HackerNoon

The Importance of IoT Security

The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of different tech devices that are all connected to each other. There are increasing concerns about the safety of the devices that make up the IoT ecosystem. As time goes by, more devices are being connected to the internet, making it harder to make sure that they are safe. We need to think about the right level of security for both our things and the way we use this device. Techniques that can scale up into a "building block" form will be needed.
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoinist.com

UN Exec: Regulating Crypto Use Will Make Internet Safe

Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN office on drugs and crime, has argued that restricting the usage of cryptocurrencies can help make the internet a bit safer. On August 18, Waly emphasized that the focus should be on examining how digital assets are utilized unlawfully during a session with the World Economic Forum. Notably, many assets have been used in illicit vices like the acquisition of drugs and money laundering during the growth of cryptocurrencies.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences

The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement

The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
CELL PHONES
TheConversationCanada

Before paying a ransom, hacked companies should consider their ethics and values

The recent cyberattacks in August on Bombardier Recreational Products and the Ontario Cannabis Store highlight the continuing scourge of cyber criminals and ransomware. Ransomware is a piece of malware — malicious software — code that gets into an information system and blocks access to the computer or its files until the victim pays to obtain a key, or password. Ransomware was a term that did not enter the popular lexicon until about 10 years ago (and it was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2018). It has now evolved, and in 2021, there were 3,729 ransomware complaints registered, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fast Company

Worker protection laws aren’t ready for the automated future of work

Science fiction has long imagined a future in which humans constantly interact with robots and intelligent machines. This future is already happening in warehouses and manufacturing businesses. Other workers use virtual or augmented reality as part of their employment training, to assist them in performing their job, or to interact with clients. And lots of workers are under automated surveillance from their employers.
LAW
POLITICO

AI has yet to revolutionize health care

Investors have honed in on artificial intelligence as the next big thing in health care, with billions flowing into AI-enabled digital health startups in recent years. But the technology has yet to transform medicine in the way many predicted, Ben and Ruth report. “Companies come in promising the world and...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023

Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World

As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
RETAIL
coingeek.com

Mijem integrates with HandCash to enable micropayments for students

The BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai this past May represented a tipping point in the BSV blockchain ecosystem. Since then, the activity within the space—both from an enterprise and startup level—is buzzing, with partnerships such as the Mijem integration with HandCash still hitting the wires. For those...
TECHNOLOGY

