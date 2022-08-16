ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Willis throws 1st NFL TD pass, Titans beat Bucs 13-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis promises he’s harder on himself than coaches ever can be. Luckily, the Tennessee Titans are seeing the rookie quarterback improve. The big question for the Titans remains whether Willis grows fast enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill and keep them from keeping a third quarterback on the roster this season. Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 Saturday night in their exhibition home opener. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Willis got the ball out quicker than in their opening loss to Baltimore and improved in some areas.
Rodgers' RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night. Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win. Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run. Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has dropped four in a row on the heels of a five-game winning streak.
