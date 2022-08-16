Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Yardbarker
Watch: Brett Baty hits HR in first MLB at-bat with the New York Mets
The New York Mets made news earlier this week by calling up top prospect Brett Baty from Triple-A Binghamton. Considered one of the top young players at the minor league level, New York wants to see what the 22-year-old Baty has to offer as the team looks to win the National League East.
NBC Sports
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hits walk-off grand slam in 10th inning vs. Rays
His Twitter handle is BringerOfRain20, and Josh Donaldson certainly poured it on the Tampa Bay Rays in stellar fashion on Wednesday. After trailing 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the New York Yankees rallied to send the game to a 10th inning. Enter Donaldson. The third baseman sent a 97 mph four-seam fastball to deep right field to give his squad the 8-7 comeback win:
ESPN
Atlanta Braves recall pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok, veteran infielder Ryan Goins
ATLANTA -- The Braves juggled their roster before Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, calling up pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok and selecting infielder Ryan Goins to the major league roster. Tarnok gives the Braves a fresh arm with the team in the midst of playing 14 games in...
theScore
Fried outduels deGrom as Braves take series from Mets
ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried likes where the Atlanta Braves stand during this most recent hot streak — and how they competed against Jacob deGrom the NL East-leading New York Mets. “I think that’s a really good team over there," Fried said. “They play really consistent baseball night...
NBC Sports
Phillies set to miss 4 of Mets' top 5 starting pitchers this weekend
Already set to avoid Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in this weekend's four-game series with the Mets at Citizens Bank Park, it looks now like the Phillies will miss four of the Mets' top five starters. The Mets lost starting pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker to injuries on consecutive...
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 2-0
New York Mets (75-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.93 ERA, .93 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -150, Braves +128; over/under is 7...
Padres To Sign Brandon Kintzler To Minor League Deal
Right-handed pitcher Brandon Kintzler is set to sign a minor league deal with the Padres, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Kintzler, 38, appeared in 12 straight MLB seasons from 2010 to 2021, and will look to make it lucky 13 here in 2022. He began his big league career with the Brewers before going to the Twins, Nationals, Cubs, Marlins and Phillies. In 483 career games, he has a 3.50 ERA, largely due to his ground ball-inducing ways. His 16.8% career strikeout rate is below average, but he’s managed to get hitters to put the ball into the dirt on 56.4% of balls in play. He’s also avoided free passes, keeping walks down to a 6.5% rate.
FOX Sports
NL Contenders Watch: After Dodgers, Mets, Braves, things get interesting
With a month and a half to go in the MLB season, the Dodgers, Mets and Braves have established themselves on a level of their own. Then the National League playoff picture gets interesting. The Dodgers are on a record pace, sitting comfortably 16 games ahead in their division. The...
MLB・
CBS News
Phillies place Brandon Marsh on 10-day IL, claim outfielder off waivers from Blue Jays
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be without one of their trade deadline acquisitions for a little while. The Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list with a left ankle sprain and claimed outfielder Bradley Zimmer off waivers from the Blue Jays. Additionally, the Phillies transferred...
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies CF Brandon Marsh hits IL with sprained ankle
The Philadelphia Phillies placed center fielder Brandon Marsh on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a sprained left ankle, the team announced. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. Marsh suffered the injury when he crashed into the wall while trying to catch a home run by the Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-4 victory.
