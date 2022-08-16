Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Rutgers Wrestling makes a coaching move
Rutgers wrestling has made a change in the coaching ranks as Joe Pollard has been promoted to the role of assistant coach. Rutgers recently saw former NCAA national champion Anthony Ashnault move on from his assistant coaching role at Rutgers in favor of a freestyle wrestling career. Pollard steps in as a seasoned veteran having spent the previous 11 years with Rutgers wrestling. Over the last five years, Pollard has been the director of operations for Rutgers wrestling.
athleticbusiness.com
Rutgers Defends Football Team's $450K DoorDash Tab
An ongoing investigation by the Bergen Record into how much Rutgers University spends on its football program revealed that, for more than a year, Scarlet Knight football players have been entitled to free DoorDash food deliveries, paid for by the university — and ultimately New Jersey taxpayers. As reported...
Huge Big Ten TV deal won’t solve all of Rutgers’ money problems | Politi
It is the kind of money that deserves your best Dr. Evil voice — eight beeeeeeeeellion dollars! — and yes, even divided among the 16 Big Ten members, the end result will be a transformational sum for Rutgers athletics. The Big Ten announced its multi-network media rights deal...
Rutgers football practice report: Deep defensive line poised to be major strength
Expect to see a lot of switching along the Rutgers defensive line this fall. The unit is arguably the Scarlet Knights’ most talented, but it is undoubtably the deepest. At the midway point of training camp, head coach Greg Schiano said he has a handful of players he is comfortable throwing onto the field, an unthinkable luxury in the recent past at Rutgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
REVEALED: Rutgers football players 'spent $450,000 in lavish DoorDash deliveries', paid for by their university and New Jersey taxpayers... with orders including Outback Steakhouse, Red Lobster, pizza and chicken wings!
Rutgers football players reportedly spent more than $450,000 on DoorDash for meals and other items - on the university's dime - from May 2021 through June of this year, according to an investigation from the Bergen Record. The practice of allowing the players to expense food orders started during the...
walkableprinceton.com
Renting in Princeton: How Much Should You Expect To Pay in 2022?
How much should you expect to pay for apartment rentals in Princeton? We took a look through the listings to try to find out what the going rate is for apartments in central Princeton in August 2022. We last looked at Princeton rental rates two years ago, in August 2020 (link to article).
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Renna Media
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
Another Friendly’s just closed down in NJ
There was Haddon Township. There was Cherry Hill. There was Mount Laurel. They all lost a Friendly’s restaurant location in recent years. Now it’s happening to Marlton. The family-friendly casual restaurant known for their ice cream had a location there since 1983. It was in the Marlton Commons shopping center. Thirty-nine years of the Jim Dandy and the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Sundae.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
New Jersey Globe
Murphy picks tough ex-prosecutor as New Jersey’s representative on Waterfront Commission
As New Jersey prepares to take their bid to withdraw from the bi-state Waterfront Commission to the U.S. Supreme Court, Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that he plans to nominate a tough former prosecutor to serve as the state’s voice on the panel. Jennifer Davenport, a former first assistant...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
Comments / 0