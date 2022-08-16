ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corolla, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outerbanksvoice.com

William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk

William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
KITTY HAWK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Corolla, NC
Corolla, NC
Pets & Animals
City
Beaufort, NC
Corolla, NC
Lifestyle
outerbanksvoice.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project

Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
MANTEO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Horses#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Spanish#European#The Outer Banks#Okracoke#The Rachel Carson Reserve
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet

HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
KITTY HAWK, NC
obxtoday.com

Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.

Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16

Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
CAMDEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head Beach nourishment update

The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14

Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts – a Manteo tradition

Since Edward Green came up with the idea of an art show in Manteo featuring regional and local artists in 1982, the New World Festival of the Arts has been an Outer Banks summertime tradition. Now sponsored and organized by Dare Arts, the tradition of featuring local and regional artists has continued.
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund

The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy