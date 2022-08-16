Read full article on original website
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
NBC Bay Area
$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets
A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights
Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
‘All up for work’: Immigrant Uber and Lyft drivers create communities that others envy
Three nights a week, Iraqi-born Uber driver Mohammed sleeps in his car at a parking lot in San Francisco’s Marina District – one of the only places he knows he won’t get a parking ticket. Mohammed, 43, is not alone. He’s often flanked by two other Uber...
Clipper BayPass pilot program launched for all Bay Area transit agencies
SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students at Santa Rosa Junior College will have access to the BayPass program as well as select students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University and University of California, Berkeley. The pilot will later expand to include residents of at least three housing...
Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails
On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The Examiner through a public records request show MTA officials quickly...
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
48hills.org
No, San Francisco is not riven by a left vs. left ideological split
I am really, really tired of this story. I’ve heard it over and over, from the national press to the local press, and every time, I have to respond, and it makes me crazy. But here we go, all over again. In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.
Expensive San Francisco prototype garbage can already appears trashed
SAN FRANCISCO -- When San Francisco rolled out its three new trash can prototypes, people gasped at the cost with the price tag for developing just one of the models adding up to tens of thousands of dollars. Now, pictures are circulating of one of those cans, already in sad shape. It's a $20,000 question: how will these trashcan prototypes withstand the forces at work on the sidewalks of San Francisco. ALSO READ: What takes years and costs $20,000? A San Francisco trash canAt Ocean and Plymouth, some early evidence indicates one of the prototypes is already showing some signs of serious wear."I...
Flex Alert no longer in effect for Bay Area
The statewide Flex Alert issued by the California ISO is in effect now until 9 p.m. today. Here's what you can do to conserve energy.
NBC Bay Area
Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From
As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday on Buena Vista Road. The officials stated that an 80-year-old woman from Bakersfield was killed when she pulled in front of a big rig on [..]
KRON4
Oakland may lose millions because it seeks to ‘shirk its responsibility’ to Wood Street residents
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is “seeking to shirk its responsibility” over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said.
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
irei.com
San Jose, Calif., pension funds allocate $183m to real estate
Four San Jose, Calif., pension funds have placed $183 million of capital with both new and existing real estate managers. The largest commitment went to TA Realty Core Property Fund with $106 million, spread across four San Jose plans. TA Realty Core Property Fund, an open-end core real estate fund managed by TA Realty, seeks to construct and operate a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality, core real estate holdings in major U.S. metropolitan areas, with an emphasis on steady income generation. This was an existing manager for all plans.
kalw.org
Homelessness among Latinos in SF increasing
A survey released this week by San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing shows that homelessness among the city’s Latino population increased by 55 percent between 2019 and 20-22. The survey was based on results from February’s Point-In-Time headcount of the homeless, which showed an overall three-and-a-half...
‘Excited delirium’: BART police to stop using controversial term in written reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The BART Police Department on Thursday announced that it would be removing the term “excited delirium” from its police manual and issuing a department bulletin informing employees of the change. BPD employees and officers will no longer be using the term in written reports, according to a release from BPD. What […]
