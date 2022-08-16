Read full article on original website
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5
Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
oc-breeze.com
City Councilwoman Suzie Price more than double outraises mayoral opponent
New fundraising reports show Long Beach mayoral candidate and city councilmember Suzie Price raised over $81,805 in the reporting period from June 2 to June 30, more than twice the amount of career lobbyist opponent Rex Richardson. Reports also reveal that as Election Day approaches, Richardson faces an uphill battle with $76,481 in debt, while Price has $121,595 in the bank: a six-figure advantage.
oc-breeze.com
With two seats in the race, La Palma has three qualified candidates for the November City Council election
La Palma Mayor Michele Steggell is termed out after two years, leaving an open seat. (She can run for Council again after being off the Council for at least four years.) Council Member Nitesh Patel is running for re-election. According to La Palma City Clerk Kimberly Kenney, there are three...
oc-breeze.com
Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council
Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
oc-breeze.com
Candidates qualified for Los Alamitos Council election, so far
The twist in the City Council election in Los Alamitos is that incumbent Mark Chirco*, although not termed out, announced at the regular meeting of the Los Alamitos City Council on August 15 that he has decided not to run. That leaves his District Five Council seat open and extends the filing deadline to Wednesday, August 17.
Bakersfield Californian
GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
2urbangirls.com
LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors
Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
orangecountytribune.com
Mayor’s “race” is extended
The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school
Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
oc-breeze.com
Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Rex Richardson for Long Beach Mayor
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race for Long Beach’s next Mayor. “I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
Anti-DA George Gascón billboards, signs pop up in LA County on heels of failed recall effort
The newest effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón may have failed, but his critics aren't giving up.
City Council approves sweeping climate action plan
Years in the making, the Long Beach Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a nearly 900-page document that lays out a path for the city to meet the state’s emissions benchmarks, which were first laid out in 2016 with Senate Bill 32. The post City Council approves sweeping climate action plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project
Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
California Regulators Probe County Land Deal Next to Santa Ana College
California state housing officials are investigating whether the County of Orange is violating the state’s Surplus Land Act, as the county prepares to build market-rate housing on property it owns next to Santa Ana College. It’s the same law state officials sued Anaheim for violating in that city’s sale...
LA County sheriff's race: Alex Villanueva, Robert Luna trade political jabs during virtual debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva traded jabs with his political opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, as the two faced off in a virtual debate.
oc-breeze.com
FTA awards OCTA $2.5 million toward zero-emission paratransit buses
More zero-emission buses are headed to local streets thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Orange County Transportation Authority for battery-electric paratransit buses. The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that OCTA will receive $2.5 million in federal funding toward the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses that will replace 10 gasoline buses in the OC ACCESS program, which serves bus riders with physical or cognitive disabilities.
tourcounsel.com
Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)
Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
oc-breeze.com
Credit Union of Southern California donates $225,000 to local charities
In pursuit of its “People Helping People” philosophy, Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) donated a combined $225,000 to local charities based in surrounding communities the credit union serves. The charitable efforts took place over a one-month span. By the time the last check was signed, the...
Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says
Officials are warning customers that they could face an increase in phone scams starting this month as the company ends its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment. The post Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
