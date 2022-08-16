On the night of August 15, a woman called SHASCOM to report that two suspects were burglarizing the shed in her backyard. Their Ford truck was parked on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. The caller was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate from the vehicle, as well as a description of the pair and the direction in which they left the residence.

