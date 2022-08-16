Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
coingeek.com
South Korea: New probe uncovers $6.5B worth of digital assets linked to illegal transactions
The Financial Supervisory Services (FSS), South Korea’s financial industry regulator, has uncovered more illicit foreign exchange transactions tied with digital assets arbitrage trades. According to a report by Asia Times, the FSS issued a directive to banks to conduct self-inspection, where they uncovered $6.5 billion (KRW 8.5 trillion) worth...
FOXBusiness
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
CoinDesk
Former Coinbase VP Adam White Joins Blackstone as Crypto Investment Adviser
Adam White, a veteran of Coinbase (COIN) and most recently the president and chief operating officer of trading platform Bakkt (BKKT), has joined private equity giant Blackstone (BX), where he will act as an investment advisor and help direct the firm’s growing efforts in the crypto sector. White begins...
u.today
SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared a Shiba Inu chart on TradingView, adding that the meme crypto is “in a bull trend now.” He also pointed out that SHIB has successfully completed the inverted H&S pattern, which is a direct signal for a reversal. Another reason to believe that SHIB has indeed entered a bullish cycle is the 25% thrust, which shows the bullishness of investors who are ready to support the token’s rally in case of a successful further breakout. According to Brandt's analysis, Shiba Inu has reached its bottom and has no other path but up, and from a technical standpoint, the analysis is more than accurate; the coin has been demonstrating multiple signs of reaching a local bottom after the assets entered a prolonged consolidation cycle that lasted more than 90 days.
forkast.news
Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto
There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
bitcoinist.com
JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase
The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
coingeek.com
Australia: ASIC chair raises concerns about growing rate of risk-negligent ‘crypto’ investors
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Chair Joe Longo has raised concerns about the massively increasing interest in digital currencies within the country. This is due to a survey suggesting that young asset class investors are negligent of the risks involved. Following the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, global...
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Got Bitcoin? Sprawling $5,995,000 Connecticut Home for Sale in BTC and Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto holders on the hunt for a real property can now spend their digital assets on a 187-year-old estate in a Connecticut town. According to the property’s listing agent, the seller of a 4.3-acre farmhouse compound in Greenwich is now accepting crypto assets as a form of payment for the $5,995,000 asking price of the property.
