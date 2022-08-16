Read full article on original website
Officers looking for suspects in armed robbery in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed robbery in Chico on Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of W. 6th Street at about 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Suspect in stabbing of homeless woman charged with attempted murder
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection to a stabbing in Red Bluff last week was arraigned on Wednesday. The Tehama County District Attorney’s Office said Chuslum Buckskin was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at no bail.
Chico K-9 tracks down prowling suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department’s K-9 Pyro was able to help officers arrest a man who was seen by officers prowling around a closed business early Thursday morning. Police said Pyro and his handler Officer Martin were patrolling on Carmichael Drive when they saw a suspicious person, who was later identified as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson, prowling a business.
Man wanted on felony warrants arrested following 2 Chico burglaries
CHICO, Calif. — Chico police arrested a man they say was wanted on multiple felony warrants Wednesday. Officers say he broke into two homes in Chico while the homeowners were home before being arrested. According to police, officers were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who said...
Woman chases burglary suspect out of her Chico home, 1 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for breaking into two homes in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call that a man entered her home, went through the woman's belongings and was in her bathroom. Police said the woman...
Oroville teen suspect arrested on possession of a firearm at a school
OROVILLE, Calif. - A juvenile was arrested and booked on possession of a firearm at a school and carrying a firearm not listed as the registered owner, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 11:55 a.m., officers from the Oroville Police Department responded to a call of a juvenile possibly...
Two burglary suspects interrupted and later arrested
On the night of August 15, a woman called SHASCOM to report that two suspects were burglarizing the shed in her backyard. Their Ford truck was parked on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood. The caller was able to provide authorities with a partial license plate from the vehicle, as well as a description of the pair and the direction in which they left the residence.
Redding Police arrest woman following theft of property from Sequoia Middle School
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Redding after stolen property from a local middle school was found in her possession. On Tuesday, employees with the Sequoia Middle School contacted the Redding Police Department School Resource Officer Cameron Hooks regarding the theft of a laptop and other miscellaneous items from a classroom at the school.
Redding man arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon
REDDING, Calif. - At about 7:17 p.m., Redding Police apprehended a suspect in a stabbing incident, said the Redding Police Department. Redding Police responded to a gas station on Eureka Way where they located a 40-year-old stabbing victim. The suspect was known to the victim, who identified him as Phillip Joseph Ault, 26, of Redding, said Redding PD. Ault fled the scene on foot.
Deputies use narcan to save 2 lives in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Trinity County deputies said they have administered narcan three times this month and have saved two lives. On Aug. 9, Deputy Anoop Ghusar responded to a report of an unresponsive person at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Deputies said it appeared the person was overdosing.
2 teens arrested for attempted murder in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Two teenage suspects were arrested in connection to a stabbing of a homeless woman in Red Bluff last week, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers said they arrested 18-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old, both of Red Bluff, for attempted murder. On Tuesday at...
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
18 warrants leads to the discovery of 26,000 marijuana plants in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A marijuana eradication operation was recently completed by multiple agencies in Shasta County. Deputies said they located 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana and three guns after serving 18 warrants. According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, one person was arrested but was not...
Pedestrian hit, killed in collision near Happy Valley after running into road, police say
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding California Highway Patrol responded to calls Thursday morning of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road. Officials with the CHP told KRCR Chief Photographer Adam McCallister that around 5:30 a.m., a Ford sedan was headed south on Highway...
Forward progress stopped on early morning fire on Cherokee Road near Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A new fire just broke out Thursday morning just north of Oroville. The fire is burning on Cherokee Road near Schirmer Road. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday. CAL FIRE was on the scene. At 6 a.m. firefighters told Action News Now forward progress had been stopped at five acres.
Gridley police searching for suspects who did donuts on high school football field
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) who they say did donuts on the Gridley High School football field on Sunday. The incident happened early Sunday morning between 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The suspects are seen on surveillance video driving what appears to be...
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
Crews lay hose around vegetation fire in Shasta-Trinity National Forest
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:31 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have placed a hose around the Oak Fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, according to officials. Crews said the fire has burned about 1 1/2 acres in the Oak Mountain area, south of Iron Canyon Reservoir. Multiple resources, including smoke jumpers and...
