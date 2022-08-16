Gas prices may fall more, and drivers start to notice

CHEYENNE – Gasoline prices are falling nationwide, prices at gas stations across the state are drawing closer to the U.S. average, and experts say prices in many places may decline further still. And in this city, gas prices on average now are even less expensive than in the U.S. as a whole.

Frequent drivers also are starting to notice, according to two driving professionals with whom the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke by phone this past weekend. They, too, were hopeful that what they pay for a gallon of gas locally will continue to fall.

Among reasons for the nationwide trend is wholesale prices for oil are falling. At the same time, motorists seem to be changing their driving habits, experts at the AAA auto association and elsewhere point out.

An AAA spokesperson told the WTE Tuesday such driving-habit changes are helping to lower prices. However, if motorists eventually react to the lower costs by driving more, that in turn could boost what a gallon costs, noted spokesperson John Treanor.

In Wyoming, prices are sliding so much they are on track, if the pace continues, to soon be at parity with the national average – or perhaps to even fall below it. That would conform with expectations of experts the WTE spoke with a few weeks ago. At that time, the national average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was 27 cents higher than in Wyoming.

The difference had shrunken even further in recent days, down to only 7 cents as of Tuesday, with motorists elsewhere in the country on the whole still paying less, according to the GasBuddy price reporting service. In Cheyenne, the gap has reversed in recent days: Gas locally now costs about two pennies less than in the country: $3.90 versus $3.92.

“Gas prices are dropping at varying speeds across the states,” wrote GasBuddy spokesperson Nicole Petersen in a Friday email to the WTE. “We’re estimating the national average will continue to drop over the next 5-10 days, and most states will continue to drop as well.”

As experts and motorists have observed in recent days, gas here and many other cities is now below the $4 a gallon threshold. And in Wyoming, it has just breached the $4 threshold, selling for an average of $3.99 on Tuesday.

In Casper, GasBuddy reports a gallon goes for just $3.40 on average.

Taxis

For the driving pros whose jobs are to both transport people and run their own small taxi businesses, relief via the price readouts at the gas pump is welcome. They hope for even further declines.

Donna Marihart owns All in One Shuttle LLC. She said that in the previous six years, she never had to raise her regular rates for local trips.

In the past year, she did boost what she charges, by about 50% to about $15. That’s for a one-way, one-stop trip in the central area of town less than about 5 miles.

“It’s nice it is coming down,” Marihart said of gas costs. “It does help. And I hope it comes down a lot more.”

She described herself as having “made it through” the previous period of significantly elevated prices. “They are still high, of course,” she said of gas prices.

Locally, gas in Cheyenne hit a record of $4.70 a gallon on June 26.

Savings

Savings will add up.

GasBuddy estimates $400 million is being “saved collectively by Americans per day,” compared with where prices were just one month ago, the spokesperson wrote in her email Friday.

Her colleague, head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan, had a note of caution. As he pointed out this past week, “while the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”

During this “record-breaking year at the pump,” most motorists saw price thresholds of $3, $4 and $5 broken, De Haan wrote. “Beginning in March, gas prices in the U.S. rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Global supply began to tighten, with demand also rising into the summer.”

The previous record of $4.10 was “broken in April,” the analyst continued. “Gas prices soared to a new all-time high average of $5.03 per gallon in June.”

For now, people have changed their driving and related habits, which has helped to somewhat reduce demand for gas, AAA’s spokesperson noted Tuesday. “Demand had been a large, large cause of the increase in price,” Treanor said by phone. “At some point, a large number of Americans decided they needed to make changes.”

In a June 23-27 poll of 1,002 U.S. adults, AAA found 64% reported having changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Of those people, 88% said they reduced their travel by car.

“People are driving less. People are choosing other options,” like carpooling or working remotely when possible, according to Treanor. “Those other options started taking priority over going to the gas station and fueling up their cars.”

Shopping around

Like many drivers, Marihart shops around for the lowest prices. In Wyoming, showing that prices here used to be less than some national averages, the record was $4.90, reached July 1, AAA reports .

Marihart is a member of Sam’s Club, so she sometimes goes there for gas.

“I just find the cheapest in town, usually, and get my gas there,” she said. “But when the pries were getting up to $5, the prices weren’t much less than anybody else,” at whatever gas station she patronized.

On Tuesday at Sam’s Club in Cheyenne, according to its website , the cost was $3.59, a decrease of 10 cents just since Saturday.

Safeway, another place where Marihart said she sometimes puts gas in her tank, listed a price of $3.95, down a few cents in the last three days. That’s before applying any frequent-shopper points, which could reduce the cost.

This article has been updated with the latest prices for gas and with comments from an AAA spokesperson as well as results from a survey the association has conducted of motorists.