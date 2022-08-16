U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared a Shiba Inu chart on TradingView, adding that the meme crypto is “in a bull trend now.” He also pointed out that SHIB has successfully completed the inverted H&S pattern, which is a direct signal for a reversal. Another reason to believe that SHIB has indeed entered a bullish cycle is the 25% thrust, which shows the bullishness of investors who are ready to support the token’s rally in case of a successful further breakout. According to Brandt's analysis, Shiba Inu has reached its bottom and has no other path but up, and from a technical standpoint, the analysis is more than accurate; the coin has been demonstrating multiple signs of reaching a local bottom after the assets entered a prolonged consolidation cycle that lasted more than 90 days.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO