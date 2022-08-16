ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Gas prices may fall more, and drivers start to notice

By By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoVze_0hJn8YXZ00

CHEYENNE – Gasoline prices are falling nationwide, prices at gas stations across the state are drawing closer to the U.S. average, and experts say prices in many places may decline further still. And in this city, gas prices on average now are even less expensive than in the U.S. as a whole.

Frequent drivers also are starting to notice, according to two driving professionals with whom the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke by phone this past weekend. They, too, were hopeful that what they pay for a gallon of gas locally will continue to fall.

Among reasons for the nationwide trend is wholesale prices for oil are falling. At the same time, motorists seem to be changing their driving habits, experts at the AAA auto association and elsewhere point out.

An AAA spokesperson told the WTE Tuesday such driving-habit changes are helping to lower prices. However, if motorists eventually react to the lower costs by driving more, that in turn could boost what a gallon costs, noted spokesperson John Treanor.

In Wyoming, prices are sliding so much they are on track, if the pace continues, to soon be at parity with the national average – or perhaps to even fall below it. That would conform with expectations of experts the WTE spoke with a few weeks ago. At that time, the national average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was 27 cents higher than in Wyoming.

The difference had shrunken even further in recent days, down to only 7 cents as of Tuesday, with motorists elsewhere in the country on the whole still paying less, according to the GasBuddy price reporting service. In Cheyenne, the gap has reversed in recent days: Gas locally now costs about two pennies less than in the country: $3.90 versus $3.92.

“Gas prices are dropping at varying speeds across the states,” wrote GasBuddy spokesperson Nicole Petersen in a Friday email to the WTE. “We’re estimating the national average will continue to drop over the next 5-10 days, and most states will continue to drop as well.”

As experts and motorists have observed in recent days, gas here and many other cities is now below the $4 a gallon threshold. And in Wyoming, it has just breached the $4 threshold, selling for an average of $3.99 on Tuesday.

In Casper, GasBuddy reports a gallon goes for just $3.40 on average.

Taxis

For the driving pros whose jobs are to both transport people and run their own small taxi businesses, relief via the price readouts at the gas pump is welcome. They hope for even further declines.

Donna Marihart owns All in One Shuttle LLC. She said that in the previous six years, she never had to raise her regular rates for local trips.

In the past year, she did boost what she charges, by about 50% to about $15. That’s for a one-way, one-stop trip in the central area of town less than about 5 miles.

“It’s nice it is coming down,” Marihart said of gas costs. “It does help. And I hope it comes down a lot more.”

She described herself as having “made it through” the previous period of significantly elevated prices. “They are still high, of course,” she said of gas prices.

Locally, gas in Cheyenne hit a record of $4.70 a gallon on June 26.

Savings

Savings will add up.

GasBuddy estimates $400 million is being “saved collectively by Americans per day,” compared with where prices were just one month ago, the spokesperson wrote in her email Friday.

Her colleague, head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan, had a note of caution. As he pointed out this past week, “while the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”

During this “record-breaking year at the pump,” most motorists saw price thresholds of $3, $4 and $5 broken, De Haan wrote. “Beginning in March, gas prices in the U.S. rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008, as Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Global supply began to tighten, with demand also rising into the summer.”

The previous record of $4.10 was “broken in April,” the analyst continued. “Gas prices soared to a new all-time high average of $5.03 per gallon in June.”

For now, people have changed their driving and related habits, which has helped to somewhat reduce demand for gas, AAA’s spokesperson noted Tuesday. “Demand had been a large, large cause of the increase in price,” Treanor said by phone. “At some point, a large number of Americans decided they needed to make changes.”

In a June 23-27 poll of 1,002 U.S. adults, AAA found 64% reported having changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March. Of those people, 88% said they reduced their travel by car.

“People are driving less. People are choosing other options,” like carpooling or working remotely when possible, according to Treanor. “Those other options started taking priority over going to the gas station and fueling up their cars.”

Shopping around

Like many drivers, Marihart shops around for the lowest prices. In Wyoming, showing that prices here used to be less than some national averages, the record was $4.90, reached July 1, AAA reports .

Marihart is a member of Sam’s Club, so she sometimes goes there for gas.

“I just find the cheapest in town, usually, and get my gas there,” she said. “But when the pries were getting up to $5, the prices weren’t much less than anybody else,” at whatever gas station she patronized.

On Tuesday at Sam’s Club in Cheyenne, according to its website , the cost was $3.59, a decrease of 10 cents just since Saturday.

Safeway, another place where Marihart said she sometimes puts gas in her tank, listed a price of $3.95, down a few cents in the last three days. That’s before applying any frequent-shopper points, which could reduce the cost.

This article has been updated with the latest prices for gas and with comments from an AAA spokesperson as well as results from a survey the association has conducted of motorists.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyo4news.com

All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KGAB AM 650

City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle

The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It’s a little...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Traffic
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
county17.com

Wyoming law enforcement participating in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” starting Friday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — During the remainder of August and over the busy Labor Day holiday weekend, Wyoming law enforcement will be working to decrease impaired driving. From Friday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Sept. 5, officers, deputies and troopers will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement event. Wyoming residents are encouraged to make safety part of end-of-season celebrations.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a “90/10” split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn’t dead.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#S Club#Unleaded Gas#Cheyenne Gasoline#The Wyoming Tribune Eagle
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
capcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Parts of Nebraska experiencing worst drought conditions in near decade

NEBRASKA — Portions of western Nebraska are dealing with drought conditions not seen in the state in almost 10 years. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 4.6 percent of Nebraska's land is under exceptional drought conditions. This is the most critical classification the drought monitor uses. The last time any of Nebraska was placed in this category was September 2013.
NEBRASKA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Wyoming Education Association is suing the State of Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) — According to the Wyoming Education Association, the State of Wyoming is getting served with a lawsuit for not upholding its constitutional duty. And the association wants to make sure Wyoming students get equal access to quality education. The group filing the lawsuit includes...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

My Humble Apology To Wyoming Bears

In my defense, I was left unsupervised. this news article about Jackson Wyoming and all of Teton County wanting folks to use "bear-proof trash cans." Bears find their way into town, tip over the cans, and drag trash all over the place while they hunt for anything they can eat.
TETON COUNTY, WY
News Channel Nebraska

NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy