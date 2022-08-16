Read full article on original website
Chesapeake boy finds sea cucumber on Outer Banks beach
NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a different story that first aired on Aug. 12, 2022. A Chesapeake boy combing the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, stumbled across an unusual find this week. Daryl Law, a spokesman for Jennette’s Pier, said...
Visitor spending increases in all 100 counties in 2021; Dare third highest total in N.C.
Proving just how busy 2021 was on the Outer Banks, the recovery in visitor spending was also felt statewide in 2021 according to data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Commerce. Dare County generated the third most spending of any county in North Carolina in 2021 of $1.826 billion,...
William Jeffrey Bowlin of Kitty Hawk
William Jeffrey Bowlin (Jeff), 60, was born in Kansas City, KS and moved to North Carolina when he was eight years old. For the last 40 years, he has made his home on the Outer Banks where he was a highly regarded, sought-after contractor. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Sea cow spotting: Manatee relaxes in Virginia Beach's Lynnhaven Inlet
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 13News Now viewer sent in photos and video of a manatee he spotted in the municipal marina area of Lynnhaven Inlet in Virginia Beach. According to Jase Ludford, the marine mammal was spotted relaxing in the waters around 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch...
College student’s suitcase flies off car on I-95, thousands in items missing
A Michigan family was traveling through Virginia to bring their son back to school when his luggage flew off the car and went missing.
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr. of Elizabeth City, August 10
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
Manteo commissioners delay decision on Salt Meadow Landing project
Manteo commissioners have postponed action on a mixed-use proposal for four acres of land close to Midway intersection. At the conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing and on a unanimous vote, the commissioners delayed action for a month on the proposal from Salt Meadow Landing OBX LLC. Presenting information at the...
The 6 Best Beach Cities To Retire on $2,600 a Month
If living the beach life is your retirement dream, but you don't want to spend a fortune every month, you'll be glad to know it's still possible to make it happen without leaving the U.S. Related: 15...
High rip current risk north of Oregon Inlet
HIGH rip current risk at the ocean beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, and Nags Head. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk south of Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras including ocean...
Lennie L. Hughes, Sr.
Lennie Lewis Hughes, Sr., age 81, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away on August 10, 2022 in Norfolk, VA. He was predeceased by his parents, John Henry Hughes and Maybelle Lewis Hughes, and his brother, John Hughes of South Carolina. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ann Parke Godwin Hughes; son, Lennie Hughes, Jr. (Shelby); daughter, Laurel Hughes Senick (Don); son, Benjamin Hughes; and grandchildren, Morgan Ray, Hayden Ray, and Caroline Hughes.
US Air Force Cycling Team to complete charity ride from Kill Devil Hills to Arlington, VA
To celebrate the US Air Force’s 75th Anniversary and to raise money for the Wounded Airman Program, the US Air Force Cycling Team plan to ride their bicycles from the Wright Brothers Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, NC to the USAF Memorial in Arlington, VA. Their 4-day ride will...
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, August 16
Nancy Meekins Ferebee of Camden, NC, passed away on August 16, 2022. Mrs. Ferebee was 96 years old. She was the wife of fifty-seven years of the late Henry Clay Ferebee, III. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Charles Meekins and Margaret McKeel Meekins of Columbia, NC and was predeceased by her brother, John Carroll Meekins.
Nags Head Beach nourishment update
The town of Nags Head issued this Aug. 16 status report on the progress of the town’s beach project. Beach restoration is expected to resume late Aug. 16 or early Aug. 17, near 8701 South Old Oregon Inlet Road. Over the next five to seven days, construction will progress south to near 9405 South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel expansion reportedly 5 years behind schedule
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Already behind schedule, the new tunnel expansion on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is now not expected to open for another five years. The Eastern Shore Post reports the new parallel tunnel at Thimble Shoals won't be ready until January of 2027. Work began on the...
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 14
Gary Gene Beasley, Jr., 53, of Kill Devil Hills, died Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Nags Head, NC following a long illness. He was the oldest son of Gene Beasley, Sr. and Linda Jackson (both deceased). Gary is survived by his grandmother Edith Rogers Beasley of Colington; his brother James...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
4 lifeguard stands removed due to seasonal staffing shortage; KDH Ocean Rescue provides safety reminders
With schools starting, Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue has lost a number of its staff. As a result, four lifeguard stands have been removed from the beach, Eden St., Coral Dr., Baum St., and Lake Dr. In addition, there are stands that will have a ‘No Lifeguard on Duty’ sign...
40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts – a Manteo tradition
Since Edward Green came up with the idea of an art show in Manteo featuring regional and local artists in 1982, the New World Festival of the Arts has been an Outer Banks summertime tradition. Now sponsored and organized by Dare Arts, the tradition of featuring local and regional artists has continued.
Anonymous donor establishes Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund
The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that the Outer Banks Road to Recovery Fund has been established by an anonymous donor. The endowed fund will be maintained to award grants to nonprofits that provide support to Outer Banks residents on their journeys to recovery from alcoholism and drug addiction. The fund will advance harm reduction efforts, connect more people to care and increase public awareness. As with all endowed funds, it is structured to be a permanent community resource for generations to come.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
