World

cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today

Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinDesk

Former Coinbase VP Adam White Joins Blackstone as Crypto Investment Adviser

Adam White, a veteran of Coinbase (COIN) and most recently the president and chief operating officer of trading platform Bakkt (BKKT), has joined private equity giant Blackstone (BX), where he will act as an investment advisor and help direct the firm’s growing efforts in the crypto sector. White begins...
u.today

SHIB Completes H&S Pattern, Ripple Allowed to Authenticate Videos of SEC Officials, Ancient Ethereum Whale Shifts 145,000 ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents top four crypto news stories over the past day. Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently shared a Shiba Inu chart on TradingView, adding that the meme crypto is “in a bull trend now.” He also pointed out that SHIB has successfully completed the inverted H&S pattern, which is a direct signal for a reversal. Another reason to believe that SHIB has indeed entered a bullish cycle is the 25% thrust, which shows the bullishness of investors who are ready to support the token’s rally in case of a successful further breakout. According to Brandt's analysis, Shiba Inu has reached its bottom and has no other path but up, and from a technical standpoint, the analysis is more than accurate; the coin has been demonstrating multiple signs of reaching a local bottom after the assets entered a prolonged consolidation cycle that lasted more than 90 days.
forkast.news

Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto

There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
bitcoinist.com

JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase

The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
u.today

New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
