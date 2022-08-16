Read full article on original website
WSFA
Burglary at Pike Drugs Pharmacy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Brundidge Police is currently investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Just after 4:30 a.m. on August 12, 2022, two men broke into the Pike Drugs Pharmacy. The suspects, who had their faces covered, were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of narcotics...
WSFA
Montgomery police, US marshals searching for murder suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive wanted for murder. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, these agencies are searching for 34-year-old John Robert Hollon III. He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 195 pounds.
WSFA
Montgomery County sheriff urges business security following recent break-ins
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A string of burglaries across the capital city is grabbing the attention of law enforcement. “This is the time of the year that we normally see our burglary count go up,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. The county typically sees an increase in burglaries...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter. Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is […]
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
WSFA
Missing Montgomery man found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers have canceled the search for a missing man after he was found safe and unharmed. Chett In, 49, was reported missing Monday by his caregiver after he vanished from his home on Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road.
WSFA
Downtown Opelika still recovering after July structure fire
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s been nearly a month since an overnight fire in Downtown Opelika destroyed a local restaurant. Firefighters from Opelika, Auburn and Lee County put out the fire after more than eight hours using one million gallons of water. No one was injured, but the building was a loss.
Driver connected to 2 shootings on I-85 in Alabama, Georgia now in custody, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a driver wanted for shooting a man and firing into another car on the same interstate. The first shooting happened on Interstate 85 around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported the second shooting around 7:56 a.m. on the same interstate.
WSFA
Montgomery police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.
WSFA
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Dept from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Roosevelt Street. • Assistance was given to the Tallassee Fire Department on Gilmer Avenue. • A traffic accident with injuries was reported on Gilmer Avenue. • A suspicious vehicle was reported on Friendship Road. • A domestic incident was reported on Third...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Man Charged in Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder. Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Thomas was shot...
WSFA
WSFA
Restaurant catches fire in downtown Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say there was a fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market & Cafe on Main Street Thursday night. At the scene, Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said it appears accidental. Prattville’s deputy fire chief, Josh Bingham, said the state fire marshal’s office is working to determine the cause.
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
alabamanews.net
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Moses Relfe?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Moses Relfe as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. Relfe, who was 63, was the victim of a deadly shooting on October...
WSFA
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
