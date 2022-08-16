NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Willis promises he’s harder on himself than coaches ever can be. Luckily, the Tennessee Titans are seeing the rookie quarterback improve. The big question for the Titans remains whether Willis grows fast enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill and keep them from keeping a third quarterback on the roster this season. Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 Saturday night in their exhibition home opener. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Willis got the ball out quicker than in their opening loss to Baltimore and improved in some areas.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO