LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area closed both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state. "After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance." The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation.""While no structures are threatened, the safety...

SAUGUS, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO