Kentucky State

Church experiences ‘spiritual Kodak moment’ in eastern Ky. mountains

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (KT) – Little Clifty Baptist Pastor Steve Hill said a connection from 25 years ago led his church and several members from New Horizon Baptist Church to flood-ravaged Fleming-Neon. The four-hour trip brought them blessings upon blessings, Hill said. “Twenty-five years ago, I was at Valley Creek...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
Frankenberry named WVa Democratic Party executive director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ryan Frankenberry has been named executive director of the West Virginia Democratic Party. Frankenberry most recently served as executive director of the grassroots West Virginia Working Families Party. He also served as political director of the American Federation of Teachers’ West Virginia chapter as well as working in candidate campaigns for political office.
POLITICS
Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
ARIZONA STATE
Texas executes man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas on Wednesday put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection...
HUNTSVILLE, TX

