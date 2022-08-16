ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jurassic World Dominion's Director Has Taken A Very Clear Stance On The Extended Edition Vs. Theatrical Cut

By Sarah El-Mahmoud
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSkBM_0hJnBcld00

Another Jurassic era has ended with Jurassic World Dominion , which remains a colossal hit among 2022’s movie releases . However, you haven’t seen all of what the movie has to offer. There is now an extended version of Dominion available to purchase, and director Colin Trevorrow has a clear stance on which version of the movie he prefers.

The theatrical version of Jurassic World Dominion was 2 hours and 27 minutes long and became a global blockbuster despite audiences and critics disagreeing quite a bit on the quality of the film . A new post from Colin Trevorrow promoting the extended edition of his movie says it all:

See more

The Jurassic World Dominion director is much more into the newly-released extended edition than the version that played in theaters, obviously. In his tweet , he wrote “Friends don’t let friends watch the theatrical cut,” which almost sounds like he’s shading the theatrical version of his own movie. The extended version, which can now be purchased in stores and online, has an extra 14 minutes of Dominion , including “The Prologue” that Trevorrow admitted he was “heartbroken” to cut from the movie.

Of course, you’d have to be a Jurassic Park mega fan to dig into 2 hours and 41 minutes of dino mayhem, but in many instances, longer versions of epic movies like this allows for more context and more of the director’s vision to be seen. While Trevorrow was likely asked to make Dominion under two hours and a half for its theatrical release, the extended version will hopefully enhance the experience of the Jurassic World Dominion ending .

Along with the new home release including both the theatrical and extended versions of the latest Jurassic World movie, it will also have a short film directed by Colin Trevorrow called Battle At Big Rock , which takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom . Additionally, there’s a VFX featurette called “A New Breed of VFX” along with all kinds of interviews and behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers and a look at the emotional final night of filming Dominion .

Jurassic World Dominion is the third highest-grossing movie of 2022 worldwide behind Top Gun: Maverick , which recently unseated Titanic to become Paramount’s highest performing domestic release , and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . Dominion has made $974 million worldwide, which is lower than the other World movies, and yet a huge win again for the Universal franchise.

With the extended edition, it looks like we’ll be able to experience more of Dominion as the director intended it with the 14 minutes extra now available on 4K, UHD, Blu-ray and Digital. Plus, in the comfort of our own homes, the popcorn is already bought and seats are already picked out for you.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Jurassic World’ Star Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid “So Much Less” For Trilogy Than Chris Pratt, Though Co-Lead Helped Her Negotiate Deals On Ancillary Revenue

Around the time of Jurassic World sequel Fallen Kingdom‘s 2018 release, reports surfaced of a pay gap amongst the film’s cast, with Bryce Dallas Howard making $2 million less than co-lead Chris Pratt, at a total of $8M. But in a new interview with Insider, Howard has shared that the disparity was in fact far larger. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less,” Howard said in the piece published earlier Monday, as part of the campaign for Jurassic World threequel Dominion‘s home entertainment release. “When I started negotiating...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star responds to franchise-worst reviews

Jurassic World: Dominion's Kayla Watts actress DeWanda Wise isn't fazed by the dino-blockbuster's negative reviews. Reuniting Sam Neill's Alan Grant, Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler and Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm for the first time in almost three decades – mixed in with the sequel trilogy's cast of heroes – Dominion holds the unwanted record for the lowest-rated entry in the Jurassic series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Director Wants an R-Rated Movie in the Franchise

The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film franchises have stuck firmly to PG-13 ratings over the years, ensuring that they could cast a wide audience net and get families into the theaters. The Jurassic World films have even tamed things down in recent years, showing less blood and violence than the original Jurassic Park films. What if the series moved in the opposite direction, though? What would an R-rated Jurassic movie look like?
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role

The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie

In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Entertain#Linus Movies#Jurassic World
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick finally confirms digital release – and it's very soon

Box office hit Top Gun: Maverick now has a digital release date – and it's good news for Tom Cruise fans. While the film is still playing in cinemas across the UK, Paramount Pictures has confirmed its plans for home release, with the movie being available to stream from August 24 before physical copies are available later this year.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max

Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TechRadar

Star Trek: The Motion Picture sets a course for a 4K cinematic final frontier

Star Trek: The Motion Picture is unexpectedly being re-released in UK cinemas – and it's all down to the movie's forthcoming 4K Ultra HD (UHD) and Blu-ray release. The sci-fi movie, which earned three Academy Award nominations following its original December 1979 launch, will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK for a limited time starting Friday, August 19. Trekkies will be able to watch the film in all its meticulously remastered glory, then, very soon.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nope’ Is a Resounding Yes at U.K. Box Office

Universal’s “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.8 million ($2.2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. In second position, Sony’s Brad Pitt vehicle “Bullet Train” sped to £909,264 and now has £5.06 million after two weekends. In third place, in its third weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £831,799 for a total of £8.2 million. In fourth, in its seventh weekend, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” took £755,042 and now has a total of £38.5 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney’s “Thor: Love...
MOVIES
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ star praises ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Jurassic World: Dominion is now available to purchase in digital and physical forms, with the release boasting an ‘extended edition’ that adds a bunch of new stuff to the movie. Character interactions are fleshed out, the pacing has been tweaked, and there’s a smidgen of new dinosaur action. Director Colin Trevorrow is certainly pleased with it, going so far as to jokingly disown the theatrical cut.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
142K+
Followers
36K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy