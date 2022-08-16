Master plan on track for facing King City council next year

The master plan for King City stems from a 2018 extension of the urban growth boundary, which brought in 528 acres.

By the year 2045, the population of King City is expected to grow to between 13,000 and 14,000 people, as compared with today's population of about 5,200.

That's the estimate of city manager Mike Weston, who has been spending multiple months helping piece together a master plan and transportation system plan that will guide further growth in the small city near Tigard.

King City's changing landscape is the result of a 2018 decision by Metro to expand the urban growth boundary, which added 528 acres to the city, a section the city has dubbed Kingston Terrace. King City's leaders pushed for that land to be brought into the UGB, eyeing a potential westward expansion as far as Southwest Roy Rogers Road, which links Beaverton and Sherwood.

The boundaries of the Kingston Terrace are roughly the Bonneville power lines, which run down the eastern edge of the current King City limits; Southwest Beef Bend Road to the north, which connects most of Tigard proper with the River Terrace neighborhood on the west side of Bull Mountain; the Tualatin River to the south; and Roy Rogers Road at the west end.

The master plan, once given final approval by the King City City Council, will address King City's anticipated needs, such as sanitary lines, water lines, stormwater, gas lines, power lines and transit lines. All of that infrastructure will be needed as Kingston Terrace is annexed and developed.

The City Council was originally expected to adopt the master plan by the end of 2021, but there have been delays — including a change in leadership on the council. Mayor Ken Gibson stepped down late last year and was succeeded by Jaimie Fender, who was previously council president.

The master plan, according to Weston, is still in development.

One key component of the plan will be the development of a street network, and potentially an additional "collector road" that could complement Beef Bend Road and Southwest Fischer Road, both of which run east-west in King City.

"The city's consultants have just released a draft recommendation identifying a preferred alignment, for one of the collector roads, or one of the roads that would be traveling east and west through the Kingston Terrace Master Plan area," Weston said, noting the city has planned a local street network throughout the area.

"In that street network, our Transportation System Plan calls for a neighborhood route," he said. "A neighborhood route is basically a two-lanes profile with a capability of having bike lanes, sidewalks and potential street parking. So, you're looking at a 34-foot (wide)Fischer Road-style profile, or something similar."

As opposed to an arterial road, such as Beef Bend or Roy Rogers roads, "this would be more like a local road that provides capacity for collecting local traffic and funneling it out to the main arterials like (Highway) 99W or Roy Rogers," Weston said.

He explained, "We want to avoid heavy traffic loads on narrow, local streets, because that would potentially create safety hazards."

In addition to plans for collector roads, King City is also planning for a "town square" mixed-use development for the west side of town, which would be located in the vicinity of River Terrace Boulevard and an unnamed road, which could connect to Roy Rogers and cross over toward Elsner Road. While there have been rumors of a grocery store, such as Trader Joe's or Fred Meyer, there has been no official word.

"I don't know what kind of anchor tenant that the development group is considering for the town center area," Weston said. "What we are envisioning is a mixed-use area with commercial-retail on the bottom floor and residential up above."

Weston is looking at a Main Street concept with walkable plazas and park areas, similar to Villebois in Wilsonville, A Street in Lake Oswego or Orenco Station in Hillsboro.

The master plan has sparked a great deal of discussion in King City. Some residents are concerned that three of the proposed east-west road options would go through the Edgewater, Rivermeade and 147th communities, and through the Columbia Land Trust Conservancy.

Weston said, "I think the city needs to be taking a very balanced approached on this, weighing the environmental impacts with the future needs of the city and minimizing the impacts, where possible."

As to impacts in the Edgewater neighborhood, he continued, "We don't believe it is feasible to funnel all of our growth impacts to Beef Bend. Doing so would create an undue burden on Beef Bend."

Mayor Fender is looking forward to completing and signing off on the master plan.

"I'm really excited," Fender said. "It is such an exciting time to look forward to how do we thoughtfully expand the city and welcome new residents, commerce and hopefully, even some tourism."

As of now, King City will be scheduling another community meeting in September — the date and time has not been announced — and it may be October before residents see a rough draft of the master plan.

"I would guess the end of November or early December would be the first time it is presented to the planning commission," Weston said. "It could take a number of public hearings before the planning commission."

Weston continued, "I would imagine the City Council sees it in February or March."

