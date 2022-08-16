ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oc-breeze.com

Randy Hill is running for Los Alamitos City Council in District 5

Diana and I moved to Los Alamitos in 1992 with two sons nearing school age. Our goal was a great school district in a safe community. We found that and much more. Upon meeting a neighbor, I found myself on the Board of Los Alamitos Youth Baseball for 11 years and I have served this community ever since.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
oc-breeze.com

City Councilwoman Suzie Price more than double outraises mayoral opponent

New fundraising reports show Long Beach mayoral candidate and city councilmember Suzie Price raised over $81,805 in the reporting period from June 2 to June 30, more than twice the amount of career lobbyist opponent Rex Richardson. Reports also reveal that as Election Day approaches, Richardson faces an uphill battle with $76,481 in debt, while Price has $121,595 in the bank: a six-figure advantage.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council

Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
CYPRESS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
oc-breeze.com

Candidates qualified for Los Alamitos Council election, so far

The twist in the City Council election in Los Alamitos is that incumbent Mark Chirco*, although not termed out, announced at the regular meeting of the Los Alamitos City Council on August 15 that he has decided not to run. That leaves his District Five Council seat open and extends the filing deadline to Wednesday, August 17.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Bakersfield Californian

GOP 'Parent Revolt' could impact school boards statewide

When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. But a little-noticed, hourlong session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential for the state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

LA County Probation Department demands support from Board of Supervisors

Facing Unprecedented Assaults & Serious Injuries on the Job, L.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand the L.A. County Board of Supervisors Support Probation!. LOS ANGELES– On Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, more than 300 Los Angeles County Deputy Probation and Detention Services Officers, Supervisors, and Managers rallied...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mayor’s “race” is extended

The nomination period for the office of Mayor of Westminster has been extended to Wednesday as incumbent Tri Ta has not taken out nomination papers for another term. Ta is the Republican candidate for the 70th state Assembly District seat against Democrat Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, a Garden Grove council member.
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach OKs $23 million to buy closed Catholic school

Laguna Beach will offer $23 million to purchase the closed St. Catherine of Siena Parish School, moving forward on a landmark deal 16 months in the making. The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to enter a 120-day escrow with the Diocese of Orange on the 6.5-acre property. The City will put down a $690,000 refundable deposit to start its environmental analysis of the site.
oc-breeze.com

Governor Gavin Newsom endorses Rex Richardson for Long Beach Mayor

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race for Long Beach’s next Mayor. “I’m proud to endorse Vice Mayor Rex Richardson because he has a proven track record of tackling Long Beach’s biggest challenges and delivering results,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m confident in his ability as Long Beach’s next Mayor to bring solutions to homelessness, community safety, and economic recovery.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

City Council approves sweeping climate action plan

Years in the making, the Long Beach Climate Action and Adaptation Plan is a nearly 900-page document that lays out a path for the city to meet the state’s emissions benchmarks, which were first laid out in 2016 with Senate Bill 32. The post City Council approves sweeping climate action plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Voting Districts#Incumbent#Politics Local#Election Local
oc-breeze.com

Steel, U.S. Army Corps, local officials share update on Sand Replenishment Project

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mayors of Orange County’s coastline cities, and local officials from the Orange County Board of Supervisors joined Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) to share an update on the Surfside-Sunset & Newport Beach Replenishment Project, and to highlight the funding secured earlier this year in a major piece of legislation. Championed by Rep. Steel, $15.5 million in funding for the much-needed project was approved by Congress and signed into law in March. Col. Julie A. Balten from the USACE provided an update on the project’s timing, sharing that the sand replenishment will begin in 2024.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

FTA awards OCTA $2.5 million toward zero-emission paratransit buses

More zero-emission buses are headed to local streets thanks to a federal grant awarded to the Orange County Transportation Authority for battery-electric paratransit buses. The Federal Transit Administration announced Tuesday that OCTA will receive $2.5 million in federal funding toward the purchase of 10 battery-electric buses that will replace 10 gasoline buses in the OC ACCESS program, which serves bus riders with physical or cognitive disabilities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
tourcounsel.com

Laguna Beach, Orange County, California (with Map & Photos)

Laguna Beach is a coastal city in southern Orange County, California, located about 40 miles southeast of downtown Santa Ana and 1 hour and 15 minutes from Los Angeles. Laguna Beach was incorporated into Orange County in 1927. That same year, the city's first gay bar, South Seas, opened its doors. Later renamed Boom Boom Room, it remained open until 2007.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD

LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...

Comments / 0

Community Policy