Inflation Worries Trigger Tax Rebates; Do You Qualify?
Americans in some parts of the country are getting extra cash to help offset the increasing inflation issues. At least 21 states are offering financial relief to residents struggling with higher food, gas, clothing, and housing issues. Although consumer prices slowed ever-so slightly in July, they still rose 8.5% last...
Want to Help Insure Democracy in Iowa: Volunteer to Help
Here in the tri-states and across the United States once we turn 18, we get the honor and privilege to something most citizens don't. The ability and right to VOTE. It seems simple enough, but voting would not be possible without the constitution and election volunteers. Tuesday, August 16 is...
Liz Cheney Declares War On Trump. Will She Exact Revenge in Iowa?
The people of Wyoming have spoken, and they've sent a message loud and clear to the Cheney family and Republican establishment that Donald J. Trump is still their guy. Once considered political royalty in the Cowboy State, the primary election on Tuesday put an end to representative Liz Cheney's congressional career. She was beaten badly by attorney Harriet Hageman. Trump thumped Cheney, with the conservative Hageman winning 66% to 29%.
Iowa Deemed “Most Midwestern State,” According to Major Newspaper
Almost everyone who was born and raised in the Midwest has a soft spot for it that lasts a lifetime. But like everything else in life, there's a degree of quantifying that comes into play. Who is more country? Who is more suburban? When it comes down to a handful of states, one newspaper's research led them to determining the most Midwestern state in the country.
Illinois PACE Program Available For Residents 55+
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair on Monday (8/15) to roll out a new program aimed at Illinois senior citizens. The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, will aim to provide those over the age of 55 with an alternative to nursing home care. Governor Pritzker said that seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities at home. This would make PACE the sole source of services for Medicare- and Medicaid-eligible enrollees, according to the state’s website.
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
Iowa Ranked Among the Safest States in Which to Drive
Sleep deprivation can have serious, even fatal, impact on everything from our productivity at work to driving a car. The NHTSA estimates that in 2017 alone, there were 91,000 reported car accidents that involved drowsy drivers. Those crashes contributed to the injuries of around 50,000 people and resulted in nearly 800 deaths.
Life-Saving Road Rule All Iowans Should Know
It’s always a good sight to see- when the corn is growing tall and green. But it can also indicate that the roads are going to be a little more dangerous. Here in Iowa, we are no strangers to tall corn, tractors on roads, and country roads. But just like the first snowfall of the year, drivers seem to forget to adjust their driving practices accordingly.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna Touts Dubuque’s Economic Success
On Saturday morning, California Member of Congress Ro Khanna stopped in Dubuque during his tour of midwestern cities and towns. Rep. Khanna is gathering insight on the pressing need to bring increased technology-related industry and jobs to middle America. Greater Dubuque Development hosted an informal gathering of 25 area leaders,...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
