NEWS 8.16.22: Crop Report, ITT Student Loan Rebates, Dixon County Crash Update, and More
A Sioux City man has been identified as the motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dixon County, Nebraska Monday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol tells Siouxland Public Media that 49-year-old Anthony Amo’s Honda Civic crossed the center line on Highway 12 outside of Newcastle and hit a semi traveling east. Amo was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
