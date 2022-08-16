Read full article on original website
Laura Mae Combs
Laura Mae Combs, 87, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Funeral service at 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery.
Douglas Elofson
Douglas Elofson of Denham Springs, La. passed away on August 16, 2022, at the age of 80. Douglas, a retired warehouse manager, was a loving and caring man and a great provider for his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Pamela Elofson, whom he missed dearly. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robin Elofson, and his grandson, Douglas Eric. Douglas leaves behind three daughters Shawna Delanoix and her husband, Eric; Deanda Arnold and husband, Jason; Amber Booty and husband, Matthew and his sons Randell and his wife Charity Elofson and Richard and his wife Karen Elofson. Douglas also leaves behind 13 Grandchildren: Austin Sumrall, Autumn Sumrall, Destiny Sumrall, Davin Buteau, Cody Hampton, Christy Seaman, Trinity Mihail, Christian Arnold, Jayden Arnold, Kayden Mabrey, Cadence Mabrey, Bailey Elofson, Paul Francois, and Hailey Elofson and five Great Grandchildren. Douglas leaves behind three nieces, Shelly Varnado, Annette Miller, and Tonya Whisenhut. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM, in Gray's Creek Cemetery (Felder's Cemetery). Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Leo “Buddy” Neal, Jr.
Leo John Neal, Jr. (Buddy Neal) A resident of Albany, LA passed away on August 15, 2022 at the home of his best friend Cherrie Wagner. He was born on April 12, 1942 in Albany, LA and was eighty years old. He is survived by his best friend Cherrie Wagner,...
Edith Cassle Gill
Edith Cassle Gill, 98, of Watson, LA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Thursday, August 18, from 10 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Collins Gill Cemetery. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Donald Cowart, Maxine and Ivy Day, Vickie Richardson, and Vanessa Harrison, sons and daughters-in-law, Neil and Linda Gill, Michael and Norma Jean Gill; 18 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Collins Gill; parents Walter Cassle and Bula Easton Cassle; grandson, Eric Walter Harrison; and siblings, Nell Reush, Dorothy Cassle, Charles Cassle, Marie Smith, James Walter “Cowboy” Cassle. The Gill family wishes to express their appreciation for the prayers, family members, doctors, and hospice nurses. You are truly angels of mercy for the many things done during Mrs. Gill’s illness. A woman whose testimony over the years has touched each and every life with the Christian values she lived and her faith has shown us, with Christ all things are possible and she honored God in her steadfast confidence in Him. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign our online registry book.
James Miller, Sr.
James passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 in Baton Rouge at the age of 46. He was a carpenter. A memorial service will be held at Grangeville Baptist Church on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM conducted by Pastor Mike Cotton. Burial of his cremains will follow at Center Methodist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Marie Diane King Worley; daughter, Alayna Miller; sons, James Miller, Jr. and Devin Miller; sisters, Sherry Bowlin and Margaret Smith; brothers, Steven Miller (Allison) and Everett Allen (Jo Lynn); nieces, Samantha Miller, Elizabeth Smith, Shelby Allen, Dana Allen, Emma and Danielle Miller; nephews, Dustin Dickerson, Anthony Felps, Private First Class Michael Courtney and Dakota Smith; special cousin, Theresa Murray and numerous other cousins; aunts, Aunt Granny, Betty Bardwell, Virginia Delatte and Jimmie Burton; special friends, David Tallo, Jr., Mike Manchester and Billy Joe Cummins, Jr.. Preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Allen; maternal grandparents, Sam and Francis King; paternal grandparents, Everett and Joyce Allen; aunts, Gency, Claire Hutchinson, Lois McCartney, Doris Bass and Belinda Allen; uncle, Johnny Allen. He attended Grangeville Baptist Church and First Apostolic Church of Liberty, MS. He loved his family, fishing, a hot shower and a refrigerator filled with chocolate ice cream, Saints football and loved going to church. Special thanks to David Tallo, Jr., Kody Murray and Clifton Holmes. Please sign our online registry book.
Joy Peterman
Joy peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age 77. She was born in Southampton, England, but spent most of her life in Loranger, Louisiana. Joy was an Administrative Assistant for Southeastern Louisiana University's Music Director for many years. When she was younger, Joy and her sister, Carol, loved to go square-dancing until they couldn't anymore. Joy also enjoyed needlepoint and was a member of the Monday Morning Crafters from Loranger United Methodist Church for fellowship and to make beautiful crafts. In the last few years, Joy could call her sister at anytime and they would spend the day together shopping or get into some sort of mischief. Joy was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Marvin Ray Halbrook
Marvin Ray Halbrook, at the age of 90, peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday evening of August 15, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Iota, Louisiana on June 26, 1932 to Otto Haack and Edna Roy Haack Halbrook. He is survived by his...
Edward C. Seaborn
Edward, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. A cremation was held and private family services will be held at a later date.
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr.
Alfred “Al” William Lawson Miller, Sr., of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the age of 81. He was born on February 28, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late William Miller and Alice Abreo Miller. Al was a body and fender man all his life. He owned an auto repair shop in Las Vegas with his brother-in-law, Ronnie Cosse, for many years. He retired from Community Motors in Hammond after 30 years, working alongside two of his closest friends and "partners in crime" Tracey Leonard and Mack Perkins. Al loved playing pool and was taught by some of the greatest professionals such as Minnesota Fats and Willie Mosconi. He also loved fishing, bowling, and most of all, the companionship of his beloved dogs, Precious and Rocket.
“Ray” Pierce
Kennith “Ray” Pierce was born in Bogalusa, LA on January 7, 1991, and departed his earthly home on Monday, August 15, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends. Ray loved to cut hair and there wasn’t a person he ran into that he wouldn’t talk to. Ray loved his wife, children, and family so much and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, and friend.
Sarah Elizabeth Guillot
Sarah, age 34, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a native of Hammond, LA. Sarah was loved deeply by her family and will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Madalynn Guillot; son, Ashton “AJ” Guillot; parents, Jay and Susan Guillot; sisters, Meagan Zito (Matt), Alexis Guillot; and grandparents, Elvis Richard and Barbara Guillot.
Jimmie Joseph Ribando
Jimmie Joseph Ribando of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, February 3, 1948, in Independence, Louisiana. He was a devoted and loving husband. Jimmie was the life of the party, he would give anyone the shirt off his back, loved to spend money on all three of his girls and money was no object. Jimmie's favorite things were, grandkids, playing cards with friends and family, watching "Westerns", George Jones all the way!, Wednesday night coffee with his high school buddies, neighborhood visits on his golf cart or four wheeler, Saints and LSU, loved to cook for anyone and everyone. He really loved to sit on his front porch and try to flag down every car he could, whether he knew them or not, he also loved being outside watching his bird feeders and looking out for his red cardinal that would always show up. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, he retired from the DOTD with 26.5 years, worked with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office from 2008 until 2012. He was a member of the Blessed Mother Society, Member of the "Last Supper" event play held annually at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. 1967 Class Reunion Committee member and served as Nesom PTO president during the 1990's.
Lionpawlooza returns as part of Hot August Night on Aug. 26
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University Athletics will host Lionpawlooza as part of the Hammond Downtown Development District’s Hot August Night Aug. 26 in downtown Hammond. The event will feature a pep rally at the main DDD stage. The Lion football team will march through downtown beginning at...
SOCCER: SLU opens Nathan Gillespie era at Ole Miss
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will open the 2022 season Thursday with a 6 p.m. contest at Ole Miss. Thursday’s contest will be televised on SEC Network+. Live stats, provided by the hosts, will be accessible on the soccer schedule page at LionSports.net.
Miller: Sisters Road bridge reopens one week ahead of schedule
PONCHATOULA—Barricades have been removed and traffic is once again moving across a new bridge on Sisters Road east of Ponchatoula as of Thursday afternoon. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the bridge opened a week ahead of schedule. Closed in early March, the project addressed several safety issues on...
2022 Southeastern Football Preseason Position Report No. 1: Secondary
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team heads into the 2022 season with a talented secondary ready to combat a pass-happy Southland Conference. The SLC has been the top FCS conference nationally in passing yards per game each of the past four seasons, including a...
Paula Zachary
Paula Zachary with MADD explained her crusade against drunk driving began when her teenaged son was killed in a tragic accident. She spoke at Tuesday’s TRACC panel discussion hosted by Tangipahoa Parish Government at the Arena in Amite.
West Hoffman Road bridge reopens
PONCHATOULA—Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that the West Hoffman Road bridge has reopened. Miller said the roadway was closed for more than one week as heavy rains delayed overlay work at newly placed cross drains. As of 10 a.m., the roadway has been reopened and is ready...
