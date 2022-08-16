Jimmie Joseph Ribando of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on Tuesday, February 3, 1948, in Independence, Louisiana. He was a devoted and loving husband. Jimmie was the life of the party, he would give anyone the shirt off his back, loved to spend money on all three of his girls and money was no object. Jimmie's favorite things were, grandkids, playing cards with friends and family, watching "Westerns", George Jones all the way!, Wednesday night coffee with his high school buddies, neighborhood visits on his golf cart or four wheeler, Saints and LSU, loved to cook for anyone and everyone. He really loved to sit on his front porch and try to flag down every car he could, whether he knew them or not, he also loved being outside watching his bird feeders and looking out for his red cardinal that would always show up. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, he retired from the DOTD with 26.5 years, worked with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office from 2008 until 2012. He was a member of the Blessed Mother Society, Member of the "Last Supper" event play held annually at Our Lady of Pompeii Catholic Church. 1967 Class Reunion Committee member and served as Nesom PTO president during the 1990's.

