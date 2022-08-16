ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

ESPN

Domenico Criscito lifts Toronto FC to draw with New England

Domenico Criscito's spectacular left-footed strike in the 75th minute was the equalizer for Toronto FC in a 2-2 draw against the visiting New England Revolution on Wednesday. After Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (8-12-6, 30 points) a lead in the 31st minute, New England jumped ahead with goals from Tommy McNamara and Justin Rennicks on either side of halftime.
MLS
ESPN

Red Bulls hold on to early lead to beat Atlanta United on road

Lewis Morgan scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season as the visiting New York Red Bulls used an early outburst to complete a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night. Defender John Tolkin added the second goal of his MLS career in the 15th minute for the Red...
ATLANTA, GA
Reggie Cannon
Luchi Gonzalez
Ricardo Pepi
FOX Sports

Toronto FC ties New England Revolution 2-2

TORONTO (AP) — Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Criscito scored to help Toronto FC tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Wednesday night. Bernardeschi scored on a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Ayo Akinola was fouled inside the box. In the 75th minute, Criscito volleyed a cross from Michael Bradley to tie it for Toronto (8-12-6).
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Revolution looking to make some club history Wednesday night

BOSTON – The Revolution are looking to make some club history Wednesday night in Toronto.No club has been able to score against New England over the last month, as the Revs head into their midweek match with Toronto FC riding a four-game shutout streak. The Revolution have held opponents scoreless over their last 371 minutes of action.The club has never recorded five straight clean sheets over their 27-year history. The Revs are looking to change that Wednesday night.And that isn't the only club history that New England will be flirting with in the match. If the Revs can keep Toronto...
MLS
ESPN

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING--Arraez, Minnesota, .335; Giménez, Cleveland, .310; J.Abreu, Chicago, .306; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Kwan, Cleveland, .303; Benintendi, New York, .301; Devers, Boston, .300; Kirk, Toronto, .299; Alvarez, Houston, .297. RUNS--Judge, New York, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 76; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Bregman, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto,...
MLB
NHL

NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule

SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Trade Coverage. 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker. Official deals since July 13, 2022. http://www.sjsharks.com/ @NHLdotcom. August 18,...
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luchi Gonzalez to take San Jose Earthquakes head coach job after World Cup

Luchi Gonzalez is coming back to MLS. The U.S. men’s national team assistant coach will take over as the head coach of the San Jose Earthquakes once the 2022 World Cup comes to an end. Interim head coach Alex Covelo and his staff will remain in place for the rest of the MLS season. “I’m really excited for this opportunity with one of the league’s founding clubs,” said Gonzalez in a team press release announcing the hire. “I thoroughly enjoyed working with the club’s leadership team throughout the interview process and was impressed by their vision for the future, both on and...
MLS
Yardbarker

Meet the New Florida Panthers Assistant Coaches

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who was hired on June 23, finalized his coaching staff on Aug. 10, adding three new assistants to the fold. Joining a bench that includes Maurice, assistant Tuomo Ruutu and goaltending coach Robb Tallas are Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon, and Sylvain Lefebvre. Here is a look at what each of the three brings to the team.
NHL
ESPN

WNBA Playoff Glance

(Best-of-3) Las Vegas 1, Phoenix 0. Saturday, August 20: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, August 23: Chicago at New York, 1 p.m. Connecticut 1, Dallas 0. Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68. Sunday, August 21: Dallas at Connecticut,...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Washington 3, San Diego 1

HBP--Hader (Voit). WP--Harvey. Umpires--Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Nick Mahrley. T--3:19. A--41,820 (40,209). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Lease

Dallas Stars CEO Wants to Stay at American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars wants to stay at the American Airlines Center, while Mark Cuban and Mavericks want a new arena.Drew Mentzer/Unsplash. Dallas Stars CEO Brad Alberts and his NHL team want to continue to play at the American Airlines Center for years to come. According to WFAA the 21-year-old arena's future has been a topic of conversation among Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says he expects his team to leave the arena for a new arena.
DALLAS, TX

