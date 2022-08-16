ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nvne_0hJnARyJ00

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

Click here to receive our Recall Round-up & Safety Alerts newsletters

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

RTA: Waterfront Line Bridge won’t be ready for Browns season

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Seat Belts#Suv#The Recall#Vehicles#Recall Round Up#Suburbans#Gmc Yukons#Nexstar Media Inc
fordauthority.com

Ford Exec Says Automaker Will Exit Other Vehicle Segments If Needed

Ford has made some major changes in recent months, including splitting itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs – as it continues to revamp its existing lineup. Recently, CEO Jim Farley said that the automaker’s existing ICE lineup is too complex, and we know that at least one model – the Ford Edge – will soon be discontinued, while Farley has also hinted that others, such as the Ford Escape, may follow suit as the automaker focuses on its “Icons”, commercial vehicles, and EVs. Another Ford exec – Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Blue – won’t rule out the automaker exiting other vehicle segments, as it did with sedans in the U.S., too.
BUSINESS
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
CARS
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands of SUVs recalled due to seatbelt issue

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - General Motors has issued a recall that impacts thousands of SUVs. The automaker is recalling 2021 and 2022 Cadillac Escaldes, Chevrolet Suburbans, Tahoes, and GMC Yukons due to a seatbelt issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the seatbelts in the third row could have a problem with the buckles. The automaker has not reported any accidents or injuries from the issue. You can learn more, see affected models, and what you need to do to get them repaired at this link.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland Indians legend Joe Charboneau arrested

Former Cleveland Indians left-fielder and Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau is accused of kicking his wife and shoving her to the ground during an argument at a bar. Charboneau, 67, of Olmsted Falls, faces misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, violating a protection order and resisting arrest, according to Berea Municipal Court records.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy