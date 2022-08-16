ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

$20,000 Prototype Trash Can May Not Be Tough Enough for San Francisco Streets

A new photo posted online showing one of San Francisco's pricey prototype trash cans is raising questions on whether they are tough enough for city streets. City officials said part of the ongoing testing is to see how well the trash cans stand up. The trash cans -- some of which come with a $20,000 price tag -- are part of a pilot program to find a new solution for keeping San Francisco streets clean.
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: Housing prices in San Francisco reach new heights

Maria Benjamin, the deputy director at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, breaks down the home prices. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
CBS San Francisco

Clipper BayPass pilot program launched for all Bay Area transit agencies

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students at Santa Rosa Junior College will have access to the BayPass program as well as select students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University and University of California, Berkeley. The pilot will later expand to include residents of at least three housing...
San Francisco Examiner

Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails

On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The Examiner through a public records request show MTA officials quickly...
48hills.org

No, San Francisco is not riven by a left vs. left ideological split

I am really, really tired of this story. I’ve heard it over and over, from the national press to the local press, and every time, I have to respond, and it makes me crazy. But here we go, all over again. In the Aug. 15 SF Examiner, Al Saracevic tosses out the same old crap I’ve been hearing for decades: San Francisco politicians are all liberals, and the differences are minor, and it’s all about ideology, and that means nothing happens.
CBS San Francisco

Expensive San Francisco prototype garbage can already appears trashed

SAN FRANCISCO -- When San Francisco rolled out its three new trash can prototypes, people gasped at the cost with the price tag for developing just one of the models adding up to tens of thousands of dollars. Now, pictures are circulating of one of those cans, already in sad shape. It's a $20,000 question: how will these trashcan prototypes withstand the forces at work on the sidewalks of San Francisco. ALSO READ: What takes years and costs $20,000? A San Francisco trash canAt Ocean and Plymouth, some early evidence indicates one of the prototypes is already showing some signs of serious wear."I...
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
irei.com

San Jose, Calif., pension funds allocate $183m to real estate

Four San Jose, Calif., pension funds have placed $183 million of capital with both new and existing real estate managers. The largest commitment went to TA Realty Core Property Fund with $106 million, spread across four San Jose plans. TA Realty Core Property Fund, an open-end core real estate fund managed by TA Realty, seeks to construct and operate a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality, core real estate holdings in major U.S. metropolitan areas, with an emphasis on steady income generation. This was an existing manager for all plans.
kalw.org

Homelessness among Latinos in SF increasing

A survey released this week by San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing shows that homelessness among the city’s Latino population increased by 55 percent between 2019 and 20-22. The survey was based on results from February’s Point-In-Time headcount of the homeless, which showed an overall three-and-a-half...
