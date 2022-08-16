Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?Evie M.Pembroke Pines, FL
Miami Beach Celebrity Therapist Jeff Rocker to Receive Key to the City at Rock the Vote EventShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
A guy from Florida died after eating raw oysters at the Rustic Inn.Nikyee CloughFort Lauderdale, FL
Best Things To Do In Miami, Florida (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMiami, FL
Related
TODAY.com
Joe Jonas says injectables gave him the ‘confidence boost’ that he needed
Joe Jonas is opening up about using injectables and sharing why he’s decided to add them to his skincare routine. The 33-year-old singer decided he wanted to make his face look smoother after he started to see more frown lines, he told Allure magazine. He recalled the procedure being “easy and comfortable,” not stressful nor painful.
You Won't Be Perfectly Fine After Hearing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music
Watch: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music. You won't be able to calm down after watching this video of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift's music. As we know, the Game of Thrones star is a huge Swiftie, as is her husband,...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to throw three-day wedding this weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having their dream wedding celebration one month after tying the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will celebrate their nuptials this weekend, and it’ll be a wedding party fit for the pages of Vogue, we hear. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shares. The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their...
How Sophie Turner Honored Husband Joe Jonas on His Birthday
Watch: Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2. Joe Jonas has all the reason to treat himself to some cake. No ocean necessary. The DNCE frontman rang in his 33rd birthday on Aug. 15, and to celebrate, wife Sophie Turner shared a sweet photo of the two to her Instagram Stories. Alongside a picture featuring the singer and actress in a close embrace, Sophie simply wrote, "Happy Birthday, my love."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials
Plans are in motion at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate for the actor’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez this weekend following their Las Vegas ceremony last month. A marquee was seen being constructed on the riverfront property Thursday as employees toiled throughout the day in preparation for the star-studded ceremony. Meanwhile, the couple was spotted out shopping in Savannah, Ga., on Thursday as well with family and friends. Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shared. The actors will then tie the knot Saturday, this time in front of family and celebrity pals...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Joe Jonas Wants To Take The Stigma Away From Men Using Cosmetic Injectables
"I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that."
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
RELATED PEOPLE
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Out in Zebra-Print at First Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
Casey Affleck stops at Dunkin’ ahead of Ben and Jennifer’s wedding
The Affleck family runs on Dunkin’. Casey Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles just one day before he’s expected to celebrate his brother, Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia. The “Manchester by the Sea” actor — who clearly shares the same affinity for Dunkin’ as his older brother — could be seen getting in his car with two dozen donuts on Thursday. He kept things casual by wearing a long-sleeve green shirt, khaki pants and white sneakers. His girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, was close behind as she carried two iced coffees. In a similar style, the actress — who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
wmagazine.com
Ben Affleck Was Freaked Out By The Paparazzi Level-Up In Paris
After their whirlwind wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez headed to Paris for a combination family trip, work trip, and well-documented honeymoon. It did seem like every move the newly married couple made in the city of love was photographed, which makes sense because they are both extremely famous. Even so, it was apparently more than Affleck was prepared to deal with while celebrating his marriage.
Travis Barker tests positive for Covid-19 after battle with pancreatitis
Travis Barker has tested positive for Covid-19 just two months after he was hospitalised with pancreatitis.The Blink-182 member, who married reality star Kourtney Kardashian in a lavish Italian ceremony earlier this year (23 May), updated fans on his health today alongside a topless action-shot of himself playing the drums on a table.He captioned the Instagram post: “Covid sucks. I’d rather be playing drums.”Concerned fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to the musician, 46, and urged him to take care of himself and get better soon.“Damn. Get well brother,” commented one person.“Stay hydrated and get rest,” another added, while a...
Priyanka Chopra Wears Crop Top & Skirt While Holding Hands With Nick Jonas On Date Night
New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles, where the 'Quantico' actress dressed in one of her best outfits yet!
Comments / 0