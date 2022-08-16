MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, 49-year-old Chett In was reported missing Monday by his caregiver. He was last seen at his residence in the 4000 block of Marquette Drive, which is near Perry Hill Road. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a U.S. Army camouflage hat.

