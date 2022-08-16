Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
ESPN
Los Angeles Sparks begin head-coach search as interim Fred Williams departs for Auburn
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager. The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head-coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.
ESPN
LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig says MLS will become desired destination for world's top young talent
Former Barcelona prodigy and new LA Galaxy signing Riqui Puig said he believes MLS will increasingly be seen as a top destination for gifted young players across the world in the years to come. "I think that in the near future you will see a lot of young players coming...
ESPN
Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England
Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Red Bulls hold on to early lead to beat Atlanta United on road
Lewis Morgan scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the visiting New York Red Bulls used an early outburst to complete a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Defender John Tolkin added the second goal of his MLS career in the 15th minute for the Red...
ESPN
MLB Umpires Association, adamant that crews are simply upholding rule, address home-plate collision rule in statement
CHICAGO -- The Major League Baseball Umpires Association released a tersely worded statement Wednesday regarding the criticism umpires are receiving due to the home-plate collision rule. The rule has been a topic around the game after multiple video reviews have resulted in overturned out calls at home plate recently, including...
ESPN
San Diego Padres to sign veteran right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler, sources says
The San Diego Padres are signing righty reliever Brandon Kintzler to a minor league deal, according to sources familiar with the situation. Kintzler, 38, hasn't pitched this season after being released by the Philadelphia Phillies last August but could be major league ready by September. A veteran of 12 seasons,...
ESPN
Greg Norman letter to golfers says LIV series should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points
In a letter sent to LIV golfers on Wednesday, CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said the new circuit "by any fair, objective and impartial review" should be awarded Official World Golf Ranking points for its events in the very near future. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained...
GOLF・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2
TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night. Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto (8-12-6).
Revolution looking to make some club history Wednesday night
BOSTON – The Revolution are looking to make some club history Wednesday night in Toronto.No club has been able to score against New England over the last month, as the Revs head into their midweek match with Toronto FC riding a four-game shutout streak. The Revolution have held opponents scoreless over their last 371 minutes of action.The club has never recorded five straight clean sheets over their 27-year history. The Revs are looking to change that Wednesday night.And that isn't the only club history that New England will be flirting with in the match. If the Revs can keep Toronto...
Ryan Gauld’s brace carries Whitecaps past Rapids
Ryan Gauld scored twice and Julian Gressel set up a goal with a steal and an assist as the Vancouver
ESPN
Real Madrid's Casemiro set to make decision on Man United move - sources
Casemiro is weighing up an offer to join Manchester United or to continue his career at Real Madrid, sources have told ESPN. The Brazilian midfielder wants to make a decision before the end of the week. - Dawson: Ten Hag will be under pressure if Man United slide continues. -...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING--Arraez, Minnesota, .335; Giménez, Cleveland, .310; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .303; Benintendi, New York, .301; Devers, Boston, .300; Kirk, Toronto, .299; Alvarez, Houston, .297. RUNS--Judge, New York, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto,...
MLB・
NHL
NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule
SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
Luchi Gonzalez to take San Jose Earthquakes head coach job after World Cup
Luchi Gonzalez is coming back to MLS. The U.S. men’s national team assistant coach will take over as the head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes once the 2022 World Cup comes to an end. Interim head coach Alex Covelo and his staff will remain in place for the rest of the MLS season. “I’m really excited for this opportunity with one of the league’s founding clubs,” said Gonzalez in a team press release announcing the hire. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the club’s leadership team throughout the interview process and was impressed by their vision for the future, both on and...
Yardbarker
Meet the New Florida Panthers Assistant Coaches
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was hired on June 23, finalized his coaching staff on Aug. 10, adding three new assistants to the fold. Joining a bench that includes Maurice, assistant Tuomo Ruutu and goaltending coach Robb Tallas are Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon, and Sylvain Lefebvre. Here is a look at what each of the three brings to the team.
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
WNBA Playoff Glance
(Best-of-3) Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0. Saturday, August 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Connecticut 1, Dallas 0. Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68. Sunday, August 21: Dallas at Connecticut,...
ESPN
Washington 3, San Diego 1
HBP--Hader (Voit). WP--Harvey. Umpires--Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nick Mahrley. T--3:19. A--41,820 (40,209). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
BBC
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center
Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
Comments / 0