The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of different tech devices that are all connected to each other. There are increasing concerns about the safety of the devices that make up the IoT ecosystem. As time goes by, more devices are being connected to the internet, making it harder to make sure that they are safe. We need to think about the right level of security for both our things and the way we use this device. Techniques that can scale up into a "building block" form will be needed.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 27 DAYS AGO