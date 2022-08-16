Read full article on original website
How to use Google's Sound Amplifier app
With Google Sound Amplifier, you can amplify the sounds that are important to you, while blocking out distracting surrounding noise.
Google shows off robots by having them retrieve and deliver snacks
The employees weren’t actually lazy but instead clever as they combined the eyes and arms of physical robots with the knowledge and conversation tactics of virtual chatbots.
The story behind that heartwarming image you’re seeing on Google’s homepage today
Every time someone has opened a fresh Google Search page today, Florida high school student Sophie Araque-Liu has, via her artwork, has reminded them of the importance of mental health and of caring for yourself. Hers was the winning artwork chosen as part of the Doodle for Google 2022 contest....
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Google Chrome users urgently warned to update now after bug caught attacking users
GOOGLE Chrome users need to update now to avoid a bug that could attack their computer. The tech giant has just released a patch for a "high-severity vulnerability" found in the desktop version of the Chrome browser. The high-severity bug is known to have been actively exploited by cybercriminals already,...
Google is accidentally pushing Android 12 instead of Android 13 to some Pixel users
After months of beta testing, Google released Android 13 to AOSP and started rolling out the update for all compatible Pixel phones from August 15. If you are a Pixel owner, you are first in line to receive the OTA update on your device. However, if a new software shows up on your Google-branded phone, don't get too excited thinking it's the latest version of Android. Many Pixel users report that instead of Android 13, Android 12 is showing up for download on their device.
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
Phone Arena
Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature
It appears that the Android 13 update has removed a new feature found on Pixel handsets that appeared on versions of the Android 13 beta. This was a unified search feature than aligned the search bar found on the bottom of Pixel home screens with the search bar found at the top of the Pixel app drawer. For example, with Android 13 beta 4.1 loaded, both search bars generated results from the web and the Pixel phone.
PC Magazine
Hey Google, How Do I Take a Screenshot on an Android Device?
Taking a screenshot on your Android device sounds like a simple task. You just hit a few buttons and the screen is saved to your phone. However, Android devices are not as uniform as iPhone, so methods can differ depending on the device manufacturer and OS version you're running. Phones...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
Android 13 bug removes one of Pixel Launcher's best features
After upgrading to Android 13, some Google Pixel phone owners noticed that the Pixel Launcher's unified search feature had vanished.
The Verge
Reddit is going to make it easier to create great bots
Reddit’s working on a new portal to provide developers with the resources they need to create bots and other third-party tools. In a blog post, Reddit announced that it’s opening a wait list for the beta of its developer platform, allowing developers to host bots for free and reuse apps across different communities.
The Verge
Windows 10 and Chrome are about to make switching default browsers even less painful
Microsoft lost quite a bit of goodwill by forcing the Microsoft Edge browser on uninterested users — but maybe those days are nearing an end? For a possible preview of the future, check this GIF from Leopeva64, who has a future version of Google’s Chrome web browser on their machine, alongside the 2H22 update to Windows 10.
The Windows Club
Internet Connection stops when Mobile Hotspot is turned on
If your internet connection stops when the mobile hotspot is turned on, then this post may be able to help you. There are several reasons why Windows 11/10 PC stops the internet connection right after turning on the mobile hotspot. This article elaborates on most common situations so you can relate them to your scenario and troubleshoot the issue within moments.
marthastewart.com
You Can Now Use Google Maps' Street View to Travel Back in Time—Here's How to Use the Interactive Feature
Whether you want to view early iterations of your childhood home or experience New York City's Times Square as it was when you visited in the 2010s, the function can be used to see street-level views from over a decade ago. Google Street View is a valuable tool that allows...
The Verge
Now WhatsApp has a native app on Windows that works standalone
WhatsApp’s new app on Windows no longer requires you to link your phone to send, receive, and sync messages. An update on WhatsApp’s site reveals the refreshed Windows app is out of beta and available to download on the Microsoft Store. Previously, users on Windows had to download...
Benzinga
Browsers Have Become Google, Apple's Achilles' Heel In Antitrust Fight: Report
The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google's mobile browser dominance in June, the Wall Street Journal reports. Google and Apple control over 80% of the market through their Chrome and Safari browsers, respectively. The CMA claimed an "effective...
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you unsend emails in your iPhone's default Mail app — here's how to do it
Most email apps give you a small grace period after you send an email, where you can "unsend" the email and stop it from arriving in anyone else's inbox. After years of requests, this feature is finally coming to the default Mail app on your iPhone too. Here's how it works, and how to unsend any email on your iPhone.
Engadget
Australia's top court rules Google isn't a publisher
Google has prevailed in its long-running battle over potentially defamatory web links. Australia's High Court has ruled Google wasn't the publisher of a link to a 2004 story in The Age that allegedly tarnished state lawyer George Defteros, who represented people implicated in the Melbourne gangland killings and briefly faced charges himself. As The Guardian reports, five of seven court justices found that the search result link "merely facilitated access" to the story — Google didn't play a part in writing or distributing the content.
