Jurassic World Dominion's Director Has Taken A Very Clear Stance On The Extended Edition Vs. Theatrical Cut

Another Jurassic era has ended with Jurassic World Dominion , which remains a colossal hit among 2022’s movie releases . However, you haven’t seen all of what the movie has to offer. There is now an extended version of Dominion available to purchase, and director Colin Trevorrow has a clear stance on which version of the movie he prefers.

The theatrical version of Jurassic World Dominion was 2 hours and 27 minutes long and became a global blockbuster despite audiences and critics disagreeing quite a bit on the quality of the film . A new post from Colin Trevorrow promoting the extended edition of his movie says it all:

See more

The Jurassic World Dominion director is much more into the newly-released extended edition than the version that played in theaters, obviously. In his tweet , he wrote “Friends don’t let friends watch the theatrical cut,” which almost sounds like he’s shading the theatrical version of his own movie. The extended version, which can now be purchased in stores and online, has an extra 14 minutes of Dominion , including “The Prologue” that Trevorrow admitted he was “heartbroken” to cut from the movie.

Of course, you’d have to be a Jurassic Park mega fan to dig into 2 hours and 41 minutes of dino mayhem, but in many instances, longer versions of epic movies like this allows for more context and more of the director’s vision to be seen. While Trevorrow was likely asked to make Dominion under two hours and a half for its theatrical release, the extended version will hopefully enhance the experience of the Jurassic World Dominion ending .

Along with the new home release including both the theatrical and extended versions of the latest Jurassic World movie, it will also have a short film directed by Colin Trevorrow called Battle At Big Rock , which takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom . Additionally, there’s a VFX featurette called “A New Breed of VFX” along with all kinds of interviews and behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers and a look at the emotional final night of filming Dominion .

Jurassic World Dominion is the third highest-grossing movie of 2022 worldwide behind Top Gun: Maverick , which recently unseated Titanic to become Paramount’s highest performing domestic release , and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . Dominion has made $974 million worldwide, which is lower than the other World movies, and yet a huge win again for the Universal franchise.

With the extended edition, it looks like we’ll be able to experience more of Dominion as the director intended it with the 14 minutes extra now available on 4K, UHD, Blu-ray and Digital. Plus, in the comfort of our own homes, the popcorn is already bought and seats are already picked out for you.

