s west side for nearly three weeks. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Rhia Perkinson was last seen on July 30 in the 5800 block of Rockville Road. Police said Perkinson is 5’4″ tall and […]
WIBC.com
Teenager Shot on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A teenage boy was hit by a bullet Tuesday morning in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Neighbors reported hearing around 10 shots. IMPD believes the shooting happened sometime after midnight in the area of E. Terrace Avenue and Riley Place. That is near the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.
