Innovation in enterprise data management and understanding what a data lakehouse is
The big picture: Let's be honest. If you were asked to pick a boring sounding topic from a list of new technologies, there's no doubt that something dubbed "enterprise data management" would be one of your top choices. After all, it doesn't exactly scream sexy or exciting. However, it turns out that the ability to garner meaningful business insights from a host of different data sources in a timely and secure manner is important for organizations of all sizes.
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Secures $262M Funding to Develop Future Technology Solutions
DriveNets, a leader in cloud-native networking solutions, announced it has secured $262 million in a Series C venture capital funding round, considerably increasing the company's valuation over its January 2021 Series B round. The funding from this latest round of investment will be used to develop future technology solutions, pursue...
WP Engine Doubles Down on WordPress Technology Innovation Expanding Product & Technology Leadership Team with New CPO and CTO
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- WP Engine, the world’s most trusted WordPress technology company, today announced exciting changes to its executive leadership team. Proven product and innovation leader Ezinne Udezue has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, leading product strategy and management across the company’s WordPress technology brands and developer solutions. Ramadass Prabhakar, who has served as SVP of Global Engineering for the past two years, has been elevated to Chief Technology Officer, leading the company’s engineering and technology focus. Jason Cohen, WP Engine’s founder, has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on the intersection of technology innovation and company strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005101/en/ Ezinne Udezue (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up
Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions
HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
The Importance of IoT Security
The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of different tech devices that are all connected to each other. There are increasing concerns about the safety of the devices that make up the IoT ecosystem. As time goes by, more devices are being connected to the internet, making it harder to make sure that they are safe. We need to think about the right level of security for both our things and the way we use this device. Techniques that can scale up into a "building block" form will be needed.
pymnts.com
AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund
G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $10 billion fund to invest in late-stage growth technology companies. The G42 Expansion Fund will focus on technologies that “promise to shape the global economic landscape in the next decades, such as...
SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced that Rishi Chohan has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail CPG for North America. Under his leadership, SoftServe will continue to drive innovation through digital transformation for existing and future clients in the financial services and retail industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005085/en/ SoftServe Appoints Rishi Chohan as Executive Vice President of Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and Retail for North America (Photo: Business Wire)
OptionMetrics Adds Two Executives to Leadership Team
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers worldwide, is announcing it has added Diarmuid Kelleher as Chief Financial Officer and Moti Mizrahi as Vice President, Product & Technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005560/en/ Diarmuid Kelleher joins OptionMetrics as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO he will work closely with the CEO at the options database and analytics provider on short- and long-term financial planning and maximizing revenues; measuring productivity, assessing market expansion strategies, and evaluating partnerships. Most recently Kelleher was VP, Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at a tech-enabled, integrated, professional services firm. (Photo: Business Wire)
Looka Teams Up with Typeform to Advance Digital Conversational Experiences for Entrepreneurs
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Looka Inc., an AI-powered design and branding platform, has partnered with Typeform, offering brands of all sizes with better engagement solutions that transform traditional online interactions into intuitive, conversational experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005421/en/ Looka partners with Typeform to help advance digital conversational experiences for entrepreneurs globally.
TechCrunch
Sync Computing rakes in $15.5M to automatically optimize cloud resources
An entire cottage industry of startups has sprung up around optimizing cloud compute. But one in the race, Sync Computing, claims to uniquely tie business objectives like cost and runtime reduction directly to low-level infrastructure configurations. Founded as a spinout from MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, Sync today landed $12 million in a venture funding round (plus $3.5 million in debt) led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from The Engine, Moore Strategic Ventures and National Grid Partners.
TechCrunch
Social investment platform eToro to acquire fintech startup Gatsby for $50M
Israel-based eToro told TechCrunch this week that it just received approval from FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, to move forward with the acquisition. The company first filed for regulatory approval in December of 2021. Jeff Myers and Ryan Belanger-Saleh co-founded Gatsby, a commission-free options and stock-trading app aimed at...
Prosimo Delivers Industry First Full-Stack NetDevOps Toolkit for Multi-Cloud Networking
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, introduced a new NetDevOps Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) Toolkit that enables enterprises to accelerate the deployment of cloud networking. Deployed by F500 companies and large enterprises, the Prosimo Full-Stack Cloud Transit with the new IaC Toolkit provides complete orchestration of cloud networking services required to connect, scale, and secure enterprise applications with complete visibility across a multi-cloud infrastructure, which reduces the network delivery lifecycle and adds implicit zero-trust while delivering compelling autonomous networking capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005147/en/ Multicloud transit with Terraform: https://learn.prosimo.io/youtube-all-videos/multicloud-transit-with-terraform-2 (Graphic: Prosimo)
ceoworld.biz
Strategic Communication and Public Image
Strategic Communication is the management of organizational communication to achieve specific objectives. It includes the development and implementation of plans, programs, and activities to influence or change attitudes beliefs, or behaviors of target audiences. In short, Strategic Communication is about getting your message across to others to achieve your desired...
Lenzing’s Harold Weghorst Talks Transparency and Brand Protection
Global cellulosic fiber firm Lenzing Group recently created a partnership with Red Points, a specialist in online IP infringement detection and removal, to strengthen its existing brand protection efforts globally and enable brand monitoring services. As Lenzing’s textile brands Tencel, Lenzing and Ecovero, as well as nonwovens brand Veocel, continue to generate widespread demand from industry partners and customers worldwide, the company said it is becoming increasingly important to protect its trademarks and provide full visibility into the brands’ presence online. Sourcing Journal talked to Harold Weghorst, vice president of global marketing and branding at Lenzing, about the Red Points deal and...
Podcast: Navigating The World of Patents As a Food Tech Startup
Like many fast-growing industries, the world of food tech relies heavily on intellectual property. No matter if your startup is building alternative proteins, cooking technology, automation, or some other food tech product, chances are its future success will depend on its IP. But if you’re like me, you find navigating the world of patents confusing. So, I figured why not bring an expert on the podcast to help me (and you) better understand how to navigate the world of patents?
Essence
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses
Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
