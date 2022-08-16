Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
The Importance of IoT Security
The Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of different tech devices that are all connected to each other. There are increasing concerns about the safety of the devices that make up the IoT ecosystem. As time goes by, more devices are being connected to the internet, making it harder to make sure that they are safe. We need to think about the right level of security for both our things and the way we use this device. Techniques that can scale up into a "building block" form will be needed.
bitcoinist.com
UN Exec: Regulating Crypto Use Will Make Internet Safe
Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN office on drugs and crime, has argued that restricting the usage of cryptocurrencies can help make the internet a bit safer. On August 18, Waly emphasized that the focus should be on examining how digital assets are utilized unlawfully during a session with the World Economic Forum. Notably, many assets have been used in illicit vices like the acquisition of drugs and money laundering during the growth of cryptocurrencies.
Web3Graph’s Moat for Embedding More Web3 Vertical Social Experiences
The social sphere of the metaverse is on the verge of exploding. Metacosmic social interaction based on blockchain is an opportunity to re-liberate humanity and productivity. Web3Graph is an open graph-based protocol that provides standard, unified, simple, and efficient access for Web3.0 participants. The social Graph can generate revenue for your business and unlock your user experience and give you ownership. By connecting fragmented content, the market discovers information prices and businesses. It can be said that the social graph has greatly liberated the social capital behind virtual networks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
TechCrunch
T-Mobile will pay out $350M to customers in data breach settlement
The breach apparently occurred sometime early last year, after which collections of T-Mobile customer data were put up for sale on various criminal forums. Estimates of how many people were affected varied, with T-Mobile claiming less than a million had accounts and PINs fully exposed (still not great), and somewhere between 40 and 100 million users total with some data taken.
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
Meet the electric guitar-wielding former AWS exec intent on making Goldman Sachs the Amazon of Wall Street
Marco Argenti will take over as Goldman Sachs' sole chief information officer in October. Argenti, who helped build Amazon into a tech behemoth, sat down with Insider to discuss his vision for transforming how the bank does business. This post first appeared in 10 Things on Wall Street, a newsletter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Before paying a ransom, hacked companies should consider their ethics and values
The recent cyberattacks in August on Bombardier Recreational Products and the Ontario Cannabis Store highlight the continuing scourge of cyber criminals and ransomware. Ransomware is a piece of malware — malicious software — code that gets into an information system and blocks access to the computer or its files until the victim pays to obtain a key, or password. Ransomware was a term that did not enter the popular lexicon until about 10 years ago (and it was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2018). It has now evolved, and in 2021, there were 3,729 ransomware complaints registered, with...
Fast Company
Worker protection laws aren’t ready for the automated future of work
Science fiction has long imagined a future in which humans constantly interact with robots and intelligent machines. This future is already happening in warehouses and manufacturing businesses. Other workers use virtual or augmented reality as part of their employment training, to assist them in performing their job, or to interact with clients. And lots of workers are under automated surveillance from their employers.
LAW・
POLITICO
AI has yet to revolutionize health care
Investors have honed in on artificial intelligence as the next big thing in health care, with billions flowing into AI-enabled digital health startups in recent years. But the technology has yet to transform medicine in the way many predicted, Ben and Ruth report. “Companies come in promising the world and...
Digiday
A ‘data buffet’: Mozilla’s review of pregnancy and period trackers sheds light on data privacy concerns
Amid growing concerns about how data might be used to prosecute women looking for abortion care following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a new report from Mozilla shows just how many ways pregnancy and period trackers collect and share advertising-related data and other info that also might be shared with law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I used crisis as a catalyst for growth’: why resilience matters in an unpredictable world
After being carjacked as a teenager, Claudia van den Heuvel developed a fascination with people’s behaviour. Now a crisis management specialist at PwC, she draws on her personal experiences to advise clients on how to learn from adversity
China's government published a catalog of algorithms from 30 tech firms including TikTok's owner — but it's not clear how much it actually knows about them
China is the first country in the world to publish an index of private company algorithms, but it's unclear how much data the firms surrendered.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Google will unplug its IoT Core service in August 2023
Hellooo, Crunchy McCrunchface! (What we’re calling the readers of the Daily Crunch is still a work in progress.) Super psyched to share something double-plus-awesome with you: The culmination of months of work by Zack is finally live — we’ve launched TheTruthSpy spyware lookup tool, where you can see if your phone has been compromised in various spyware hacks. Dust off that IMEI and find out if you’ve been 1337 hax0red.
pymnts.com
Adapting Authentication to a ‘Buy’ Button World
As the enemy of conversion, checkout friction is in the crosshairs of players in the sector as more are making moves to apply friction more deftly to comply with regulators and minimize fraud while also growing sales. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), London-based retail technology firm Checkout.com said it is enhancing...
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
The failure of the U.S. to establish a startup visa program limits economic growth and cedes ground to competitors in the global race for talent.
coingeek.com
Mijem integrates with HandCash to enable micropayments for students
The BSV Global Blockchain Convention in Dubai this past May represented a tipping point in the BSV blockchain ecosystem. Since then, the activity within the space—both from an enterprise and startup level—is buzzing, with partnerships such as the Mijem integration with HandCash still hitting the wires. For those...
The Alarming Financial and Reputational Costs of Healthcare Data Breaches Keep Rising
Healthcare is supposed to get us out of danger, not place us in harm’s way. The hard truth is that data breaches in the space are at historic levels, compromising tens of millions of healthcare records and potentially placing patients in serious financial peril. “Over the past 12 months,...
Comments / 0